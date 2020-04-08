You are here

Bahrain to pay salaries of private sector employees

View of Bahrain financial harbor and other high rise buildings in Manama at sunset on Nov 16, 2018 in Manama, Bahrain. (Shutterstock)
  • The service will enable employers to create an account on the website and add bank statements
DUBAI: Bahrain’s Ministry of Labor and Social Development will pay salaries of employees in the private sector from April to June, the ministry announced on Wednesday.

Labor and Social Development Minister, Jamil Humeidan said employers can take advantage of the government’s decision starting Wednesday and by registering in the General Authority for Social Insurance’s website.

The service will enable employers to create an account on the website and add bank statements.

Salary payments will be made according to what has been recorded with the General Authority for Social Insurance until the end of last February, Humaidan said.

Salaries will also be paid through savings from the unemployment insurance fund, amounting to $57.3 to cover the three months at a monthly rate exceeding $185.6 million. This will also cover Bahraini nationals working in private sector facilities that add up to 100,000 employees registered with the authority.

Topics: Coronavirus

Oman to lock down Muscat governorate from April 10-22

Oman to lock down Muscat governorate from April 10-22

  • Oman has registered 419 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 48 in the last 24 hours
DUBAI: Oman will ban movement into and out of the governorate of Muscat from April 10 until April 22, the high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Oman has registered 419 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 48 in the last 24 hours.

Topics: Coronavirus Oman

