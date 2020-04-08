You are here

  • Home
  • Historic Diriyah lights up in show of gratitude for workers leading coronavirus fight

Historic Diriyah lights up in show of gratitude for workers leading coronavirus fight

1 / 6
The We’re All Responsible campaign featured huge 3D images projected onto the walls of Salwa Palace in the historic Al-Turaif district of Diriyah Governorate. (Received from DGDA)
2 / 6
The We’re All Responsible campaign featured huge 3D images projected onto the walls of Salwa Palace in the historic Al-Turaif district of Diriyah Governorate. (Received from DGDA)
3 / 6
The We’re All Responsible campaign featured huge 3D images projected onto the walls of Salwa Palace in the historic Al-Turaif district of Diriyah Governorate. (Received from DGDA)
4 / 6
The We’re All Responsible campaign featured huge 3D images projected onto the walls of Salwa Palace in the historic Al-Turaif district of Diriyah Governorate. (Received from DGDA)
5 / 6
The We’re All Responsible campaign featured huge 3D images projected onto the walls of Salwa Palace in the historic Al-Turaif district of Diriyah Governorate. (Received from DGDA)
6 / 6
The We’re All Responsible campaign featured huge 3D images projected onto the walls of Salwa Palace in the historic Al-Turaif district of Diriyah Governorate. (Received from DGDA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jhzc2

Updated 17 sec ago
Fahad Al Zahrani

Historic Diriyah lights up in show of gratitude for workers leading coronavirus fight

  • Diriyah Gate Development Authority launches campaign with huge 3D images projected on walls of Salwa Palace
  • DGDA called on all government and private sector organizations to join in its campaign by covering their offices with images and messages thanking health and security workers
Updated 17 sec ago
Fahad Al Zahrani

DIRIYAH: An eye-catching health-awareness campaign launched by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) pays tribute to the workers on the front line of the battle to contain the coronavirus in the Kingdom. It also thanks the nation’s leaders for the swift action they have taken to lessen its impact.

Unveiled on Tuesday, which was World Health Day, the national “We’re All Responsible” campaign featured huge 3D images projected onto the walls of Salwa Palace in the historic Al-Turaif district of Diriyah Governorate.

One of the images features orange graphics and the message “Thank you to our heroes in health and security.” Another urges people to “Stay home, stay safe.”

A third image shows King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman alongside the message: “With thanks to our empathetic leadership in providing healthcare for everyone with no exceptions.”

DGDA called on all government and private sector organizations to join in its campaign by covering their offices with images and messages thanking health and security workers for their tireless efforts to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the community.

“On World Health Day, we wanted to send a message of gratitude to all the heroically dedicated professionals working tirelessly the world over to keep us safe during this global crisis,” said Jerry Inzerillo, DGDA’s CEO. He also thanked the Saudi leadership for the precautionary measures it has taken to fight the pandemic.

At-Turaif district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located beside Bujairy, which is the area’s cultural hub and a major tourism attraction for visitors to the Saudi capital, Riyadh. It contains many historic relics from the first Saudi state, including the former homes of its rulers.

Topics: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) Salwa palace Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 327 cases of coronavirus
Special
Saudi Arabia
Gem of history, Diriyah is ‘gateway’ to future of Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition announces two week ceasefire in Yemen

Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition announces two week ceasefire in Yemen

  • Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the ceasefire may be extended after two weeks
  • Ceasefire aims to help prevent the spread of coronavirus
Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition has announced a two-week ceasefire in Yemen which will start at midnight on Thursday (local time), Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. 

Topics: Yemen UN Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Col. Turki Al-Malik

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia continues aid projects across Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's KSRelief clinics continue work in Yemen 

Latest updates

Historic Diriyah lights up in show of gratitude for workers leading coronavirus fight
Arab coalition announces two week ceasefire in Yemen
Saudi Arabia announces 327 cases of coronavirus
Sudan raises bread price, year after Bashir’s fall
Seoul mulls electronic wristbands for quarantine violators 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.