Historic Diriyah lights up in show of gratitude for workers leading coronavirus fight

DIRIYAH: An eye-catching health-awareness campaign launched by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) pays tribute to the workers on the front line of the battle to contain the coronavirus in the Kingdom. It also thanks the nation’s leaders for the swift action they have taken to lessen its impact.

Unveiled on Tuesday, which was World Health Day, the national “We’re All Responsible” campaign featured huge 3D images projected onto the walls of Salwa Palace in the historic Al-Turaif district of Diriyah Governorate.

One of the images features orange graphics and the message “Thank you to our heroes in health and security.” Another urges people to “Stay home, stay safe.”

A third image shows King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman alongside the message: “With thanks to our empathetic leadership in providing healthcare for everyone with no exceptions.”

DGDA called on all government and private sector organizations to join in its campaign by covering their offices with images and messages thanking health and security workers for their tireless efforts to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the community.

“On World Health Day, we wanted to send a message of gratitude to all the heroically dedicated professionals working tirelessly the world over to keep us safe during this global crisis,” said Jerry Inzerillo, DGDA’s CEO. He also thanked the Saudi leadership for the precautionary measures it has taken to fight the pandemic.

At-Turaif district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located beside Bujairy, which is the area’s cultural hub and a major tourism attraction for visitors to the Saudi capital, Riyadh. It contains many historic relics from the first Saudi state, including the former homes of its rulers.