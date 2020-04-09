You are here

  • Home
  • Vaccine development speeds up to counter COVID-19 threat

Vaccine development speeds up to counter COVID-19 threat

Around Jan. 10, Chinese scientists developed and shared a full genetic sequence of SARS-Cov2, the virus that causes COVID-19. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8k2px

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Vaccine development speeds up to counter COVID-19 threat

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The coronavirus pandemic has crashed stock markets, ground economies to a halt, and led to unprecedented numbers of people and businesses seeking government assistance, especially in the West.

But in one area, perhaps understandably, it has led to something of an explosion in terms of progress. 

That area is vaccine development, where the discovery, testing and mass production of a solution to the pandemic have become both an essential solution to the crisis and something of a medical gold rush.

Under normal circumstances, vaccines can take 10 years to produce. It is a difficult, lengthy process, costing hundreds of millions of dollars, which is usually dependent on demand for the vaccine in question. 

There are all manner of factors to be taken into account — everything from relative effectiveness to side effects and production costs. 

An ailment that affects more people, or that has a greater chance of having a vaccine found, is more likely to receive the funding it needs because it is more profitable. 

Meanwhile, a vaccine that protects against a certain ailment but carries the risk of significant negative side effects is not exactly a cure.  But COVID-19 is a different beast — the sheer scale of the economic damage it has wrought makes finding a vaccine of the utmost importance.

Elissa Prichep, the precision medicine lead at the World Economic Forum, said given the pressing need, a vaccine for COVID-19 could be developed in 12-18 months — a vast tract of time for those living under lockdown, but lightening quick in the medical world.

The international community has, according to her, been working together “like never before” on producing a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Around Jan. 10, Chinese scientists developed and shared a full genetic sequence of SARS-Cov2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Prichep. 

“Several companies are using this information to develop vaccines that will contain a small amount of genetic code. Certain cells in the body will take up this genetic information and produce elements of the virus, not infecting the person but triggering the immune system to respond,” she added.

“DNA- or RNA-based vaccines are not made with a weakened or deactivated virus, nor elements of the virus, so they can be produced in the lab. This approach is faster and more reliable than traditional vaccine processing, which uses virus grown in eggs or cell cultures. 

“For example, Moderna, in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease in the US, developed the first COVID-19 vaccine in clinical trials using a genetic platform called messenger RNA (mRNA). It took only 42 days to move from vaccine design to human testing — an industry record.”

However, we remain some way off developing a safe human vaccine. That said, the precedent set by the international community in tackling COVID-19 could be the blueprint for expediting vaccine development in future. 

“A rush to market without appropriate testing could put healthy people at risk. One area of risk is vaccine enhancement, meaning the disease is more harmful to a vaccinated person,” said Prichep.

“The clinical trial process typically involves several phases, including randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled studies, and takes approximately 10 years, but governments and industry are making efforts to expedite the process. If manufacturing begins during trials, then a vaccine will be available to the public upon approval,” she added.

“To mitigate this risk and encourage manufacturing, governments, industry and international organizations are working together. The innovative and cooperative approach taken for this vaccine could change how scientists develop future ones. This could make discovery faster, production more reliable, and vaccines potentially more cost effective.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 327 cases of coronavirus

European diplomats in Jerusalem hold video call with Palestinian minister after arrest by Israeli police

Updated 08 April 2020
Arab News

European diplomats in Jerusalem hold video call with Palestinian minister after arrest by Israeli police

  • Al-Hadami says he was assaulted and forced to wear a contaminated face mask
Updated 08 April 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Diplomats from several European countries held a video call with Palestine’s Jerusalem affairs minister following his arrest by Israeli police on April 3.

Fadi Al-Hadami was detained for several hours by Israeli police while trying to help Palestinians in East Jerusalem fight the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Al-Hadami says he was assaulted and forced to wear a contaminated face mask during his detention, and his home was broken into and ransacked by Israeli officers.

The UK Consulate in Jerusalem said one of its representatives joined diplomats from Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Sweden and the EU on the video call with Al-Hadami.

“They expressed concern at the 3 April raid by Israeli police on his home, his detention and questioning about his work to prevent the spread of Covid19 in East Jerusalem,” the consulate wrote on social media.

Al-Hadami was arrested on suspicion of acting on behalf of the Palestinian Authority (PA) as part of its response to the COVID-19 outbreak in East Jerusalem.

According to a complaint raised by Al-Hadami, who has been in office for a year, Israeli police “brutally” broke into his home, and a search was conducted without family present and in violation of the court-issued warrant, his lawyers said.

According to a Haaretz report, Palestinian sources said police confiscated 10,000 shekels ($2,750) that were intended as charitable donations.

Al-Hadami has been arrested four times by Israeli police since taking office, but has been released on each occasion with no charges brought.

The PA’s Jerusalem Gov. Adnan Ghaith was also arrested on Sunday on suspicion of acting on the authority’s behalf to combat the virus crisis.

Topics: Israel Palestine Jerusalem Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Seven cases of coronavirus found in Palestine
Middle-East
Organization of Islamic Cooperation slams Israeli treatment of Palestinian inmates

Latest updates

Vaccine development speeds up to counter COVID-19 threat
European diplomats in Jerusalem hold video call with Palestinian minister after arrest by Israeli police
Saudi health ministry launches app to help monitor COVID-19 patients
Historic Diriyah lights up in show of gratitude for workers leading coronavirus fight
Arab coalition announces two-week ceasefire in Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.