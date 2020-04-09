You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon import woes deepen as supply chains buckle under coronavirus

Lebanon import woes deepen as supply chains buckle under coronavirus

An elderly man shops at a supermarket in Lebanon during a countrywide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/242as

Updated 09 April 2020
Reuters

Lebanon import woes deepen as supply chains buckle under coronavirus

  • Supply disruptions, twinned with the currency squeeze, risk fueling more inflation as poverty levels rise
Updated 09 April 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s food importers, already hit by a dollar crunch, have struggled to book new cargoes as the coronavirus pandemic threatens supplies and sparks fears of even more painful price hikes.

Vendors are delaying shipments and refusing new orders as the spread of the virus slows global food supply chains.

This comes at a grim time for Lebanon. A financial crisis has wiped out about half the value of the currency and sent prices skyrocketing for months.

Supply disruptions, twinned with the currency squeeze, risk fueling more inflation as poverty levels rise. Prices of consumer goods have nearly doubled in the past six months.

Food importers like Hani Bohsali said pressure was piling on stocks, already reduced by banking controls.

Last week, Bohsali was told Moroccan sardines were no longer available after fishermen stopped going out — and even if they did, tins from Spain were running thin. Before that, a cooking oil shipment from Ukraine and lentils from Australia were each postponed a month because of labor shortages.

“Everything is slowing down and I fear that globally, the worst is yet to come,” he said.

As major state buyers from Saudi Arabia to Egypt look to beef up strategic stocks, for the first time in years Lebanon is thinking of importing wheat.

Economy Minister Raoul Nehme told Reuters the Cabinet had authorized importing 80,000 tons.

“It is just a measure to be ready in case we need it,” he said

The government has warned that foreign currency reserves plummeted to “dangerous” levels, pledging to keep them for key goods: Wheat, fuel and medicine.

Buyers of staples like grains worry other countries will hold back shipments as the pandemic drags on or choose not to prioritize the small nation of around six million.

“The interruptions because of the lack of cash dollars, the lockdowns abroad, we’re going to see the impact in two months,” said Nabil Fahed, an importer who heads the supermarket syndicate. “The supplies will not be there...I’m really worried about this.”

With a tiny industrial sector and scant natural resources, Lebanon’s economy produces few goods.

Fahed, who owns a major supermarket chain, said prices for most goods have risen 45-50 percent, with some already running out.

Any harsher shortages could still be a few months off. Importers put stocks of most goods at 1-2 months and supermarkets remain largely full despite some panic shopping during Lebanon’s shutdown.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon may tighten health checks after returning expats test positive
Middle-East
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon receive first COVID-19 tests, Jordan discuss financial support with PLO

World Bank: Sub-Saharan Africa will enter recession in 2020

Updated 19 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

World Bank: Sub-Saharan Africa will enter recession in 2020

  • Bank’s Africa’s Pulse report said this year’s growth will be between minus 2.1 percent to minus 5.1 percent
Updated 19 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

NAIROBI: The World Bank forecasts the sub-Saharan Africa region’s economic growth for 2020 will contract because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, going into a recession for the first time in 25 years, it said on Thursday.
The bank’s Africa’s Pulse report said this year’s growth will be between minus 2.1 percent to minus 5.1 percent from 2.4 percent last year, and that the coronavirus will cost sub-Saharan Africa $37 billion to $79 billion in output losses this year due to trade and value chain disruption, among other factors.

Topics: economy sub-Saharan Africa World Bank

Related

Business & Economy
Sub-Saharan Africa to grow at a slower rate this year, World Bank says
Business & Economy
Could Sub-Saharan Africa be the next China?

Latest updates

Taiwan demands apology from WHO chief over virus ‘slander’
World Bank: Sub-Saharan Africa will enter recession in 2020
Sudan still in crisis a year after Bashir’s ouster
Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus
Singapore migrant workers live in fear as virus hits dorms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.