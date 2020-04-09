You are here

  • Home
  • SABB thanks customers for going digital during pandemic

SABB thanks customers for going digital during pandemic

Naif Alabdulkareem, deputy managing director, retail banking and wealth management, SABB.
Short Url

https://arab.news/m9ez8

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

SABB thanks customers for going digital during pandemic

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

SABB, the Kingdom’s third largest bank, saw its monthly app downloads soar 27 percent following a campaign encouraging customers to go digital and avoid branches. The bank acted as part of an industry-wide push, encouraging customers to avoid unnecessary branch visits to reduce the risk of the coronavirus infection. The bank targeted customers who were not active on their app or online banking through social media and more than 500,000 text messages.

Naif Alabdulkareem, deputy managing director, retail banking and wealth management, SABB, said: “I’d like to thank all our customers who made the switch to digital and helped reduce unnecessary traffic at our branches. We’re all in this together, so I’m really proud of and grateful to our customers for answering our call. Right now, our priorities are keeping people safe and providing access to critical services.”

Like all banks in the Kingdom, SABB is operating a reduced branch network to prevent the spread of the virus. The reduced network will support urgent transactions that can only be made at branches. While many customers have already switched to the convenience of digital banking, there are still some using branches for things they could do on their phone. The bank will continue its campaign to raise awareness of digital services to reduce traffic at branches.

SABB now has a top-rated banking app following a recent upgrade, adding more than 30 new services, such as Face ID, Apple Pay and an improved dashboard for better money management. The upgrade came after SABB legally merged with Alawwal Bank, where it promised to connect customers to the best digital banking experience in the Kingdom.

Alabdulkareem added: “Innovation is a core value for our newly combined bank and we’re excited about having greater resources to invest in the best of banking technology for customers. This pandemic is teaching us all the value in building digital capability and will only accelerate our plans to digitize our business further.”

Makkah Clock Royal Tower lights up for ‘Home Heroes’

The world’s tallest clock tower beamed the words ‘Home Heroes’ for 30 minutes.
Updated 08 April 2020
Arab News

Makkah Clock Royal Tower lights up for ‘Home Heroes’

Updated 08 April 2020
Arab News

The Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel recently lit up with a solidarity message in support of its staff and medical professionals who are working tirelessly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The world’s tallest clock tower beamed the words “Home Heroes” for 30 minutes, for the first time since its opening, in an initiative to honor national heroes for their efforts in protecting the nation from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The campaign was launched by Accor Hotels Makkah — Raffles Makkah Palace, Swissotel Makkah, and Swissotel Al-Maqam Makkah, and the Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel.
This initiative was one of many others launched by the hospitality group in support of the brave medical professionals who are risking their lives to save others during this period as well as to support the Saudi government and its people.
Accor, in collaboration with a hospital in Makkah, delivered complimentary meals to the medical staff working with the group, as a token of gratitude and appreciation. The group also distributed a number of masks and sterilizers to citizens in Makkah, as part of serving the local community and backing the Kingdom’s efforts in maintaining the health and security of citizens and residents.
Faisal Abdallah, director of communications and PR, Accor Hotels, said: “Embracing the solidarity momentum, we launched this initiative, a first-of-its-kind in Makkah by lighting up the Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel with the ‘Home Heroes’ message, empathizing with every member of our community. We support all efforts of the government of Saudi Arabia in wake of the new health crisis and ask the Almighty to protect and preserve the health of the Kingdom’s citizens and residents.”

Topics: Makkah Clock Royal Tower

Latest updates

SABB thanks customers for going digital during pandemic
The Masters in November is better than no Masters at all
Tokyo Olympic flame taken off display; next stop unclear
#Stayhome: Gulf influencers take the glamor factor indoors
Lebanon import woes deepen as supply chains buckle under coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.