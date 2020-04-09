SABB thanks customers for going digital during pandemic

SABB, the Kingdom’s third largest bank, saw its monthly app downloads soar 27 percent following a campaign encouraging customers to go digital and avoid branches. The bank acted as part of an industry-wide push, encouraging customers to avoid unnecessary branch visits to reduce the risk of the coronavirus infection. The bank targeted customers who were not active on their app or online banking through social media and more than 500,000 text messages.

Naif Alabdulkareem, deputy managing director, retail banking and wealth management, SABB, said: “I’d like to thank all our customers who made the switch to digital and helped reduce unnecessary traffic at our branches. We’re all in this together, so I’m really proud of and grateful to our customers for answering our call. Right now, our priorities are keeping people safe and providing access to critical services.”

Like all banks in the Kingdom, SABB is operating a reduced branch network to prevent the spread of the virus. The reduced network will support urgent transactions that can only be made at branches. While many customers have already switched to the convenience of digital banking, there are still some using branches for things they could do on their phone. The bank will continue its campaign to raise awareness of digital services to reduce traffic at branches.

SABB now has a top-rated banking app following a recent upgrade, adding more than 30 new services, such as Face ID, Apple Pay and an improved dashboard for better money management. The upgrade came after SABB legally merged with Alawwal Bank, where it promised to connect customers to the best digital banking experience in the Kingdom.

Alabdulkareem added: “Innovation is a core value for our newly combined bank and we’re excited about having greater resources to invest in the best of banking technology for customers. This pandemic is teaching us all the value in building digital capability and will only accelerate our plans to digitize our business further.”