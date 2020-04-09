Abu Dhabi launches free bus service for medical workers

Via, a company that provides digital infrastructure to power public mobility in cities around the world, has launched a new on-demand essential transportation system in Abu Dhabi to provide free rides for medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service is powered by Via and deployed in partnership with transport operator United Trans and Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Center (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. It aims to provide the city’s essential health care workers a safe and reliable way to travel between their home and place of work during the coronavirus public health crisis.

As an appreciation for health care workers in the city, Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link is completely free, courtesy of ITC. Employees can simply enter a rider code provided by their hospital in the mobile app, and they will instantly be able to book a ride to and from their home and place of work. The new on-demand transportation service is available from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., as fixed-route public transportation is scaled back as a preventative measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Using the new Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link app (iOS and Android), medical employees will be able to hail a 14-seat Mercedes-Benz Sprinter directly from their smartphone.

“Getting critical staff to work reliably and safely has never been more important,” said Daniel Ramot, co-founder and CEO of Via. “Digitally enabled transport services like the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link can play a key role in allowing public transport to adapt to demand amidst rapidly changing situations. We are proud to apply our technology and operational expertise to support essential mobility for critical health care workers in Abu Dhabi during these challenging times.”

“UAE has always led by example and this new service is no exception. We are going through unprecedented times, and we hope that this new service will support the health care staff that are tirelessly working round the clock to help save lives,” said Ahmad bin Eisa Alserkal, chairman of United Trans.