Abu Dhabi launches free bus service for medical workers

Using the new Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link app medical employees will be able to hail a 14-seat Mercedes-Benz Sprinter directly from their smartphone.
Via, a company that provides digital infrastructure to power public mobility in cities around the world, has launched a new on-demand essential transportation system in Abu Dhabi to provide free rides for medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The service is powered by Via and deployed in partnership with transport operator United Trans and Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Center (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. It aims to provide the city’s essential health care workers a safe and reliable way to travel between their home and place of work during the coronavirus public health crisis.

As an appreciation for health care workers in the city, Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link is completely free, courtesy of ITC. Employees can simply enter a rider code provided by their hospital in the mobile app, and they will instantly be able to book a ride to and from their home and place of work. The new on-demand transportation service is available from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., as fixed-route public transportation is scaled back as a preventative measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Using the new Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link app (iOS and Android), medical employees will be able to hail a 14-seat Mercedes-Benz Sprinter directly from their smartphone.

“Getting critical staff to work reliably and safely has never been more important,” said Daniel Ramot, co-founder and CEO of Via. “Digitally enabled transport services like the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link can play a key role in allowing public transport to adapt to demand amidst rapidly changing situations. We are proud to apply our technology and operational expertise to support essential mobility for critical health care workers in Abu Dhabi during these challenging times.”

“UAE has always led by example and this new service is no exception. We are going through unprecedented times, and we hope that this new service will support the health care staff that are tirelessly working round the clock to help save lives,” said Ahmad bin Eisa Alserkal, chairman of United Trans.

SABB, the Kingdom’s third largest bank, saw its monthly app downloads soar 27 percent following a campaign encouraging customers to go digital and avoid branches. The bank acted as part of an industry-wide push, encouraging customers to avoid unnecessary branch visits to reduce the risk of the coronavirus infection. The bank targeted customers who were not active on their app or online banking through social media and more than 500,000 text messages.

Naif Alabdulkareem, deputy managing director, retail banking and wealth management, SABB, said: “I’d like to thank all our customers who made the switch to digital and helped reduce unnecessary traffic at our branches. We’re all in this together, so I’m really proud of and grateful to our customers for answering our call. Right now, our priorities are keeping people safe and providing access to critical services.”

Like all banks in the Kingdom, SABB is operating a reduced branch network to prevent the spread of the virus. The reduced network will support urgent transactions that can only be made at branches. While many customers have already switched to the convenience of digital banking, there are still some using branches for things they could do on their phone. The bank will continue its campaign to raise awareness of digital services to reduce traffic at branches.

SABB now has a top-rated banking app following a recent upgrade, adding more than 30 new services, such as Face ID, Apple Pay and an improved dashboard for better money management. The upgrade came after SABB legally merged with Alawwal Bank, where it promised to connect customers to the best digital banking experience in the Kingdom.

Alabdulkareem added: “Innovation is a core value for our newly combined bank and we’re excited about having greater resources to invest in the best of banking technology for customers. This pandemic is teaching us all the value in building digital capability and will only accelerate our plans to digitize our business further.”

