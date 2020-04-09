You are here

  • Home
  • ACWA Power pledges SR50m for COVID-19

ACWA Power pledges SR50m for COVID-19

Short Url

https://arab.news/w22jd

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power pledges SR50m for COVID-19

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power has pledged a contribution of SR50 million ($13 million) to support national health endeavors and efforts, in wake of the preventive measures taken by the Saudi leadership and official local authorities to contain the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said: “Since the emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak, our Saudi leadership has made extraordinary efforts to ensure the health and safety of our country, citizens and residents are safeguarded. The preventative measures and prompt action taken by the Kingdom to combat the consequences of the pandemic embody a commendable response. In light of the urgency of the matter, we at ACWA Power believe it is crucial to do what we can to support the community and demonstrate our social commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“ACWA Power is fully aligned with the Saudi Ministry of Health to support its efforts in addressing the repercussions of this global health crisis, and have submitted a proposal to develop and construct a mobile hospital that is fully equipped with the necessary medical tools and equipment.”

Abunayyan added: “We are cooperating closely with all local authorities in the Kingdom to support their tireless efforts in containing the spread and impact of this pandemic, and have hence volunteered deploying ACWA Power’s human and technical expertise toward the quick establishment of suitable facilities that require the highest standards of security and safety.”

HIGHLIGHT

ACWA Power’s contribution represents its firm commitment to supporting and collaborating with the governments and official bodies, who are exerting their best efforts to face the crisis and combat its consequences.

He pointed out that the company is in full compliance with the measures taken by the official local authorities, not only in the Kingdom but in 12 countries where the company operates.

“Additionally, we are committed to implementing all preventive and precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of our people, while continuing our mission of providing vital water and power services. We are maintaining an efficient operation of all our plants in Saudi Arabia, and internationally, with the highest standards of safety and security,” Abunayyan said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic necessitates mobilizing the expertise and capabilities of the private sector to carry out its duties and responsibilities toward peoples and societies. This is a time for collaboration between the private sector and governments to overcome the impact of the current crisis, contributing effectively to strengthening and enhancing the infrastructure and basic facilities that secure peoples’ lives and sustainable, economic and social development plans,” he added.

ACWA Power’s contribution represents its firm commitment to supporting and collaborating with the governments and official bodies, who are exerting their best efforts to face the crisis and combat its consequences.

Abu Dhabi launches free bus service for medical workers

Updated 4 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi launches free bus service for medical workers

Updated 4 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Via, a company that provides digital infrastructure to power public mobility in cities around the world, has launched a new on-demand essential transportation system in Abu Dhabi to provide free rides for medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The service is powered by Via and deployed in partnership with transport operator United Trans and Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Center (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. It aims to provide the city’s essential health care workers a safe and reliable way to travel between their home and place of work during the coronavirus public health crisis.

As an appreciation for health care workers in the city, Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link is completely free, courtesy of ITC. Employees can simply enter a rider code provided by their hospital in the mobile app, and they will instantly be able to book a ride to and from their home and place of work. The new on-demand transportation service is available from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., as fixed-route public transportation is scaled back as a preventative measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Using the new Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link app (iOS and Android), medical employees will be able to hail a 14-seat Mercedes-Benz Sprinter directly from their smartphone.

“Getting critical staff to work reliably and safely has never been more important,” said Daniel Ramot, co-founder and CEO of Via. “Digitally enabled transport services like the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Link can play a key role in allowing public transport to adapt to demand amidst rapidly changing situations. We are proud to apply our technology and operational expertise to support essential mobility for critical health care workers in Abu Dhabi during these challenging times.”

“UAE has always led by example and this new service is no exception. We are going through unprecedented times, and we hope that this new service will support the health care staff that are tirelessly working round the clock to help save lives,” said Ahmad bin Eisa Alserkal, chairman of United Trans.

Latest updates

ACWA Power pledges SR50m for COVID-19
Abu Dhabi launches free bus service for medical workers
SABB thanks customers for going digital during pandemic
The Masters in November is better than no Masters at all
Tokyo Olympic flame taken off display; next stop unclear

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.