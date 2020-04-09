You are here

  • Home
  • World Bank: Sub-Saharan Africa will enter recession in 2020

World Bank: Sub-Saharan Africa will enter recession in 2020

Above, an Industries Chimiques du Senegal rock phosphate mine in Taiba, Senegal, the largest producer of phosphate fertilizer products in Sub-Saharan Africa. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8menn

Updated 09 April 2020
Reuters

World Bank: Sub-Saharan Africa will enter recession in 2020

  • Bank’s Africa’s Pulse report said this year’s growth will be between minus 2.1 percent to minus 5.1 percent
Updated 09 April 2020
Reuters

NAIROBI: The World Bank forecasts the sub-Saharan Africa region’s economic growth for 2020 will contract because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, going into a recession for the first time in 25 years, it said on Thursday.
The bank’s Africa’s Pulse report said this year’s growth will be between minus 2.1 percent to minus 5.1 percent from 2.4 percent last year, and that the coronavirus will cost sub-Saharan Africa $37 billion to $79 billion in output losses this year due to trade and value chain disruption, among other factors.

Topics: economy sub-Saharan Africa World Bank

Related

Business & Economy
Sub-Saharan Africa to grow at a slower rate this year, World Bank says
Business & Economy
Could Sub-Saharan Africa be the next China?

Intention at OPEC+ meeting to reduce output by 10m-15m bpd: Kuwait oil minister

Updated 09 April 2020
Reuters

Intention at OPEC+ meeting to reduce output by 10m-15m bpd: Kuwait oil minister

  • OPEC and its allies will meet today, April 9, to discuss a sharp fall in global crude oil prices
Updated 09 April 2020
Reuters

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s oil minister said talks with countries attending an OPEC+ meeting are intended to move toward reaching an agreement to reduce production by 10 million-15 million barrels per day, Kuwait’s Al-Rai newspaper reported early on Thursday.
Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel said in an interview with the newspaper: “Through our continuous consultations the past weeks, I affirm that the intention is moving toward reaching an agreement to reduce production by a large amount ranging between 10-15 million barrels per day out of a production of 100 million barrels globally, to restore balance to markets and prevent further decline in prices during the coming period,” Al-Rai reported.
OPEC and its allies will meet on Thursday to discuss a sharp fall in global crude oil prices.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Oil giants are far apart on eve of crucial output talks
Special
Business & Economy
Make or break days for global oil ahead of OPEC crunch meeting

Latest updates

UK braces for more virus deaths; Johnson reported stable
Iraq appoints third PM-designate, after second withdraws
France rules Google must pay news firms for content
Spain sees daily drop in virus deaths, over 15,000 total
Iran says 117 new virus deaths take total past 4,000

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.