BANGKOK: Thailand reported 54 new coronavirus cases and 2 more deaths on Thursday, including a 74-year-old French national.
An 82-year-old Thai man also died, said a spokesman for the government’s Center for CoVID-19 Situation Administration.
The new cases include five Thais repatriated from Indonesia who had traveled to South Sulawesi province for a religious gathering last month before the event was postponed.
Thailand has reported a total of 2,423 cases and 32 fatalities, while 940 patients have recovered and gone home since the outbreak started in January.
Thailand reports 54 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
Updated 09 April 2020
Thailand reports 54 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
- New cases include five Thais repatriated from Indonesia who had traveled to South Sulawesi province
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 54 new coronavirus cases and 2 more deaths on Thursday, including a 74-year-old French national.