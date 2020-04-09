Oman’s armed forces give logistical support to coronavirus shelters

Flydubai boosts cargo fleet for faster movement of medicines, goods

DUBAI: The UAE’s flydubai has allocated six Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft to work as all-cargo flights to facilitate the movement of essential goods across its network and beyond, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

“We recognize that air cargo has an important role to play in supporting the continuity of the supply chain and the efforts at a government and a private sector level to ensure the movement of essential supplies, especially during these unprecedented times,” flydubai’s Chief Commercial Officer Hamad Obaidalla said.

The air cargo sector has been a crucial partner in transporting medicines, medical equipment, perishables, valuable goods, courier, spare parts, electronic items and mail to covid-19 hotspots.

The airline has operated flights to Azerbaijan, Egypt, India, Kuwait, Lebanon, Montenegro, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Sudan.

“We are working towards expanding our operations beyond the flydubai network to enable more goods to be transported to those who need them the most,” Mohamed Hassan, the vice president of Cargo Operations at flydubai, said.