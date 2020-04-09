Oman’s armed forces give logistical support to coronavirus shelters

DUBAI: Oman’s armed forces helped transport several supplies to the country’s COVID-19 shelters in Muscat, state news agency ONA reported.
Authorities set up the shelters to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Oman will ban movement into and out of the capital Muscat from April 10 until April 22, the high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Authorities have reported the first COVID-19 death on March 31, a 72-year-old Omani man.
The Sultanate has reported 457 infections, two deaths and 72 recoveries.
