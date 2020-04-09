Oman’s armed forces give logistical support to coronavirus shelters

You are here

DUBAI: Oman’s armed forces helped transport several supplies to the country’s COVID-19 shelters in Muscat, state news agency ONA reported.
Authorities set up the shelters to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Oman will ban movement into and out of the capital Muscat from April 10 until April 22, the high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Authorities have reported the first COVID-19 death on March 31, a 72-year-old Omani man.
The Sultanate has reported 457 infections, two deaths and 72 recoveries.

Topics: Oman Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus

Flydubai boosts cargo fleet for faster movement of medicines, goods

Updated 09 April 2020
Arab News

Flydubai boosts cargo fleet for faster movement of medicines, goods

Updated 09 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s flydubai has allocated six Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft to work as all-cargo flights to facilitate the movement of essential goods across its network and beyond, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.
“We recognize that air cargo has an important role to play in supporting the continuity of the supply chain and the efforts at a government and a private sector level to ensure the movement of essential supplies, especially during these unprecedented times,” flydubai’s Chief Commercial Officer Hamad Obaidalla said.
The air cargo sector has been a crucial partner in transporting medicines, medical equipment, perishables, valuable goods, courier, spare parts, electronic items and mail to covid-19 hotspots.
The airline has operated flights to Azerbaijan, Egypt, India, Kuwait, Lebanon, Montenegro, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Sudan.
“We are working towards expanding our operations beyond the flydubai network to enable more goods to be transported to those who need them the most,” Mohamed Hassan, the vice president of Cargo Operations at flydubai, said.

Topics: Coronavirus

