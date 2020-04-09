You are here

Arab coalition’s Yemen ceasefire receives wide support

  UN special envoy Martin Griffiths has been negotiating with the conflicting parties to reach an agreement on a nation-wide ceasefire
DUBAI: The Arab coalition’s decision to impose a two-week ceasefire on Yemen, which started midday on Thursday, was widely applauded as a critical moment to achieving lasting peace in the war-torn country.
“I am grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Coalition for recognizing and acting on this critical moment for Yemen. The parties must now utilize this opportunity and cease immediately all hostilities with the utmost urgency, and make progress towards a comprehensive and sustainable peace,” Martin Griffiths, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen, said in a report by state news agency SPA.
Griffiths has been negotiating with the conflicting parties to reach an agreement on a nation-wide ceasefire so that humanitarian and economic measures could be implemented to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Arab coalition’s initiative to implement a ceasefire in Yemen was in support of Griffiths’ efforts to ‘end the conflict and focus on confronting coronavirus.’
“We hope that the Houthis would take this as an opportunity to give priority to the interests of the Yemeni people,” he said.


Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said that the Arab coalition’s decision for a ceasefire in Yemen was wise and responsible, and a product of Saudi Arabia’s effort and leadership in unprecedented crisis, while John Abizaid, the US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, thanked the Kingdom’s leadership for initiating the cessation of hostilities.

 

Bahrain’s foreign ministry welcomed on Thursday the Arab coalition’s decision to announce a ceasefire in Yemen.

The ministry described the decision as “courageous” and said that the decision takes into account the exceptional circumstances that the world is facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry added that the cease-fire showed the Arab coalition's concern for the safety of Yemeni lives. 

Bahrain also commended the aid announced by Saudi Arabia for Yemen that aims to improve the country’s economy.

Egypt also welcomed the announcement and said that the initiative aims to create conditions in which the Yemeni government and the Houthis can discuss peace in Yemen, a permanent ceasefire in the country and the resumption of the political process that aims to achieve peace.

Later on Thursday, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths praised the Arab coalition’s ceasefire announcement in a tweet and thanked Saudi Arabia “for putting forward this positive initiative.”

He added that the initiative demonstrates the Kingdom’s commitment to “de-escalating the conflict” in Yemen and “aligning its efforts with those of the UN.”   

Jordan similarly supported the Arab coalition’s ceasefire declaration.
Dr. Naif Al-Hajraf, the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, likewise welcomed the Arab coalition’s announcement, adding with the ceasefire in place focus could now be placed on efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic affecting Yemen.
Dr. Mishaal Al-Sulami, the speaker of the Arab Parliament, meanwhile said the ceasefire should help alleviate the Yemeni people’s suffering and support them in combating the coronavirus spread.
Al-Sulami called on the United Nations to immediately stop Houthis from committing further crimes and violations against Yemeni citizens, and to stop firing ballistic missiles and drones on cities and civilian installations in Saudi Arabia.
He likewise asked the UN to hold criminally responsible those who violate the ceasefire.

 

Saudi to delay collection of identification card fees 

Updated 09 April 2020
Arab News

Saudi to delay collection of identification card fees 

  The step aims to ease the financial burden on the private sector caused by the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of coronavirus
The amount is to be paid after three months, by June 16, 2020
  • The amount is to be paid after three months, by June 16, 2020
Updated 09 April 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia said that it will delay the collection of resident identification card fees for private sector workers for a period of three months, starting March 18. 

The directorate announced the decision in coordination with the National Center for Information, saying the step aims to ease the financial burden on the private sector caused by the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of coronavirus.  

The statement said, private sector establishments can issue resident IDs for workers in the commercial and industrial professions without having to pay issuance fees, given that the amount is to be paid after three months, by June 16, 2020.

