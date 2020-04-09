You are here

  • Home
  • British Muslim doctor dies from COVID-19 after warning Boris Johnson over protective equipment

British Muslim doctor dies from COVID-19 after warning Boris Johnson over protective equipment

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, a consultant urologist, pleaded with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for more protective equipment for health workers. (Facebook)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vur5k

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

British Muslim doctor dies from COVID-19 after warning Boris Johnson over protective equipment

  • Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, a 53-year-old consultant urologist died after 15 days in hospital
  • He pleaded with the British government to provide more personal protective equipment
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British doctor who warned the UK government that health workers desperately needed more protective equipment has died from COVID-19.

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, a consultant urologist at Homerton Hospital in east London, spent 15 days in hospital before passing away, Sky News reported.

The Muslim Doctors Association paid tribute to Chowdhury, 53, who was married with two children.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, Consultant Urologist at Homerton Hospital, after fighting for his life from Covid-19,” the association said on its Facebook page.

“He leaves behind his wife and two children. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

In his message to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 18, Chowdhury pleaded for more equipment to protect health workers.

“Remember we may be doctors/nurses/HCAs/allied health workers who are in direct contact with patients, but we are also human beings to practice human rights like others, to live in this world disease free with our family and children,” he wrote.

“People appreciate us and salute us for our rewarding job which are very inspirational but I would like to say, we have to protect ourselves and our families/kids in this global disaster/crisis by using appropriate PPE and remedies.

“I hope we are by default entitled to get this minimal support for our safe medical practice.

“Otherwise in future our children will lose interest to go to medical school.”

Chowdhury is the latest NHS worker to die after being infected with coronavirus. Many of the medics who have passed away were Muslim, or from Arab or South Asian backgrounds.

They include Adil El-Tayar, a renowned organ transplant specialist, who became the first NHS surgeon to die and Amged El-Hawrani, an ear, nose and throat specialist. Both men were born in Sudan.

Topics: Coronavirus China Coronavirus UK Boris Johnson

Related

World
British-Pakistani nurse, 36, dies of coronavirus
Special
World
Family of UK’s first surgeon coronavirus victim, Adil El-Tayar, calls on UK to protect health workers

UK braces for more virus deaths; Johnson reported stable

Updated 09 April 2020
AP

UK braces for more virus deaths; Johnson reported stable

  • The British government said Wednesday evening that the prime minister was making “steady progress” at St. Thomas’ Hospital and sitting up in bed
  • More than 7,000 people with the coronavirus have died in British hospitals, according to government figures
Updated 09 April 2020
AP
LONDON: Britons braced Thursday for several more weeks in lockdown as Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in a London hospital after three nights in intensive care for treatment of his coronavirus infection.
The British government said Wednesday evening that the prime minister was making “steady progress” at St. Thomas’ Hospital and sitting up in bed. He has been receiving oxygen but not on a ventilator since his COVID-19 symptoms worsened and he was admitted to an ICU.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said Thursday that Johnson was stable and “seems to be doing reasonably well.”
An update on the prime minister’s condition is expected later.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in while Johnson is ill, will chair a meeting of the government’s COBRA crisis committee to discuss whether to extend restrictions on public activity and people’s movements imposed March 23 to try to slow the spread of the virus.
The original restrictions were for three weeks, a period that ends Monday. But there is little prospect of the government’s stay-home order and business closures being lifted. Restrictions could be strengthened if people flock to parks and outdoor spaces over what is forecast to be a warm, sunny Easter weekend.
More than 7,000 people with the coronavirus have died in British hospitals, according to government figures. While the number of new confirmed cases has begun to plateau, deaths continue to rise. On Wednesday, the UK reported 938 deaths, the country’s biggest increase to date.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there was no prospect of the lockdown being “lifted immediately or even imminently.”
“I wouldn’t expect any change coming out of today’s COBRA meeting,” she told Sky News.
Dowden said “the curve (of new cases) is beginning to flatten.”
“This is the moment that we need to stick to the path we’ve chosen,” he told Sky News. “The British people have really come behind this. We shouldn’t be giving up this Easter weekend, that is the number one thing.”

Latest updates

Saudi’s small businesses get boost from new SAMA licensing rules
Saudi Arabia, Russia agree on deal to cut oil output: OPEC
Saudi to delay collection of identification card fees 
FOCUS: OPEC+ MEETING AGAINST THE BACKDROP OF GRIM ECONOMIC NUMBERS
British Muslim doctor dies from COVID-19 after warning Boris Johnson over protective equipment

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.