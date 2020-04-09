Saudi to delay collection of identification card fees 

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia said that it will delay the collection of resident identification card fees for private sector workers for a period of three months, starting March 18.

The directorate announced the decision in coordination with the National Center for Information, saying the step aims to ease the financial burden on the private sector caused by the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The statement said, private sector establishments can issue resident IDs for workers in the commercial and industrial professions without having to pay issuance fees, given that the amount is to be paid after three months, by June 16, 2020.