Saudi to delay collection of identification card fees 

A general view shows almost empty streets, during the 24 hours lockdown to counter the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 7, 2020. (Reuters)
  • The step aims to ease the financial burden on the private sector caused by the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of coronavirus
  • The amount is to be paid after three months, by June 16, 2020
RIYADH: The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia said that it will delay the collection of resident identification card fees for private sector workers for a period of three months, starting March 18. 

The directorate announced the decision in coordination with the National Center for Information, saying the step aims to ease the financial burden on the private sector caused by the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of coronavirus.  

The statement said, private sector establishments can issue resident IDs for workers in the commercial and industrial professions without having to pay issuance fees, given that the amount is to be paid after three months, by June 16, 2020.

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom stands at 666 cases after it was announced that 35 more patients have recovered from coronavirus
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 355 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 3,287.
The new cases refer to those that have been reported during the last 24 hours.


Of the new cases, 89 were recorded in Madinah, 83 in Riyadh, 78 in Makkah and 45 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom stands at 666 cases after it was announced that 35 more patients have recovered from coronavirus.

 

