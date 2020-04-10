You are here

  Pandemic has set the number of air travelers back decades



Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, the US. The number of Americans getting on airplanes has sunk to a level not seen in more than 60 years as people shelter in their homes to avoid catching or spreading the coronavirus. (AP)
AP



  • Airlines and consumers grounded by the effects of the coronavirus outbreak
AP

NEW YORK: The number of Americans getting on airplanes has sunk to a level not seen in more than 60 years as people shelter in their homes to avoid catching or spreading the new coronavirus.

The Transportation Security Administration screened 94,931 people on Wednesday, a drop of 96 percent from a year ago and the second straight day under 100,000.

The official tally of people who passed through TSA checkpoints exaggerates the number of travelers — if that is possible — because it includes some airline crew members and people still working at shops inside airport security perimeters.

Historical daily numbers only go back so far, but the nation last averaged fewer than 100,000 passengers a day in 1954, according to figures from trade group Airlines for America. It was the dawn of the jet age. The de Havilland Comet, the first commercial jetliner, was just a few years old, and Boeing was running test flights with the jet that would become the iconic 707.

As air travel became safer and more affordable, the passenger numbers grew nearly every year until 2001. There was no commercial air travel in the US for several days after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and people were slow to get back on planes — US passenger traffic didn’t grow again until 2003.

FASTFACT

United Airlines said it is losing $100 million a day while Delta Air Lines claims it is burning through $60 million a day.

It could be longer this time. Polling firm Public Opinion Strategies said that fewer than half the Americans it surveyed about 10 days ago say they will get on a plane within six months of the spread of the virus flattening.

TSA, which was created after the 9/11 attacks, has been chronicling the plunge in air traffic, posting numbers on how many people its officers screen each day. 

On March 1, it was nearly 2.3 million — almost the same as a year earlier. The one-way roller coaster ride — a sheer downward scream — began in the second week of March and slowed only in the last several days, when there wasn’t much more room to drop.

“The falloff is amazing to see,” said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst. “The good news is that it shows people are taking shelter-in-place orders seriously.”

Some of the people still traveling are health care professionals on their way to pandemic hot spots such as New York, where they will help in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. A few are traveling to be with family.

The nation’s largest flight attendant union, which is worried about the safety of its members who are still flying, is demanding that the government ban all leisure travel. Representatives at several airlines said they don’t know how many leisure travelers are left, since they don’t routinely ask people why they are flying.

Airlines have drastically cut the number of flights to match demand and save cash, but even with far fewer flights, most seats are empty.

United Airlines says it is losing $100 million a day. Delta Air Lines says it is burning through $60 million a day. All the leading US carriers have applied for federal grants to cover payroll costs through September and some are likely to seek federal loans or loan guarantees.

Even if they get taxpayer help, the airlines warn, they will be smaller on the other side of the pandemic.

The recovery in air travel — whenever it occurs — could depend on many factors including social-distancing rules and the state of the economy, which is staggering as 16.8 million people — one in every 10 workers — filing new claims for unemployment benefits in the last three weeks.

Air travel is much more affordable and accessible to the masses than it was in the 1960s. Still, both leisure and business travelers have above-average incomes.

“Theoretically, these consumers should be better-positioned financially to be able to travel again,” Harteveldt said, “but we are seeing people at all income levels and all ages affected by job loss or reduction in hours or working for companies that have closed.”



MENA economies face $116 billion hit from virus, oil slump: World Bank

Updated 29 min 19 sec ago
Frank Kane

MENA economies face $116 billion hit from virus, oil slump: World Bank

  • Report warns of ‘uncertainty and fear’ amid calls for transparency to help region recover from twin economic shocks
Updated 29 min 19 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is facing a 3.7 percent contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) this year because of twin hits from the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of demand for oil, the World Bank is forecasting.

The fall in GDP, which amounts to about $116 billion off the region’s economies, has accelerated from the 2.1 percent downturn the bank estimated just last month. In October 2019, the bank said Middle East economies would grow by 2.6 percent this year.

Ferid Belhaj, the bank’s vice president for the MENA region, said: “More than any other region, MENA is confronting two distinct but related shocks with the spread of the virus and the collapse in oil prices.”

The gloomy forecasts were contained in a new World Bank report entitled “How transparency can help MENA.”

The bank left open the option to change its forecasts again if deteriorating economic conditions warranted that.

FASTFACT

3.7 %

MENA is facing a 3.7 percent contraction in GDP this year.

“The costs of the current crisis are fluid, because it is difficult to predict how the global economy, national policies, and societies will react as the pandemic spreads,” the report said.

The bank said greater transparency, identified as a structural defect in the region, would help an economic recovery once the spread of the pandemic is halted.

“Across the region, transparency can help lead to growth with enhanced trust in government in the years and decades to come,” Belhaj said.

But the report left no doubt as to the severity of the situation in the region. “As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across MENA, uncertainty and fear are gripping the streets. While citizens have turned to their governments to act, decades of lack of transparency has bred distrust and undermined State credibility,” it said.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

“People cannot be certain if daily reporting and updates are true. As someone aptly described the leadership response to the coronavirus: ‘When you lose people’s trust, even when you tell the truth, people won’t believe you’,” the report added.

“Since the beginning of the 21st century, growth of output per capita across MENA has been lower than what is typical for economies with the same levels of development. The authors argue that if the region had grown at the typical rate observed in the rest of the world, the region would be at least 20 percent richer than it is today,” the World Bank said.

“The lack of data and transparency in the region could be at least partly responsible for the region’s chronic low-growth syndrome. Indeed, as this report demonstrates, MENA stands out as the only region of the world to experience an absolute decline in their index of data transparency between 2005 and 2018,” it added.

“The pandemic is affecting MENA economies across four channels: The deterioration of public health; falling global demand for the region’s goods and services; declines in MENA’s domestic supply and demand because of social distancing measures; and, importantly, falling oil prices.”

Last week, the bank unveiled a $160 billion financial support package for developing countries.



