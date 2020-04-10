You are here

  • Home
  • London court appoints joint administrators for UAE's NMC Health

London court appoints joint administrators for UAE's NMC Health

The NMC Specialty Hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The private hospital group has seen its stock more than halve in value since December. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5mg8y

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

London court appoints joint administrators for UAE's NMC Health

  • UAE’s biggest private hospital group, has seen its stock more than halve in value since December after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its financial statements
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: London’s High Court has placed hospital operator NMC Health into administration on the application of one of its biggest lenders, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, ADCB said on Thursday.

The joint administrators from turnaround advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal will take immediate control of NMC Health and will work on behalf of all stakeholders, ADCB said in a statement.

The move came following weeks of uncertainty relating to London-listed NMC’s debt levels and undisclosed shareholder dealings.

NMC, UAE’s biggest private hospital group, has seen its stock more than halve in value since December after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its financial statements.

ADCB, which had $981 million in debt exposure to NMC Health, said the bank and other key creditors had concluded that an administration process is the most suitable route to ensure a rescue and turnaround of NMC Health PLC and its subsidiaries.

Administration is a process designed for a rapid business recovery, distinct from liquidation.

NMC, which recently revised its debt position to $6.6 billion, well above earlier estimates — had warned on Wednesday it was unable to reach agreement with its creditors despite strenuous efforts to address their concerns.

ADCB said that it is committed to working closely with the joint administrators, other creditors, stakeholders and regulators to ensure investigations into NMC Health are exhaustive.

The bank has committed to extend short-term working capital facilities to the company when the joint administrators commence their work, it said. 

Topics: NMC Health corruption Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Related

Business & Economy
NMC debts rise to $6.6bn as fraud probe widens
Business & Economy
NMC Health’s new executive chair vows to recover misused funds
Business & Economy
UAE-based NMC Health’s debt up at $6.6 billion
Business & Economy
‘Evidence of fraud’ at troubled UAE-based hospitals group NMC

MENA economies face $116 billion hit from virus, oil slump: World Bank

Updated 42 min 37 sec ago
Frank Kane

MENA economies face $116 billion hit from virus, oil slump: World Bank

  • Report warns of ‘uncertainty and fear’ amid calls for transparency to help region recover from twin economic shocks
Updated 42 min 37 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is facing a 3.7 percent contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) this year because of twin hits from the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of demand for oil, the World Bank is forecasting.

The fall in GDP, which amounts to about $116 billion off the region’s economies, has accelerated from the 2.1 percent downturn the bank estimated just last month. In October 2019, the bank said Middle East economies would grow by 2.6 percent this year.

Ferid Belhaj, the bank’s vice president for the MENA region, said: “More than any other region, MENA is confronting two distinct but related shocks with the spread of the virus and the collapse in oil prices.”

The gloomy forecasts were contained in a new World Bank report entitled “How transparency can help MENA.”

The bank left open the option to change its forecasts again if deteriorating economic conditions warranted that.

FASTFACT

3.7 %

MENA is facing a 3.7 percent contraction in GDP this year.

“The costs of the current crisis are fluid, because it is difficult to predict how the global economy, national policies, and societies will react as the pandemic spreads,” the report said.

The bank said greater transparency, identified as a structural defect in the region, would help an economic recovery once the spread of the pandemic is halted.

“Across the region, transparency can help lead to growth with enhanced trust in government in the years and decades to come,” Belhaj said.

But the report left no doubt as to the severity of the situation in the region. “As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across MENA, uncertainty and fear are gripping the streets. While citizens have turned to their governments to act, decades of lack of transparency has bred distrust and undermined State credibility,” it said.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

“People cannot be certain if daily reporting and updates are true. As someone aptly described the leadership response to the coronavirus: ‘When you lose people’s trust, even when you tell the truth, people won’t believe you’,” the report added.

“Since the beginning of the 21st century, growth of output per capita across MENA has been lower than what is typical for economies with the same levels of development. The authors argue that if the region had grown at the typical rate observed in the rest of the world, the region would be at least 20 percent richer than it is today,” the World Bank said.

“The lack of data and transparency in the region could be at least partly responsible for the region’s chronic low-growth syndrome. Indeed, as this report demonstrates, MENA stands out as the only region of the world to experience an absolute decline in their index of data transparency between 2005 and 2018,” it added.

“The pandemic is affecting MENA economies across four channels: The deterioration of public health; falling global demand for the region’s goods and services; declines in MENA’s domestic supply and demand because of social distancing measures; and, importantly, falling oil prices.”

Last week, the bank unveiled a $160 billion financial support package for developing countries.

Topics: MENA Middle East and North Africa World Bank Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
World Bank ramps up support for fragile MENA countries
Saudi Arabia
Twitter moves to protect conversations on COVID-19 in MENA region

Latest updates

London court appoints joint administrators for UAE's NMC Health
MENA economies face $116 billion hit from virus, oil slump: World Bank
King Salman in call with Trump, Putin on oil stability
Agencies affirm Kingdom’s strong credit rating and predict stability despite global crisis
What We Are Reading Today: Trigonometric delights by Eli Maor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.