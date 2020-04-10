You are here

  UK retailer Debenhams goes into the red again

UK retailer Debenhams goes into the red again

A Debenhams department store in Manchester, the UK. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Debenhams’ 142 UK stores are closed with Britain in coronavirus lockdown
LONDON: British department store group Debenhams went into administration for the second time in 12 months on Thursday, seeking to protect itself from legal action by creditors during the coronavirus crisis that could have pushed it into liquidation.

With Britain in lockdown during the pandemic, Debenhams’ 142 UK stores are closed, while the majority of its 22,000 workers are being paid under the government’s furlough scheme. It continues to trade online.

The retailer went into administration for a first time in April last year, wiping out equity investors including Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct, and is now owned by a lenders consortium called Celine UK NewCo. 

Debenhams said administrators from FRP Advisory would work with the existing management team to get the UK business into a position to re-open and trade from as many stores as possible when restrictions are lifted by the government.

Chief Executive Stefaan Vansteenkiste said that he anticipated the firm’s owners and lenders would make additional funding available to fund the administration period.

However, the group’s business in Ireland looks doomed.

Debenhams said that it expected administrators to appoint a liquidator to the 11-store Irish operation, which employs 2,000.

The moves makes Debenhams the first major retail casualty of the health crisis in Ireland, where the government, as in the UK, has closed all non-essential shops.

Ireland on Monday reported a trebling of its unemployment rate to 16.5 percent with a further surge expected later in the month.

“We are desperately sorry not to be able to keep the Irish business operating but are faced with no alternative option in the current environment,” said Vansteenkiste. 

Topics: Debenhams

London court appoints joint administrators for UAE's NMC Health

Reuters

  • UAE’s biggest private hospital group, has seen its stock more than halve in value since December after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its financial statements
DUBAI: London’s High Court has placed hospital operator NMC Health into administration on the application of one of its biggest lenders, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, ADCB said on Thursday.

The joint administrators from turnaround advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal will take immediate control of NMC Health and will work on behalf of all stakeholders, ADCB said in a statement.

The move came following weeks of uncertainty relating to London-listed NMC’s debt levels and undisclosed shareholder dealings.

NMC, UAE’s biggest private hospital group, has seen its stock more than halve in value since December after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its financial statements.

ADCB, which had $981 million in debt exposure to NMC Health, said the bank and other key creditors had concluded that an administration process is the most suitable route to ensure a rescue and turnaround of NMC Health PLC and its subsidiaries.

Administration is a process designed for a rapid business recovery, distinct from liquidation.

NMC, which recently revised its debt position to $6.6 billion, well above earlier estimates — had warned on Wednesday it was unable to reach agreement with its creditors despite strenuous efforts to address their concerns.

ADCB said that it is committed to working closely with the joint administrators, other creditors, stakeholders and regulators to ensure investigations into NMC Health are exhaustive.

The bank has committed to extend short-term working capital facilities to the company when the joint administrators commence their work, it said. 

Topics: NMC Health corruption Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

