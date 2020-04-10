You are here

  UAE confirms 331 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

UAE confirms 331 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

A policeman stops vehicles at a security checkpoint to examine passengers for exit permits, as people are only allowed essential travel due to a lockdown imposed by the UAE government as a measure during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 April 2020
Arab News

UAE confirms 331 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

  • The UAE health ministry said 29 people have recovered, bringing the total to 268
Updated 10 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: A further 331 people have tested positive with the coronavirus in the UAE, bringing the total confirmed cases to 2,990, state news agency WAM reported.
The health ministry said the new patients were all in a stable condition and receiving the necessary treatment.
Meanwhile two expats have died, the ministry confirmed – both had prior chronic illnesses – bringing the number of lives lost due to COVID-19 in the UAE to 14.
But there continues to be glimmers of hope, with a further 29 people who have recovered, bringing that total to 268.
The UAE carried out more than 40,000 coronavirus tests over the past two days using latest state-of-the-art-technology as part of the country’s efforts to curb the coronavirus spread.

Topics: Coronavirus

Updated 10 April 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s security forces said Friday they had made their largest cannabis seizure in history last month, unearthing 25 tons of the drug intended for Africa.
The Mediterranean country on March 15 announced a lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has now officially infected 609 and killed 20 nationwide.
On March 16, the Internal Security Forces stopped “eight trucks headed to the Beirut port carrying thousands of plastic bags of soil,” the security branch said.
After inspection, “huge quantities of hashish reaching around 25 tons were seized... that had been professionally hidden inside bags of soil,” it said in a statement.
“This quantity is the largest seized in the history of Lebanon,” it added, and had been intended for “an African country.”
The marijuana came in a variety of kinds including “Beirut mood,” “Spring flower,” or even “Kiki do you love me,” the ISF said.
Consuming, growing and selling marijuana is illegal in Lebanon, but in the marginalized east of the country its production blossomed during the 1975-1990 civil war.
Authorities have since struggled to clamp down on the trade and its production has turned into a multi-million-dollar business.
In 2016, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime ranked Lebanon as the third main source of cannabis resin after Morocco and Afghanistan, which are both much larger.
Security forces regularly bust attempted drug exports at Beirut airport and have destroyed marijuana fields.
But growers have fought back, protesting over a lack of alternatives for their livelihoods. In 2012, they fired rockets at army bulldozers trying to raze their crop.
Since 2018, lawmakers have however been considering legalizing the drug for medical purposes to give a boost to Lebanon’s ailing economy.

Topics: Lebanon Cannabis Beirut

