UAE confirms 331 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

DUBAI: A further 331 people have tested positive with the coronavirus in the UAE, bringing the total confirmed cases to 2,990, state news agency WAM reported.
The health ministry said the new patients were all in a stable condition and receiving the necessary treatment.
Meanwhile two expats have died, the ministry confirmed – both had prior chronic illnesses – bringing the number of lives lost due to COVID-19 in the UAE to 14.
But there continues to be glimmers of hope, with a further 29 people who have recovered, bringing that total to 268.
The UAE carried out more than 40,000 coronavirus tests over the past two days using latest state-of-the-art-technology as part of the country’s efforts to curb the coronavirus spread.
