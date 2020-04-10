You are here

  • Home
  • UAE examines thousands for COVID-19, opens new drive-through test facilities

UAE examines thousands for COVID-19, opens new drive-through test facilities

The UAE continues to be a world leader with the thousands tested for COVID-19. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8bh3b

Updated 11 April 2020
Arab News

UAE examines thousands for COVID-19, opens new drive-through test facilities

  • The UAE has tested 40,000 people in the last two days for COVID-19
  • There have been a further 13 drive-through test facilities opened in the UAE
Updated 11 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has tested more than 49,000 people for the coronavirus in the last two days, the Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed on Sunday.

The continued increase in tests led to the detection of 370 new cases in the country, bringing the total number of people infected in the UAE to 3,360.

The number of fatalities has increased after the death of two people - both who had pre-existing health conditions - bringing the death toll to 16, the ministry added.

Meanwhile there have been more people recovering from COVID-19, the latest being 150 people making a full recovery, bring that total to 418.

The UAE continues to open drive-through testing facilities in the country.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, opened 13 of the new faciltities.

“In collaboration with our strategic partners across the UAE, SEHA has equipped all drive-through centers with the most advanced testing systems, techniques and globally-accredited health care teams,” said Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SEHA, Rashid Al-Qubaisi.

He said that all centers were equipped with the latest in testing systems and medical devices.

“There are 630 of the most experienced and qualified medical professionals from SEHA’s network, staffing the centers,” he added.

The test at the drive-through facilities take five minutes.

There are seven drive-through testing centers have opened, so far, in Abu Dhabi, with three in Abu Dhabi City, Al Wathba and Al Bahia – they are open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., from Sunday to Thursday.

There are also two in Al Ain in the Asharj and Al Hili areas.

People can book an appointment through the SEHA hotline on 800 1717 or alternatively the SEHA smartphone app.

Both callers and users of the app be asked a series of questions to help evaluate their condition, and then given an appointment for a test.

Al-Qubaisi said priority will be given to people exhibiting symptoms of the virus, or those most vulnerable to the infection including pregnant women, the elderly, people with disabilities and those suffering from chronic illnesses.

The test costs $100.

Topics: Coronavirus China Coronavirus COVID-19 UAE

Related

World
Philippines records 18 more coronavirus deaths, 119 new cases
World
Indonesia reports 219 new coronavirus cases, total 3,512

Plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients under clinical trial in UAE

Updated 12 April 2020
Arab News

Plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients under clinical trial in UAE

  • The UAE says it is also looking at potential drug treatments
  • There has been an increase in testing in recent weeks to detect more cases
Updated 12 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE is carrying out clinical trials of plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The treatment takes antibody-rich plasma from recovered coronavirus patients and injected into people who have severe cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The UAE says it is also looking at potential drug treatments such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in efforts to treat patients.

“Some preliminary studies have shown the effectiveness of drugs such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 treatment. These are drugs used in the country, and their effectiveness, as well as that of other antiviral drugs, is being continuously monitored,” the official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, Farida Al-Hosani, said.

Hosani said that there has been an increase in testing in recent weeks to detect more cases, limit the spread of the virus, and isolate those who came in contact with patients.

The government announced that 170 people had recovered from COVID-19 after receiving the necessary care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 588. Following additional testing of over 20,000 people in the past few days, 376 individuals were confirmed positive, bringing the total number of cases to 3,736.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Latest updates

Plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients under clinical trial in UAE
UAE launches COVID-19 home testing program for persons with disabilities
Lebanese star Elissa releases stay-at-home themed music video
Johnson owes his ‘life’ to medics as UK deaths set to top 10,000
Spain’s coronavirus deaths rise as some businesses prepare to reopen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.