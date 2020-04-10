You are here

Drones take Italians’ temperature and issue fines


An officer of the municipal police shows the thermal imaging produced by a DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise drone equipped with a thermal sensor for checking people's temperature on April 9, 2020 in Treviolo, near Bergamo, during the country's lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)

An officer of the municipal police pilots a DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise drone equipped with a thermal sensor for checking people’s temperature on April 9, 2020 in Treviolo, near Bergamo, Lombardy, during the country’s lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

  • A heat sensor takes the offender’s temperature and sends the information to a drone operator, who stares at a thermal map on his hand-held screen
  • Italy was the first Western democracy to enter a national lockdown in the face of a disease that has officially killed more than 18,000
TREVIOLO: The hovering drone emits a mechanical buzz reminiscent of a wasp and shouts down instructions in a tinny voice.
“Attention! You are in a prohibited area. Get out immediately,” commands the drone, about the size of a loaf of bread.
A heat sensor takes the offender’s temperature and sends the information to a drone operator, who stares at a thermal map on his hand-held screen — shining orange and purple blobs.
“Violations of the regulations result in administrative and criminal penalties,” the drone says.
Italy’s coronavirus epicenter in the northern province of Bergamo, in Lombardy region, has had enough of people spreading COVID-19.
“Once a person’s temperature is read by the drone, you must still stop that person and measure their temperature with a normal thermometer,” Matteo Copia, police commander in Treviolo, near Bergamo, told AFP.
“But drones are useful for controlling the territory.”
Italy was the first Western democracy to enter a national lockdown in the face of a disease that has officially killed more than 18,000 in the Mediterranean country and nearly 100,000 worldwide.
It is now one of several European nations using police drones to an extent that would have seemed unimaginable — and almost certainly unacceptable — just a month ago.
Drones keep people off Paris’s river quays and monitor water consumption in Spain.
In Italy, they try to figure out who has COVID-19.
The official death toll in Lombardy, an industrial area of 10 million people, stood at 10,022 early on Friday — meaning one in 1,000 people have died of the disease in a matter of weeks.
The death toll appears to have peaked and the number of new daily infections is dropping to a point where Italy might soon start seeing the number of formally registered COVID-19 cases decline.
But health officials fear this progress may be undone once people have had enough of life under lockdown and start coming out into the spring sunshine.
Copia says the local police force has received new powers that allow it to check people’s temperature without their knowledge or permission.
“Everything is perfectly legal,” the police commander said.
“At this moment of emergency, the Italian civil aviation authority has authorized us to control people using critical and non-critical operations.
“The critical operations involve city overflights.”
The government in Rome is reportedly ready to let residents leave their homes for the first time in nearly two months on May 4.
But the most heavily hit regions might choose to extend their lockdowns and the Bergamo drones may keep flying well into the summer months.
Some Italians have had enough of the buzzing machines and their heat maps.
“The use of drones might seem positive but in my opinion, it’s a privacy violation,” local student Carlotta Locatelli said.
But pensioner Regina Masper said the drones delivered a public good.
“I think it’s good that they are using drones,” the pensioner said.
“At least we know who is infected and who is not.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Italy drones

Fears in Belarus over strongman’s defiant virus response

Updated 8 min 37 sec ago
AFP

Fears in Belarus over strongman’s defiant virus response

  • President Alexander Lukashenko has called on people to fight off the illness by working in the fields and described fears over the virus as psychosis
  • On Thursday, Lukashenko said in a meeting with the emergencies minister that the country’s economy should be the priority
Updated 8 min 37 sec ago
AFP

MINSK: As most people in Europe are confined to their homes, life goes on as usual in Belarus where even football is continuing — though fears are growing over the leader’s contentious response to COVID-19.
“When you read the news every day, it’s shocking, but we don’t have quarantine,” said 45-year-old Minsk resident Anzhela.
“From Monday kids will go to school again and we’ll keep living in fear.”
Wedged between Russia and the European Union, Belarus reported coronavirus cases had risen to 1,486 on Thursday for its population of 9.5 million, 16 of whom have died.
The country’s long-serving President Alexander Lukashenko has from the beginning made eccentric statements about the coronavirus, including calling on people to fight off the illness by working in the fields and describing fears over the virus as “psychosis.”
Belarus has drawn attention to its defiant stance by continuing to stage football matches — the only country in Europe to do so.
On Wednesday, several hundred spectators watched a national cup semifinal and this weekend half a dozen matches are planned.
Belarusian authorities say such unusual measures are justified because all those who fall sick are strictly isolated.
Testing is restricted to those with symptoms and people they had contact with. Belarus has said it can do around 4,000 tests per day.
On Thursday, Lukashenko said in a meeting with the emergencies minister that the country’s economy should be the priority.
“All of this (coronavirus) will pass, you can see in Europe it’s already passing. But the economy will be around forever,” he said.
He previously said Belarus couldn’t afford a lockdown.
“What are we going to eat then?” he said earlier this week, commenting on quarantine suggestions.
Residents of Minsk however were divided over the lack of containment orders.
“The number of infections is growing,” said 62-year-old Yelena, sporting a homemade face mask made of gauze. “Masks won’t save us, only self-isolation.”
Still, masks are hard to find in pharmacies, residents told AFP, even though some places require visitors to wear them.
A pharmacist at the city’s Pharmacy No. 3, Olga Orlova, said she gets deliveries of 200-300 masks every morning, but “they are gone by midday.”
Some Belarusian media questioned why the government won’t even limit mass gatherings and plans for military parade rehearsals ahead of the 75th anniversary on May 9 of Soviet victory in World War II.
Popular news website Tut.By on Thursday said Lukashenko may be resisting restrictive measures to avoid showing “weakness” after dismissing the pandemic.
World Health Organization representative in the country Batyr Berdyklychev on Thursday called on lawmakers in parliament to introduce stricter measures, saying the country is far from reaching its peak of coronavirus cases.
The number of cases has been roughly doubling every three days over the past week.
Some in Minsk however said they enjoyed having more freedom than people in neighboring countries.
“Everyone can choose whether to take their child to school, whether to go to work,” said 30-year-old Inna.
“If it gets to be like in Europe, we won’t have any freedom of choice, only fear.”

Topics: belarus Alexander Lukashenko Coronavirus

