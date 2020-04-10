‘No match worth risking a life’, says FIFA boss Infantino

You are here

“Our first priority, our principle, the one we will use for our competitions and encourage everyone to follow is that health comes first,” Infantino said in a video message. (File/AFP)
  • The majority of top football leagues and international competitions have been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak
  • Infantino insisted that games would not resume until it was safe
ZURICH: FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Friday said that “no match” is worth “risking a single human life” and that world football’s governing body would be able to help financially national federations during the coronavirus pandemic.
The majority of top football leagues and international competitions have been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Infantino insisted that games would not resume until it was safe.
“Our first priority, our principle, the one we will use for our competitions and encourage everyone to follow is that health comes first,” he said in a video message.
“I cannot stress this enough. No match, no competition, no league is worth risking a single human life.”
The German Bundesliga reportedly could restart behind closed doors in May, with players already back in training, while other leagues could also resume in the summer.
“It would be more than irresponsible to force competitions to resume if things are not 100% safe,” added Infantino.
“If we have to wait a little longer we must do so. It’s better to wait a little bit longer than to take any risks.”
Infantino said that national football associations which are struggling financially would receive help from FIFA’s emergency relief fund.
FIFA last week postponed all international matches scheduled for June.
“We are today in a very strong financial situation,” Infantino said.
“But our reserves are not FIFA’s money. It is football’s money. So when football is in need, we must think what we can do to help... It is our responsibility and our duty.”

STOCKHOLM: AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to training in Sweden with Hammarby, the club he part owns, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to lockdown Italy, has fueled speculation regarding his future.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported the 38-year-old Ibrahimovic will choose against renewing his Milan deal which finishes at the end of the season.

The Swedish outfit’s president, Richard Von Yxkull, said the decision was in the hands of the attacker who played 116 times for his country before retiring from international duty in 2016.

“It’s about knowing how Zlatan sees his future and what he wants to do,” Von Yxkull told newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

Earlier in April the Spanish, Italian, French and Dutch league winner said he wanted to stay in the game after retiring.

“I want to learn something new about football, with a different angle. I will contribute from the sidelines, not on the pitch,” he told newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

Ibrahimovic’s last Milan appearance was the loss to Genoa on March 8.

All football in Italy has been suspended due to the coronavirus which has claimed the lives of nearly 18,000 people in the country.

Measures to fight the outbreak in Sweden are lighter which have allowed Ibrahimovic to train with Stockholm’s Hammarby, a side which he bought a 25-percent share in last November.

Ibrahimovic started his career with hometown club Malmo before trophy-laden spells with some of the world’s biggest outfits including Juventus, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain before rejoining Milan in January.

