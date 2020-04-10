You are here

Apple, Google to create contact tracing technology to fight coronavirus spread

A woman wearing a face mask uses her phone in Tokyo on April 8, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 10 April 2020
Reuters

  • The two Silicon Valley companies make the world’s dominant smartphone operating systems for iPhones and Android devices
  • They will work together on technology that will allow mobile devices to trade information via Bluetooth connections to alert people when they have been in close proximity with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19
LONDON: Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday that they will work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of the coronavirus by allowing users to opt into a system that catalogs other phones they have been near.
The two Silicon Valley companies make the world’s dominant smartphone operating systems for iPhones and Android devices.
They will work together on technology that will allow mobile devices to trade information via Bluetooth connections to alert people when they have been in close proximity with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the sometimes deadly respiratory disease associated with the novel coronavirus.
The technology will first be available in mid-May as software tools available to contact tracing apps endorsed by public health authorities. However, Apple and Google also plan to build the tracking technology directly into their underlying operating systems in the coming months so that users do not have to download any apps to begin logging nearby phones.
The companies said the technology will not track the location or identity of users, but instead will only capture data about when users’ phones have been near each other, with data being decrypted on the user’s phone rather than the companies’ servers. GPS location data is not part of the effort, the companies said.
Governments worldwide have been scrambling to develop or evaluate software meant to improve the normally labor-intensive process of contact tracing, in which health officials go to recent contacts of an infected person and ask them to self-quarantine or get tested.
Several health technology experts have said the involvement of Apple and Google would be a massive boost to their efforts, as contact tracing apps from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and others struggled to make their apps work across competing operating systems.

Community project helps Bangladeshis during lockdown

Labourers work in a garment factory during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventative measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Asulia on April 7, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 11 April 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

Community project helps Bangladeshis during lockdown

  • Nationwide lockdown has been extended to April 25 as the number of cases rises
DHAKA: Bangladeshi rickshaw driver Abdur Rahman has seen his income vanish since the government introduced a lockdown to combat coronavirus. His savings have gone too. “Life has become critical for people like me who live hand to mouth,” he told Arab News. But he has found hope in a tin hut offering emergency food support to those in need.
The House of Humanity was built by the National Press Society (NPS), an organization of media professionals and human rights activists, and it is helping people such as Abdur Rahman to survive. “I can save my life with some food and overcome the toughest time I have ever seen,” he added.
The hut stores packages of staple foods like rice, potatoes, lentils, as well as hygiene items. Anyone can pick up a package at any time. The hut is in Sylhet, a city around 250 km from the capital Dhaka.
“We wanted to help people in their daily struggles during these quarantine days,” Mohammad Jumman, NPS Sylhet president, told Arab News. “With each package worth $3, we provide support on which a small family can last for around three days.”
He said the initiative had proved successful and would be expanded as Sylhet residents were willing to help and many more people needed support. The NPS plans to set up another 27 help stalls across the city.
“We have received good support from different individuals and entities. We will continue this initiative as long as the lockdown continues. We have also planned to provide similar food support to those who will be fasting during the upcoming month of Ramadan,” Jumman added.

FASTFACT

The House of Humanity was built by the National Press Society, an organization of media professionals and human rights activists, and it is helping people such as Abdur Rahman to survive.

The nationwide lockdown, imposed on March 26, has been extended to April 25 and the number of known cases have sharply risen in the past few days. On Friday, it stood at 424, and there was a death toll of 27.
Officials told Arab News earlier this month that Bangladesh was set to convert all its stadiums into temporary quarantine centers or field hospitals to facilitate authorities in curbing the spread of coronavirus in the country.
Troops have also been deployed to assist law enforcers in implementing the lockdown, with the government urging people to stay at home and limit the spread of the deadly disease.
Morjina Akhter, a domestic helper, said the House of Humanity had come as an unexpected blessing.
“To me it’s something like a surprise gift,” she told Arab News. “If I couldn’t get the food support from here, I would probably have to starve along with my three children.”

