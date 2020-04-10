You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Eating Today: Madame Berry

What We Are Eating Today: Madame Berry

Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/gf67m

Updated 19 sec ago
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Madame Berry

  • Madame Berry offers gift baskets — a nice present for friends or loved ones
Updated 19 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Madame Berry (@madame_berry_sa on Instagram) is the brainchild of Wafaa Faida, a Jeddah-based entrepreneur who creates her own homemade jams without sugar, preservatives or coloring.
Faida was first inspired to make jams when she was a child by her grandmother. She uses some novel flavor combinations for Madame Berry, having carried out intensive research using international cookbooks and fruits from around the world, all of which, she said, have undergone a meticulous sterilization process.
She has a range of jams including quince; raspberry; blueberry; strawberry; chocolate-cherry preserve, chili; apricot and pineapple; quince and pear; fig, balsamic vinegar and pepper; red grapefruit marmalade; mango, lime and passion fruit; and persimmon.
We sampled her “Fig-Balsamic-Pepper” jam. The complex flavor and acidity of balsamic vinegar and the heat of the cayenne pepper provide a delightful counterpoint to the sweet intensity of figs. Add it to a baguette with some fresh goat cheese for a great breakfast combination.
Madame Berry also has a range of organic jelly — including honeyed plum with cardamom; apple cider; and apple and sage — that has a lighter looser texture than ordinary jelly and gives an ideal glaze to tarts or cakes.
Madame Berry also offers gift baskets — a nice present for friends or loved ones.

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

Related

Saudi Arabia
What We Are Eating Today: Biscotti
Saudi Arabia
What We Are Eating Today: Plan-B in Jeddah, for that perfect cheat meal

Saudi municipalities intensify efforts to combat virus

Municipalities carried out precautionary campaigns. (SPA)
Updated 14 min 22 sec ago
SPA

Saudi municipalities intensify efforts to combat virus

  • The municipality of Jazan closed down a workers’ residence that did not conform with the requirements of accommodation
Updated 14 min 22 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: Municipalities throughout the Kingdom have stepped up their efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The municipality of Jeddah followed up on different businesses to ensure the enforcement of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus. Over 600 violations were observed.
The municipality of Jazan closed down a workers’ residence that did not conform with the requirements of accommodation. Najran also carried out precautionary campaigns on produce shops to ensure that they enforced appropriate health standards and were undertaking the necessary measures. 

Topics: Saudi municipality

Related

Saudi Arabia
Five online competitions launched to engage students during virus outbreak in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Envoy highlights Saudi Arabia’s efforts to confront COVID-19

Latest updates

Saudi municipalities intensify efforts to combat virus
Five online competitions launched to engage students during virus outbreak in Saudi Arabia
Palestinian hospitals reach halfway fundraising mark
‘Women’s game must not be forgotten in football’s fight for survival’
Cummins preparing for IPL in empty stadiums

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.