What We Are Eating Today: Madame Berry

Madame Berry (@madame_berry_sa on Instagram) is the brainchild of Wafaa Faida, a Jeddah-based entrepreneur who creates her own homemade jams without sugar, preservatives or coloring.

Faida was first inspired to make jams when she was a child by her grandmother. She uses some novel flavor combinations for Madame Berry, having carried out intensive research using international cookbooks and fruits from around the world, all of which, she said, have undergone a meticulous sterilization process.

She has a range of jams including quince; raspberry; blueberry; strawberry; chocolate-cherry preserve, chili; apricot and pineapple; quince and pear; fig, balsamic vinegar and pepper; red grapefruit marmalade; mango, lime and passion fruit; and persimmon.

We sampled her “Fig-Balsamic-Pepper” jam. The complex flavor and acidity of balsamic vinegar and the heat of the cayenne pepper provide a delightful counterpoint to the sweet intensity of figs. Add it to a baguette with some fresh goat cheese for a great breakfast combination.

Madame Berry also has a range of organic jelly — including honeyed plum with cardamom; apple cider; and apple and sage — that has a lighter looser texture than ordinary jelly and gives an ideal glaze to tarts or cakes.

Madame Berry also offers gift baskets — a nice present for friends or loved ones.