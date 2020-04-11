You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus-hit airlines in push for divisive route subsidies

Coronavirus-hit airlines in push for divisive route subsidies

Air France planes are seen at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yrvkw

Updated 11 April 2020
Reuters

Coronavirus-hit airlines in push for divisive route subsidies

  • Move stoking tensions with some low-cost carriers that are less likely to benefit from the additional funds
  • Operating subsidies would add to tax breaks, charge deferrals, loan guarantees and other forms of government support
Updated 11 April 2020
Reuters

PARIS: Major airlines are seeking operating subsidies for key routes once coronavirus restrictions are lifted, a leaked lobbying document shows, stoking tensions with some low-cost carriers that are less likely to benefit from the additional funds.

Route subsidies feature on a list of financial support requests circulated among airline members of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and seen by Reuters.

“Airlines will need support to maintain their networks, which play a critical role in driving the world’s economy,” Geneva-based IATA states in the 12-page digest of “key messages” for airline public affairs executives to take to governments.

The support can be offered “either through a rebate on landing charges per flight or via a direct subsidy per available seat kilometer until markets have been stabilized”, it adds.

IATA spokesman Chris Goater confirmed the authenticity of the document, which was first reported by Unearthed, an environmental news service funded by campaign group Greenpeace. “It’s a private document for our members,” Goater said.

Operating subsidies would add to tax breaks, charge deferrals, loan guarantees and other forms of government support given to airlines crippled by an unprecedented near-total shutdown of air travel in the face of the global pandemic.

But they may also strain industry efforts to present a united front amid growing dissent over aid and its effects on competition. Ryanair’s Lauda unit publicly urged Vienna on Thursday to withhold financial support from Lufthansa-owned Austrian Airlines.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Support sought for core routes.
  • Budget carriers less likely to benefit.
  • Subsidies or rebates considered.

“Not all airlines (are) in support of this initiative,” the IATA document states, noting a “high risk of discrimination if only applied in certain markets”. It did not identify carriers seeking or opposing route support.

British Airways parent IAG and Air France-KLM declined to comment on the proposal. Germany’s Lufthansa did not respond to requests for comment.

Subsidies have long existed on low-traffic routes offering economic lifelines to regions with few other transport links.

But IATA, which represents 290 airlines, wants support to help to restore services on some of the bigger international connections during what may be a slow and difficult recovery.

Even after restrictions end, airlines could face further losses, hit by weak demand, intense fare competition and limits to passenger numbers designed to keep the coronavirus at bay.

“It’s only core routes that a government would probably consider supporting at this stage,” IATA’s Goater said. “They’re not going to be looking at marginal tourism routes.”

The emphasis on economically important connections favours so-called flag carriers over budget rivals such as Ryanair, which fly more leisure passengers to and from secondary airports.

“Under EU law, any grant of state aid must respect the principle of equal treatment.” a Ryanair spokeswoman said when asked about the call for route subsidies.

“We are in contact with the European Commission to ensure that it remains vigilant and blocks any aid measures that favour ‘national’ airlines.”

EasyJet, which operates no-frills flights from major airports, said that route subsidies “may be needed to encourage faster restarts” when its services resume.

“But we must ensure there is a level playing field, so any support should be equally applied and should not distort market competition,” a company spokeswoman said.

The coronavirus fallout could make some flights financially unviable long after they are allowed to resume, IATA said.

“If a government wants a particular route to be running because it’s strategically important, then temporary funds or support may be required,” Goater said.

“It’s part of our ask to governments, but it’s not our number one ask.” 

Topics: AIR FRANCE Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Pandemic has set the number of air travelers back decades
Business & Economy
Millions of jobs at risk as crisis-hit airlines call for leniency on refunds

Lebanon’s creditors divided over draft financial restructuring plan

Updated 11 April 2020
Reuters

Lebanon’s creditors divided over draft financial restructuring plan

Updated 11 April 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Lebanon’s international and local creditors are at odds over a draft plan on tackling the country’s crippling financial crisis.

Some international holders of Lebanon’s more than $30 billion Eurobonds are broadly supportive of the proposal, which estimates Lebanon will need external financing of $10 billion-$15 billion over the next five years, and say it can act as a blueprint to seek International Monetary Fund (IMF) financial support.

But a letter from investment bank Houlihan Lokey — adviser to the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) — to investment bank Lazard, the Lebanese government’s adviser, expressed concerns about the plan, its impact on the banking system and its proposal to impose a financial burden on depositors.

“Lebanese commercial banks are the single largest constituency of Eurobonds’ holders, which should be used to the advantage of the government and country as a whole to come up with a credible restructuring plan that ensures that the heavy debt burden is addressed while protecting the health of the banking sector and, more importantly, depositor monies,” said the letter, seen by Reuters.

The plan, which is still being discussed by the Cabinet, was drawn up in the wake of Lebanon defaulting on its hefty foreign currency debt last month. A coronavirus lockdown has compounded economic problems which include a weakening currency and capital controls that have denied savers access to dollar savings.

At a media briefing on the government’s economic plan on Thursday, Finance Ministry advisers described it as subject to revision as the government holds talks with various stakeholders.

Figures such as the $83.2 billion in banking sector losses could change amid negotiations with bondholders that will determine the discount taken by foreign and local holders of debt.

Adviser Alain Biffani said the plan did not mean the government would necessarily resort to an IMF program, but targets on things like the deficit and exchange rate provided a strong starting point and were largely in line with the fund’s requirements.

One of the more contentious parts of the proposal is a reference to “a transitory exceptional contribution from large depositors.”

HIGHLIGHT

Lebanon’s bonds have tumbled to around 15-19 cents on the dollar in recent weeks.

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri this week said people’s bank deposits were “sacred” and must not be touched.

“Before asking the public to directly assume responsibility for any portion of this problem, a complete and independent audit of historical government expenditures and finances must be prepared and made public,” the letter from Houlihan Lokey said, adding ABL agreed external funding from the IMF will be necessary.

Steffen Reichold, portfolio manager at Stone Harbor Investment Partners, described the plan as a “serious blueprint.”

“With a plan like this you could get the IMF onboard,” he said. “Putting the debt on a sustainable path, restructuring all key institutions, wiping out all the capital of the banks, introducing a flexible exchange rate, reforming the electricity company – this is all the stuff that would be on the IMF’s likely list of requirements.”

Lebanon’s bonds have tumbled to around 15-19 cents on the dollar in recent weeks, with global market turmoil further dimming recovery value prospects for its creditors.

“We had been taking a view that a 25-30 cents recovery would be good ballpark for the Eurobonds but taking this document at face value and assuming they’re serious about implementing the reform program outlined, the recovery value will be better than that,” said Nick Eisinger, principal, fixed income emerging markets at Vanguard, which has a small underweight on Lebanon.

Based on calculations from the plan, Reichold said it appeared the government was looking at a roughly 75 percent haircut on the principal on Eurobonds and domestic debt, which is broadly in the range of what he had expected.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon to continue repatriation of coronavirus-stranded citizens abroad
Middle-East
American citizens refuse COVID-19 repatriation to US from Lebanon, say Beirut is ‘safer’

Latest updates

Lebanon’s creditors divided over draft financial restructuring plan
US records more than 500,000 coronavirus cases
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 100,000 milestone
G20 energy ministers favor measures to rebalance global oil markets
Palestinian restaurant feeding London’s ‘frontline soldiers’ battling virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.