Saudis raise funds to care for abandoned animals

Jamilah is what started it all. Once Al-Odaiby found her, she knew this was a life-long dream that she could fulfill. (Supplied)
"Sapphire was bought at the age of 4 months and them dumped at the vet’s when she was 7-months-old. I took her out, put her in foster care with other huskies and then sent abroad. She got adopted to a loving husky family,” said Al-Odaiby. (Supplied)
A-Odaiby: "Raymond's family didn’t know how to take care of him. He was a husky that lived outdoors and wasn’t social. The family realized that and sent him to me in Riyadh. He was put In Foster Care, then sent abroad, got rehabilitated and then adopted." (Supplied)
"Harley was found in a crowded noisy place. She was scared and alone. For the first month, I carried her around everywhere. Now, she’s too big and she was adopted by the best people,” Al-Odaiby said. (Supplied)
Updated 11 April 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Saudis raise funds to care for abandoned animals

  • False news stories have led to many animals ending up as strays
JEDDAH: Saudi health officials have issued reassurances that family pets cannot pass on the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to humans following reports of dogs and cats being abandoned and even killed by worried owners.
False news stories have led to many animals ending up as strays.
In a bid to calm fears, the Saudi Ministry of Health used one of its daily press conferences on COVID-19 to put the record straight with a statement insisting that “pets do not transmit disease.”
However, with some pets already banished to the streets, Saudi animal lovers have been coming to their rescue.
One of them is Sara Al-Odaiby, a 25-year-old former student who set up an online pet-themed miscellaneous store called Coexistence to help raise funds to care for abandoned animals.
Her Riyadh-based initiative relies on donations, yard sales and purchases of online merchandise to generate money to cover the costs of homing strays, caring for them and paying veterinary bills.
Operating through an Instagram page (@coexistence.sa), Al-Odaiby’s store offers quirky T-shirt and sticker designs based on the companionship between humans and animals.
“The ideas behind the designs came from countless brainstorming sessions between me, my friends, and family,” she told Arab News.
Feeling unfulfilled, Al-Odaiby took the decision to leave university in Dammam halfway through her course and move to Riyadh where she started reading about mindfulness and took up yoga.
After a trip to Egypt she became a vegan and started spending her free time helping at an animal shelter in the Saudi capital.
“At that time, I read a lot about canine communication, nutrition and force-free training. I wanted to help out at the shelter, play with and love the animals there,” she said.
After taking two dogs and nine cats into her home to care for them, Al-Odaiby found it impossible to hold down a job.

FASTFACTS

• False news stories have led to many animals ending up as strays.

• In a bid to calm fears, the Saudi Ministry of Health used one of its daily press conferences on COVID-19 to put the record straight with a statement insisting that ‘pets do not transmit disease.’

• However, with some pets already banished to the streets, Saudi animal-lovers have been coming to their rescue.

“They need physical and mental care. Some of them need to be force-fed due to dehydration and anemia, while others need reassurance and security after going through trauma,” she added.
Over time it became difficult to juggle work commitments with vet appointments, medical care, and feeding of the animals, which is when the idea for Coexistence came about.
After seeing an online post about a paralyzed dog in Riyadh, she contacted a group called Hearts Rescue Animal Welfare to offer help, and 15 days later the charity group delivered the bleeding and frightened animal to her home. It had bitten three of the staff during the journey.
“They brought her in a travel crate and told me she was aggressive. Her eyes told me everything; she was scared, hurt and hungry, not aggressive. I stayed with her that morning and read to her, cried with her and told her I was sorry.”
When the dog was released from its cage at the vet’s surgery it ran to Al-Odaiby and sat on her lap.
“I knew she trusted me, and I named her Jamilah. She taught me patience, kindness, love and compassion. Ever since, I’ve become obsessed about helping animals because I know I can make a difference in the world.”

COVID-19 food safety task force polices home delivery services in Saudi city

On delivery, no handshaking is permitted, and couriers and customers should keep at least two meters apart. Consumers also must reject any orders not displaying a ‘sealed’ sticker on the package. (SPA)
JEDDAH: A 278-strong task force of food safety inspectors is helping to police home delivery services in a Saudi city as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to stop the spread of the killer coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Jeddah health enforcement team has been carrying out strict morning and evening checks on supermarkets and restaurants to ensure precautionary measures introduced by the Saudi government are being adhered to.
And Jeddah Municipality has stepped up its monitoring of food outlets offering home delivery services during the virus lockdown.
Saudi Acting Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs Majid Al-Hogail recently approved a list of temporary health requirements for food couriers operating in the Kingdom during the COVID-19 crisis.
Jeddah municipality spokesman Mohammed Al-Bogami told Arab News that the municipality had tasked its employees and inspectors in all branches to intensify their inspection efforts to ensure the regulations were fully implemented.
“Our agents have started spreading health awareness among restaurant workers and have asked all restaurants to provide thermal inspection devices to daily inspect both their workers and delivery workers,” he said. “We have also obliged all restaurants to take all precautionary measures and take the minister’s circular into consideration.”
The new rules include general requirements and conditions for the preparation, packing, transportation, and handover of food items along with safe handling instructions for delivery representatives.
The ministry has also urged couriers and customers to report any suspect food delivery operatives or breaches of health regulations, while reminding workers not to transport or deliver any prohibited or dangerous materials. Under the directives, deliveries can only be made to customers within a 45-minute drive of the food supplier’s premises.
Administrators of licensed delivery apps have also been ordered to immediately terminate the service of any delivery agent violating the rules.
Delivery drivers should carry a valid driving license and use vehicles registered with an insurance company, and vehicles must be kept clean and be equipped with sealed containers to maintain safe food temperatures. Food containers should also be made of materials that can withstand frequent cleaning and disinfection after every delivery, with packages and foodstuffs securely positioned during transportation.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saudi Acting Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs Majid Al-Hogail recently approved a list of temporary health requirements for food couriers operating in the Kingdom during the COVID-19 crisis.

• Jeddah municipality has tasked its employees and inspectors in all branches to intensify their inspection efforts to ensure the regulations were fully implemented.

According to the new rules, delivery app workers must be Saudi nationals aged over 18 with no criminal record and should carry ID along with a medical certificate proving they are free of infections and diseases.
They should always wear gloves and masks when handing over items and wash their hands before and after deliveries.
Workers in food preparation premises are required to disinfect cooking equipment, delivery cases, and electronic card payment devices, separate food items with different chemical characteristics, serve only canned drinks, and securely seal orders.
Delivery workers are not allowed to enter restaurants or food outlet premises and must wait outside for orders to be prepared.
On delivery, no handshaking is permitted, and couriers and customers should keep at least two meters apart. Consumers are also required to reject any orders not displaying a “sealed” sticker on the package.
Transactions should only take place using electronic payment devices, and customers must immediately dispose of plastic bags after receipt of their order.
Al-Bogami said that all restaurants in Jeddah had signed an agreement committing to the new food safety rules.
“We have notified them that they should clean their restaurants every three hours to ensure the best possible level of hygienic atmosphere. Moreover, we asked them to take precautionary measures inside the shop, such as reducing the number of workers to no more than five in the morning period and five other workers in the evening period until the closing time at 10 p.m.,” he added.
He noted that the municipality had asked restaurant managers to instantly report to authorities any cases of COVID-19 among workers.

