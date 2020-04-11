You are here

  • Home
  • Trump likes virus briefings, some advisers worry he likes them too much

Trump likes virus briefings, some advisers worry he likes them too much

US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the James Brady Briefing Room April 10, 2020 at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r46qk

Updated 11 April 2020
Reuters

Trump likes virus briefings, some advisers worry he likes them too much

  • Some advisers have quietly recommended he not spend so much time at the briefings to avoid being distracted from the challenge at hand and bickering with reporters
  • Trump is down against his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, in most recent national election polls
Updated 11 April 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Cooped up in the White House, President Donald Trump sees the coronavirus briefings as his main outlet of the day, a reminder for Americans that he is in charge of managing the greatest crisis of a lifetime. Plus, the ratings are good.
Some advisers, however, would prefer a less-is-more approach. They have quietly recommended he not spend so much time at the briefings to avoid being distracted from the challenge at hand and bickering with reporters.
“It’s been suggested a few times, but he thinks it’s just great, and all these ratings,” said a source familiar with the situation.
After an initial bump, polls show approval ratings for Trump’s handling of the pandemic have leveled off, a departure from the usual surge of support Americans typically show their president during a national crisis, such as the high ratings George W. Bush received after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
In a further blow, Trump is down against his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, in most recent national election polls, even though Biden has been reduced to appearing on video from a room in his home, unable to hold campaign events because of the virus.
All of this has caused some alarm among the president’s advisers, in and out of the White House.
While Trump has boasted about the high numbers of Americans who tune in to the briefings, some of the advisers feel he would appear to be more in command if he came to the briefing room, delivered opening remarks and turned the proceedings over to the task force for the details.
“I don’t think it’s helping him,” a Republican close to the White House said of Trump’s lengthy appearances. “If you look at the polling, his job approval numbers are under water. And this is the high water mark part of this crisis. As time goes on, I think things get worse for him. He just hasn’t gotten a huge bounce out of the ‘rally around the president’ aspect of the crisis.”
The debate over the briefings is only part of how daily life has abruptly changed for Trump.
Campaign on pause
Six weeks ago, he was feeding off the energy of packed campaign rallies, watching the Democratic debates on television and critiquing each candidate’s performance, spending weekends at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and playing rounds of golf.
Now, he is fetched up in the Oval Office or sitting at the end of a dining table in the room directly adjacent, TV on in the background, and a phone almost permanently held to his ear.
He talks to governors, emergency management officials, business leaders, lawmakers, people with problems for him to solve, others with solutions to offer. He has always spent many hours on the phone, aides say, but now there is an extra intensity.
His re-election campaign is on pause with no rallies planned and fund-raising events behind held online.
Advisers say Trump privately frets about the state of the collapsing economy, the strength of which earlier this year he had considered a crown jewel of his presidency and the best case for his re-election in November.
The drop-by meetings of counselors and friends that he craves have been sharply curtailed. Anybody who comes close to the president has to be tested for the virus, delaying in-person meetings and limiting the number of them.
The daily briefings are now Trump’s main connection to the outside world. Aides said his participation every day was not initially intended. Vice President Mike Pence, head of the coronavirus task force, handled the first few on his own with members of his team. Trump then became more involved.
“He’s not able to get out of the house right now which is tough. I thinks he just craves people and TV time. He can’t go out and do any events,” said the source familiar with the situation.
Trump has a speechwriter prepare an opening statement, but after reading it aloud he will often preside over a briefing and question-and-answer session that can last more than two hours.
Proceedings can frequently veer off track. One argument he got into earlier this week over whether people should vote by mail — he was opposed — was seen inside Trump’s team as an example of why he should participate less in the briefings.
Others see a Trumpian strategy at play. Television networks have little choice but to air some or all of the briefings, which still receive high ratings as Americans marooned in their homes tune in for details on when the crisis might subside.
Cliff Sims, a former White House official for Trump, said the president is making good use of his appearances.
“They play to his strength as a communicator and make him an ubiquitous presence in people’s lives during a crisis,” he said.

Topics: Donald Trump Coronavirus United States White House

Related

Business & Economy
King Salman in call with Trump, Putin on oil stability
World
Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus

US coronavirus deaths top 20,000 with billions in Easter lockdown

Updated 12 April 2020
AFP

US coronavirus deaths top 20,000 with billions in Easter lockdown

  • Italy was also approaching the bleak marker, with 19,468 confirmed virus fatalities
  • There are fears that the worst is yet to come for the world’s poorest
Updated 12 April 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: The United States passed the grim milestone of 20,000 coronavirus deaths Saturday as huge swathes of the globe celebrated the Easter holiday weekend under lockdown at home.
The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 20,071 people in the US, which leads the world in deaths and in the number of declared infections — at least 519,453, according to a tally maintained by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.
Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe with a population a fifth the size of the US, was also approaching the bleak marker, with 19,468 confirmed virus fatalities.
Hopes began to rise in Western Europe and heavily infected parts of the United States that the pandemic was peaking, however, with many looking to China’s Wuhan, the disease’s original epicenter, where officials were lifting stay-indoors restrictions and life began to return to normal.
Churches were expected to be empty on Easter Sunday, the climax of Holy Week for the world’s two billion-plus Christians, with congregations shuttered at home by global stay-at-home directives aiming to stem a pandemic that has infected 1.7 million and killed more than 100,000.

Levelling off
Meanwhile, the hardest-hit countries of Europe, and the centers of infection in the United States — New York and New Orleans — were seeing signs that infection rates were levelling off.
Numbers out of Spain offered a shred of hope Saturday: 510 new deaths, a dip in fatalities for the third day in a row.
Newly-reported coronavirus deaths in France fell by one-third from Friday to 635 on Saturday.
“A very high plateau for the epidemic appears to have been reached but the epidemic remains very active,” said French health official Jerome Salomon.
“We must absolutely remain vigilant,” he added.
Italy said the number of daily deaths was starting to level off — though the government resisted pressure to lift its lockdown, extending confinement measures until May 3.
But Britain on Saturday recorded its second highest daily toll, as virus-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson made “very good progress” after being released from intensive care, a spokeswoman said.
Although global infections stand at 1.75 million, according to an AFP tally of official counts, the real number is thought to be much higher, with many countries only testing the most serious cases.

Discord in New York
In New York and New Orleans, hopes were that a slowdown in the number of new infections, deaths and hospitalizations is pointing to a leveling off in the crisis.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the state’s Governor Andrew Cuomo and were involved in a public disagreement over reopening the city’s schools.
De Blasio announced that classrooms would remain closed until the start of the school year in September, prompting Cuomo to snap back at his daily news conference that it wasn’t the mayor’s call.
“We may do that, but we’re going to do it in a coordinated sense with the other localities,” Cuomo said, claiming authority over the matter.
Many experts and the World Health Organization are cautioning countries against lifting lockdown measures too quickly.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Friday that jumping the gun could lead to a “deadly resurgence” of the novel coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2.
From the crowded slums of Mexico City, Nairobi and Mumbai to conflict hotspots in the Middle East, there are fears that the worst is yet to come for the world’s poorest.
War-torn Yemen reported its first COVID-19 case, and in Brazil, authorities confirmed the first deaths in Rio de Janeiro’s sprawling favelas.
With China already ending its once-severe lockdown in Wuhan, US President Donald Trump said this week that the disease was near its peak in the United States and he was considering ways to re-open the world’s biggest economy as soon as possible.
“But you know what? Staying at home leads to death also,” Trump said.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Special
World
Arab doctors on Italy’s frontlines against coronavirus
World
Why Africa’s coronavirus outbreak appears slower than anticipated

Latest updates

A somber Easter for Christians amid Egypt’s coronavirus shutdown
Saudi king approves extension of curfew ‘until further notice’
Cuba: US sanctions ‘cruel’ during pandemic
Furloughed staff in Sweden retrain to help hospitals
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: It is too early to prejudge the largest oil output cut in history

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.