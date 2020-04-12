You are here

  • Home
  • Pressure mounts on Mexico to agree oil cut deal

Pressure mounts on Mexico to agree oil cut deal

Aerial view of huge tanks of a refinery in Mexico City with a majestic sunset background. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j69s2

Updated 12 April 2020
Frank Kane

Pressure mounts on Mexico to agree oil cut deal

  • The deal calls for Mexico to cut output by 400,000 barrels — 23 per cent, the same as other producers
  • Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, global demand has fallen by at least 25 million barrels a day
Updated 12 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Pressure mounted on Mexico on Saturday to agree on cuts to oil output that would set the seal on the biggest production deal in the industry’s history.

The OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia was said to have made some progress on Saturday as negotiations with Mexico continued, with US President Donald Trump acting as a broker.

Mexico’s reticence is the only stumbling block to an unprecedented agreement to reduce oil output by at least 10 million barrels a day. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, global demand has fallen by at least 25 million barrels a day.

Industry experts believe agreement is inevitable. “The whole Mexico discussion is a distraction that will be forgotten by Tuesday,” said Roger Diwan of the IHS Markit consultancy.

The deal calls for Mexico to cut output by 400,000 barrels — 23 per cent, the same as other producers. Mexico’s national economic plan commits it to maximizing oil revenue, and it argues that it should cut less than the others.

Saudi Aramco has delayed publication of the price at which it will offer crude to customers on global markets in May. The company wants to finalize the OPEC+ deal before it makes that decision. 

Energy ministers from the G20 under the Saudi presidency endorsed the OPEC+ deal early on Saturday, and called for continued supervision of energy markets to ensure stability.

Norway, the biggest European producer, said it was considering its own cuts if the OPEC+ deal went through.

Topics: oil output oil price Mexico OPEC+ alliance

Related

Business & Economy
G20 energy ministers favor measures to rebalance global oil markets
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Russia and other OPEC+ countries agree on deal to cut oil output

ADB triples coronavirus rescue package to $20bn

Updated 14 April 2020
Reuters

ADB triples coronavirus rescue package to $20bn

Updated 14 April 2020
Reuters

MANILA: The Asian Development Bank is tripling the amount of quick-disbursing loans available to developing member countries in Asia to $20 billion to help them battle the economic and health effects of the coronavirus pandemic, its president said.

President Masatsugu Asakawa said the ADB was adding $13.5 billion to the initial $6.5 billion package it announced last month because the economic impact of the pandemic is expected to be more severe than previously thought. “It is clear that the scope and scale of this crisis require greater efforts,” Asakawa said in an interview.

The increase will allow the Manila-based lender to provide $2 billion to the private sector to support liquidity-starved small and medium enterprises, help companies cope with supply chain disruptions and rejuvenate trade financing, he said.

To ensure faster delivery of support, Asakawa said the ADB would streamline its processes and make its lending terms “much more flexible.”

Growth in developing Asian economies, already slowing, is set to weaken even more sharply this year due to the coronavirus pandemic before bouncing back strongly next year, the ADB said in its Asian Development Outlook report on April 3.

Its baseline forecast called for growth in developing Asia, a group of 45 economies that includes China and India, to slow to 2.2 percent in 2020 from a previous forecast of 5.2 percent, which would be the weakest in more than two decades.

BACKGROUND

Growth in developing Asian economies, already slowing, is set to weaken even more sharply this year due to the coronavirus pandemic before bouncing back strongly next year, the Asian Development Bank said in its report on April 3.

To try to halt the spread of COVID-19, governments around the world have implemented draconian containment measures from halting travel to strict stay-at-home orders, hammering the global economy.

The ADB now expects the global gross domestic product to shrink between 2.3 percent to 4.8 percent, higher than it estimated last month.

Asakawa said it was important to avoid the crisis evolving into a currency and financial crisis.

“Fiscal policy, monetary policy and this kind of policy coordination among ourselves are very much needed for us to survive this very severe and unprecedented challenge,” he said.

More than 1.8 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 113,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally. 

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

Related

Special
Middle-East
How are Egyptians dealing with the coronavirus?
World
Nobody will die from coronavirus in Belarus, says president

Latest updates

Despite pandemic disruptions, UN carries on — by videoconference
A deadly delicacy? Coronavirus stirs a debate over exotic Asian food
‘Friends’ reunion delayed as pandemic shuts down Hollywood productions
What We Are Reading Today: The Art of Chinese Philosophy
Pakistan lockdown nips flower trade in the bud

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.