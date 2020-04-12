LIVE: Countries across the world dispatch aid flights to coronavirus hotspots

DUBAI: Countries around the world have been standing in solidarity to help bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic that killed above 100,000 people worldwide.

Countries across the Middle East have been repatriating their stranded citizens abroad and carrying out thousands of daily medical examinations.

Aid has also been sent to coronavirus hotspots in an attempt to help governments with their medical stocks.

Kuwait was one of the states that received an Indian Air Force plane carrying medical supplies to help the state curb the coronavirus spread, state news agency KUNA reported on Saturday.

Sunday, April 12 (All times in GMT)

10:48 - Dozens of medical teams have continued random coronavirus testing on hospital visitors and people in their homes on Saturday in Jordan, as the 48-hour comprehensive curfew has ended.

10:15 - Morocco has recorded 72 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected people to 1617.

10:13 - Kuwait has confirmed 80 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 1234.

09:53 - Iran has confirmed that 71,686 people were infected with coronavirus, while have died to 4,474.

09:47 - Lebanon has reported 11 new coronavirus cases, increasing the total to 630 infected people.

09:05 - UAE’s Ministry of Economy said they will discount the prices of several of their services to support companies during the coronavirus pandemic.

08:41 - Turkey’s government said they will send medical supplies to Israel and Palestine.

08:37 - Chairman of Mashreq Bank and head of UAE’s Bank Federation more than $13 billion are available for local companies and individuals affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and reported that 97 percent of the bank’s of employees are working from home.

08:24 - Iranian lawmakers have refused to remain in quarantine in the parliament building for the next few months, Persian media Radio Farda reported.

07:54 - Chinese cities of Harbin and Suifenhe will implenet a 28 days quarantine for people coming from abroad. Harbin will also put residential units with confirmed and asymptomatic coronavirus cases under lock down for 14 days.

07:53 - Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has issued a precautionary guidebook for citizens arriving in the kingdom, as part of the country’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported.

07:24 - Easter celebrations will be muted this year for Egyptian Christians under the constraints imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

07:21 - Egypt’s Grand Mufti Shawqi Allam has sought to end the public outcry about burying dead COVID-19 patients in some villages in the country, local media Egypt Today reported.

07:14 - Lebanese town Bcharri went on lockdown as local authorities continued to administer coronavirus tests, The Daily Star in Lebanon reported.

07:13 - Some 1,639 repatriated Saudi nationals have so far been tested for coronavirus and placed in mandatory isolation, Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said.

07:06 - Although China is claiming success in its battle against the coronavirus, millions have lost their jobs in the economic fallout, throwing into jeopardy an ambitious target to eradicate poverty this year

07:01 - Russia on Sunday reported 2,186 new coronavirus cases, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, bringing the national tally of confirmed cases to 15,770.

06:30 - Oman has confirmed 53 new coronavirus cases, brining the total to 599 people diagnozed with COVID-19.

06:18 - Kuwait has reported that nine more people have recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total of recoveries to 142.

01:54 - The United States passed the grim milestone of 20,000 coronavirus deaths Saturday as huge swaths of the globe celebrated the Easter holiday weekend under lockdown at home.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 20,506 people in the US, which leads the world in deaths and in the number of declared infections — at least 527,111, according to a tally maintained by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

Saturday, April 11 (All times in GMT)

17:21 - The UAE health ministry has reported 376 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 3,736, state news agency WAM reported.