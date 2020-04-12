Celebs post throwback family snaps amid self-isolation

DUBAI: This week, people across the globe showed some love to their brothers and sisters in celebration of National Sibling Day in the US, including some of our favorite celebrities who took to their social media accounts to share sweet throwback photographs as a tribute to their family members amid self-isolation.

From Jessica Kahawaty to the Kardashians, social media feeds were flooded with heartfelt tributes and messages about the importance of siblings this week.

British-Indian-Pakistani actress Jameela Jamil uploaded an adorable throwback photograph of herself when she was a baby being lifted by her older brother. “Happy National Sibling Day to my big brother,” she captioned the post.

“Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi, who is of African-American and Iranian descent, also took the opportunity to celebrate her siblings. “My best friends,” she captioned a series of images of her younger brothers Sayeed and Ehsan.

Meanwhile, for her part, part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik uploaded a cute snap of her and her brother when they were children on her Instagram Stories. “Happy Siblings Day,” she wrote alongside the picture.







Shanina Shaik uploaded an cute snap of her and her brother when they were children. Instagram



“Happy Sibling Day @julien.kahawaty,” wrote Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty on her Instagram Stories alongside a candid shot of her and her brother. “If I could choose one person in this whole wide world past, present or future to be my sibling it would be you,” she added.

Also posting a tribute to her brother and sisters was Lebanese blogger Karen Wazen, who shared a childhood photograph of her and her siblings side-by-side with an adult recreation of the image. “Missing you all so much. Can’t wait to be reunited together,” she captioned the post.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan also made sure to post tributes for each other on Friday. Entrepreneur and reality star Kim Kardashian West shared a flurry of both throwback and recent snaps of her and her sisters Khoe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie as well as their brother Rob. She simply penned the caption: “Happy National Siblings Day.”

Posting a heartfelt tribute of her own was Kylie who shared several throwback snaps of her sisters when they collaborated with her on Kylie Cosmetics product ranges. “Happy #nationalsiblingsday to all the siblings out there,” the beauty mogul shared on her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page.

“Even though many of us can’t be with our siblings right now, we know we’ll be together again soon! Text, call or FaceTime your siblings today to show your love,” added Jenner, who has been self-isolating in her Hollywood home amid the coronavirus pandemic.