Celebs post throwback family snaps amid self-isolation

Kim Kardashian West shared a flurry of both throwback and recent snaps of her and her sisters. Instagram
Updated 12 April 2020
Arab News

Updated 12 April 2020
DUBAI: This week, people across the globe showed some love to their brothers and sisters in celebration of National Sibling Day in the US, including some of our favorite celebrities who took to their social media accounts to share sweet throwback photographs as a tribute to their family members amid self-isolation.

Happy National Sibling Day to my big brother.

British-Indian-Pakistani actress Jameela Jamil uploaded an adorable throwback photograph of herself  when she was a baby being lifted by her older brother. “Happy National Sibling Day to my big brother,” she captioned the post.

My best friends #nationalsiblingday

Meanwhile, for her part, part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik uploaded a cute snap of her and her brother when they were children on her Instagram Stories. “Happy Siblings Day,” she wrote alongside the picture.




Shanina Shaik uploaded an cute snap of her and her brother when they were children. Instagram

“Happy Sibling Day @julien.kahawaty,” wrote Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty on her Instagram Stories alongside a candid shot of her and her brother. “If I could choose one person in this whole wide world past, present or future to be my sibling it would be you,” she added.

Also posting a tribute to her brother and sisters was Lebanese blogger Karen Wazen, who shared a childhood photograph of her and her siblings side-by-side with an adult recreation of the image. “Missing you all so much. Can’t wait to be reunited together,” she captioned the post.

Happy National Siblings Day

Posting a heartfelt tribute of her own was Kylie who shared several throwback snaps of her sisters when they collaborated with her on Kylie Cosmetics product ranges. “Happy #nationalsiblingsday to all the siblings out there,” the beauty mogul shared on her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page.

“Even though many of us can’t be with our siblings right now, we know we’ll be together again soon! Text, call or FaceTime your siblings today to show your love,” added Jenner, who has been self-isolating in her Hollywood home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

K-pop stars B.I.G release Arabic-language coronavirus song

It’s not the first time that the Korean boy band has released music in the Arabic language. (Instagram)
Updated 12 April 2020
Arab News

Updated 12 April 2020
DUBAI: Korean musical group B.I.G has released a coronavirus-inspired song — and it’s in Arabic. Entitled “Corona Song,” the K-pop band’s new tune is a 35-second excerpt that aims to empower and encourage those struggling with the pandemic.

In addition to B.I.G – an acronym Boys in Groove – GH Entertainment’s other artists participated in the project and sang in six different languages.

Girl group 3YE released English and Spanish versions, while solo artists Soya, Kang Tae-kang and Louis Choi sang in Japanese, Chinese and German, respectively.

It’s not the first time that the Korean boy band has released music in the Arabic language for their legion of Middle Eastern fans. Their covers of Arabic songs, such as Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jassmi’s “Boshret Kheir” for their Global Cover Project, instantly went viral. 

Ahead of the band’s Abu Dhabi concert last November, the group released “Illusion,” a track in two languages, Korean and Arabic. The move marked the first K-pop genre song by any group sung entirely in Arabic. 

