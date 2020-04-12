Iran’s death toll from coronavirus rises by 117 to 4,474

You are here

Medical firm staff work in a lab on coronavirus testing kits just outside Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April 11, 2020. (AP)
Reuters

  • Iran has been the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the Middle East
Iran’s death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 117 in the past day to 4,474, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday.
The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus which causes the disease, Jahanpur said.
Iran has been the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the Middle East.
Ten thousand graves have been dug in a new section of the sprawling Behesht-e Zahra cemetery south of Tehran to deal with coronavirus deaths, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.
Separately, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that restrictions on travel between cities within each province in Iran have been lifted, according to the official presidency website.
Restrictions on travel between provinces will be lifted on April 20, he said.

Topics: Coronavirus

  • More than 1,000 tests were expected to be carried out in all governorates in Jordan
  • Jordan's total number of coronavirus cases has reached 381
DUBAI: Dozens of medical teams have continued random coronavirus testing on hospital visitors and people in their homes on Saturday in Jordan, as the 48-hour comprehensive curfew has ended.

More than 1,000 tests were expected to be carried out in all governorates in Jordan, according to local media The Jordan Times. The medical teams used rapid testing devices and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) at authorized laboratories.

Assistant Secretary General for Healthcare Affairs at the Ministry of Health Adnan Ishaq assured the quality of the testing devices, which provide results in less than 15 minutes, adding they were sourced from Germany and China.

People who have been in contact with COVID-19 patients in the last 14 days were also tested.

The efforts came as nine new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Jordan, bringing total number to 381. The cases include seven members of a family of a man previously confirmed with the virus. The eight case was the man’s coworker.

The ninth case was detected in the isolated Marqab area.

Topics: Coronavirus

