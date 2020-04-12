Iran’s death toll from coronavirus rises by 117 to 4,474

Jordan ramps up COVID-19 testing as new cases emerge

DUBAI: Dozens of medical teams have continued random coronavirus testing on hospital visitors and people in their homes on Saturday in Jordan, as the 48-hour comprehensive curfew has ended.

More than 1,000 tests were expected to be carried out in all governorates in Jordan, according to local media The Jordan Times. The medical teams used rapid testing devices and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) at authorized laboratories.

Assistant Secretary General for Healthcare Affairs at the Ministry of Health Adnan Ishaq assured the quality of the testing devices, which provide results in less than 15 minutes, adding they were sourced from Germany and China.

People who have been in contact with COVID-19 patients in the last 14 days were also tested.

The efforts came as nine new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Jordan, bringing total number to 381. The cases include seven members of a family of a man previously confirmed with the virus. The eight case was the man’s coworker.

The ninth case was detected in the isolated Marqab area.