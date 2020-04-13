You are here

Drones, helicopters police Easter lockdown in Italy

Monica Carfora, deputy head of the emergency of the Santo Spirito Hospital in Rome, holds a chocolate Easter egg as her team takes a break for a small celebration. (AP)
Updated 13 April 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

Drones, helicopters police Easter lockdown in Italy

  • Govt scientists pushing for ban on public gatherings to be extended as long as possible
Updated 13 April 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Police are using drones and helicopters to make sure that Italians do not defy the lockdown to travel to beaches and summer houses during the Easter long weekend.

As nearly 20,000 deaths have been reported so far in the country since the end of February, authorities do not want to take any risks and have urged people to stay at home.
“We normally use those devices to chase mafia men on the run and to control the territory in high-risk operations in a discreet but effective way. But this time drones have proved to be really effective in finding those who are breaking the rules,” Inspector Pasquale Ricci from the Italian State Police told Arab News on Easter Sunday.
Ricci was speaking while setting up a drone to patrol one of the consular roads linking the center of Rome to the sandy beaches of Ostia, where people would normally be heading on a holiday weekend with good weather.
“The army gave us those devices. They told us that they were using them last time in Afghanistan,” he said. The hovering drone, about the size of a loaf of bread, emits a mechanical buzz reminiscent of a wasp and shouts down instructions in a tinny voice.
“Attention! You are in a prohibited area. Go home immediately,” commands the device once somebody is detected on a beach or walking down a street without a reason.
“They are puzzled at the beginning, then they realize that they have been spotted and so they go home,” the policeman explained.
A video of a helicopter locating a man sunbathing on a beach in Palermo has gone viral on social media. The lowering of the chopper on the beach causes a sand storm around the man, and he takes his towel and leaves.
A drone recently revealed a rave party with 20 people congregating on the rooftop of a tall building in Turin. They had decided not to have a barbecue so as not to attract attention, but the unmanned aircraft found them anyway.
“With drones we found many people who broke the lockdown and opened their summer beach or lake houses; they will be prosecuted and will pay a €400 ($440) fine each,” said Capt. Vincenzo De Filippis from the Carabinieri, the Italian military police.
Last Friday Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte extended the lockdown till May 4, but also agreed to allow a small number of businesses that had been shuttered since March 12 to reopen from Tuesday on a trial basis.
The list of businesses includes bookstores and baby clothes shops, on the grounds that they rarely draw crowds and can more easily impose social distancing measures.
Laundromats and dry cleaners will also be allowed to reopen for the first time in more than a month. Only grocery stores, supermarkets and pharmacies have been able to operate so far.
A study released by the Confcooperative small business lobby said that the closures have left more than half of Italy’s 1.3 million construction workers and more than a third of its 11.4 million service-sector employees furloughed. Another report by the Confindustria big business lobby estimated that every week of Italy’s shutdown was chopping another 0.75 percent off its annual GDP.

FASTFACT

A drone recently revealed a rave party with 20 people congregating on the rooftop of a tall building in Turin.

But Italian government scientists are pushing for the ban on public gatherings to be extended as long as possible as a safety precaution.
This is why a policy of zero tolerance has been decided for the Easter holiday weekend, when people would normally go out to meet family and friends.
“I cannot stand it anymore with staying home, but we have nothing else to do,” said Giovanni while walking his dog near St. Peter’s Basilica. Dog walking is one of the few activities that Italians are allowed to leave their home for.
“At least this way I am able to take some fresh air. If I had a glass of wine I could even be pretending it is a holiday. But today it is just another day like all the others.”
While Giovanni is talking, a police patrol stops him and checks his papers. “This time I am OK. Hopefully my dog will need another walk again soon so I can have some more sun and air,” he said.
Drones are also used to check the temperature of people remotely after they have been spotted outdoors. A heat sensor takes the person’s temperature and sends the information to a drone operator, who refers to a thermal map on his hand-held screen.
“Once a person’s temperature is read by the drone, you must still stop that person and measure their temperature with a normal thermometer, but drones are useful for controlling the territory,” Captain De Filippis explained. Police have been given new powers that allow them to check people’s temperature without their knowledge or permission, he said.
“Everything is perfectly legal. At this moment of emergency, the Italian civil aviation authority has authorized us to control people using critical and non-critical operations. The critical operations involve city overflights.”
Some Italians have had enough of the buzzing machines and their heat maps. “The use of drones might seem positive but in my opinion it’s a real privacy violation. I don’t like that at all,” said Carlotta Deangeli, a local student living in Rome.
But pensioner Tonino Petrella is convinced that the drones deliver a public service.
“I think it’s good that they are using drones,” he said. “At least we know who is infected and who is not.”

Sweden counts on individual behavior to win coronavirus fight. It’s a risky strategy

Updated 13 April 2020
Cajsa Wikström

Sweden counts on individual behavior to win coronavirus fight. It's a risky strategy

  • Scandinavian country’s policy depends largely on responsible behavior rather than lockdowns on public life
  • Authorities encourage people to get their daily exercise, schools remain open and playgrounds are still busy
Updated 13 April 2020
Cajsa Wikström

STOCKHOLM: France has banned daytime jogging. Britons have been told not to sunbathe. Germany has barred people from forming groups of three or more in public.

In recent weeks, European democracies have curbed a range of personal liberties as they try to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

All except for one: Sweden. In the capital of Scandinavia’s biggest economy, people are still free to socialize. In fact, they are encouraged to get out, at least to exercise. Thus, on a recent sunny day, Stockholm’s King's Garden park was full of people taking selfies.

Schools remain open and playgrounds are busy. Sweden’s strategy is largely built on recommendations rather than legally binding restrictions. Stockholm is quieter than usual, but it is far from a ghost town.

“I’m grateful that we are trusted to take responsibility ourselves instead of being put in quarantine like the people of southern Europe,” Gunnel Sjögren, a retired administrator, told Arab News as she soaked up the afternoon sun with a friend in the park.

“It seems to me that most people are acting responsibly.”

At her gym, visitors are few and disinfection of equipment is rigorous, Sjögren said.

INNUMBERS

56% - Swedes with high degree of trust in people.

40% - Share of single-person households.

50 - Public gatherings above which are banned.

10 million - Sweden’s population.

She continues to eat out but has started wearing gloves when taking the bus or shopping for groceries.

Johan Giesecke, an epidemiologist who now advises the World Health Organization (WHO), says Swedes will make the right choice.

“People aren’t stupid. If you pass by Stureplan (a popular Stockholm nightspot) at 9 p.m. on a Saturday night, it looks like a nuclear disaster site,” he told Arab News.

“This is not because there are police or a threat of fines or prison. It’s because people understand that they should stay at home.”

Giesecke said different countries are adopting methods because it is difficult to scientifically assess the efficacy of the precautionary measures being enforced.

“In many countries, politicians want to do something forceful, to show that they are taking action,” he said.

“In Sweden, the reasoning is: If we don’t know that it works, why should we close schools?”

Indeed, Sweden and Iceland are the only two countries in Europe to have bucked the trend of school closures, although all high schools and universities have switched to remote teaching.

Facemasks are still a rare sight in Stockholm. Like in the rest of the world, “social distancing” has become a mantra, but to what extent it is being practiced is open to question.

With Stockholm enjoying some unusually warm days of late, business has been good for cafes that have outdoor seating.

Images of crowded terraces have surfaced in the press and on social media, suggesting that Swedes’ own behavior may not be the most effective way to slow the rate of infection.

Last week, Stefan Löfven, the Swedish prime minister, warned that restaurants that failed to prevent crowding could be closed.

Public gatherings of more than 50 are currently banned, and only seated guests are allowed in restaurants and bars.

As of Sunday, 887 people had died from COVID-19 in Sweden, a country of 10 million people.

The government’s bigger concern is that infections have spread to as many as a third of retirement homes in Stockholm county, the area worst affected.

Swedes over the age of 70 have been advised to avoid social contacts, while visits to facilities for the elderly have been banned.

Those who can work from home are being encouraged by the government to do so and all citizens have been advised to avoid non-essential travel.

Unsurprisingly, Sweden’s approach to dealing with the pandemic has attracted the attention of the world.

A French newspaper has mocked Sweden for perceiving itself as “a kingdom of invincible Vikings.”

US President Donald Trump piled on the pressure, saying: “Sweden did that, the herd, they call it the herd. Sweden’s suffering very, very badly.”

Lars Trädgårdh, a social historian said Sweden’s constitution, demographics and national psyche could explain why it was an outlier on the coronavirus issue.

For one thing, the government is constitutionally prohibited from interfering in the affairs of administrative authorities, including the public health agency.

For another, in global surveys of attitudes, Sweden and other Nordic countries stand out when it comes to trust in authorities.

Swedes enjoy the cherry blossoms in the capital, Stockholm. (Photo by Cajsa Wikström)

This trust is noticeable during the current coronavirus crisis, according to Trädgårdh.

In a nationwide survey by Novus, a major polling company, 76 percent of respondents expressed “very high or fairly high” confidence in the Swedish public health agency’s handling of the outbreak.

At the same time, the governing party, the Social Democrats, has experienced a surge in polls.

“What others might view as a path to collective suicide, we see as a lot of sense,” Trädgårdh said.

Moreover, he points out, Sweden is sparsely populated, with Stockholm its only metropolitan area.

The city has another natural advantage, with the world’s largest percentage of single households.

“We’ve fostered social distancing for a long time,” Trädgårdh said.

“For hundreds of years we’ve had small families, combined with strong autonomy between family members.

“The elderly live by themselves or in retirement homes. In a way, we were self-isolated already before the corona outbreak.”

None of this is to say all Swedes approve of the official coronavirus policy.

The argument that a long-drawn-out lockdown would have major economic implications, potentially harming future health care by depriving the state of tax revenue, has stirred controversy.

Critics, who include Björn Olsen, professor of infectious diseases at Uppsala University, accuse the state of playing with human lives.

In an interview with Kvartal, a Swedish magazine, Olsen put it this way: “It’s not enough to appeal to people’s consciences and say that we should all think before we do this or that.

In Sweden, the reasoning is: If we don’t know that it works, why should we close the schools?

Johan Giesecke, an epidemiologist who now advises the World Health Organization (WHO)

“We are still a bunch of individualists and groups are still gathering. Ban it — now — and shut down as much as you can.”

The polarized public discourse is, in some ways, a reflection of the exigencies of the situation.

Even without lockdowns, the economy has been severely damaged. Tens of thousands of Swedes, mostly in the hospitality sector, have lost their jobs or received lay-off notices.

As of Monday, 25,350 people in Sweden had registered for the week with the public employment agency - higher than figures for any single week during the 2008 global financial crisis.

Peter Thulinsson, who works in the construction business, says he intends to patronize the local restaurant while maintaining social distancing - for as long as it stays open. “We have to remember that there will be life after coronavirus. If we want to have restaurants in business after this period, we have to support them now,” he told Arab News.

“It’s not only about our physical health. There’s also the mental health aspect. We need something to live for.”

