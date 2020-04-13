Flour power: Bakery trains Pakistani women to rise to life’s challenges

LAHORE: The smell of warm, toasty bread emanates through the small waiting area of Go Flour bakery as Shamila Bukhari works through the ingredients to bake a fresh batch.
As an apprentice at the tiny eatery that is tucked away in a corner of Lahore’s upmarket Gulberg area, Bukhari is part of a growing tribe of women being trained in the art of “baking the world a better place,” its owner, Asma Yasmin Shah, told Arab News on Sunday.
“It’s necessary for more women to enter the workforce as skilled workers, for them to be financially independent, and to gain the respect they deserve from the wider community,” Shah said.
Since its inception in September 2019, Go Flour bakery has trained several women from Pakistan’s diverse socio-economic backgrounds and hopes “to empower and help them move into the working world with a hands-on skill, baking, in their pockets,” Shah said.
While its two trainers, master baker Akram Shafi, and professional chef Ahmed Cheema, are men, all of Go Flour’s employees — 10 permanent staff and 10 under training — are women between the ages of 19 and 50.
Bukhari, 40, said that she chanced on the bakery while looking at Facebook, and eventually messaged Shah to enquire about employment opportunities.
A few months after being hired as a trainee, Shah said that Bukhari was “quick to learn the tricks of the trade.”
If at first she didn’t know the difference between creaming, folding or beating, today she could blind bake — a technique where the crust of a pie/tart is baked without the filling — with ease.
BACKGROUND
Several employees have successfully launched their own businesses in Lahore — aim is to empower them to become financially independent.
“I’ve mastered making all kinds of bread, including multi-grain which is my favorite, both to make and eat,” Bukhari said, adding that employment allowed her to make the most of the ample time on her hands, especially with both her children grown up.
Shah said that the idea to set up Go Flour and provide a platform for women in Pakistan was her way of “giving back.”
“I wanted to help the women learn a skill so they could feel empowered and stand on their own feet and earn for themselves. The knowledge I picked up (over the years) inspired me to do something for other women,” said Shah, who is originally from London and moved to Lahore 20 years ago.
Detailing the experiences acquired in the London chapter of her life, she explained how she co-owned an Italian restaurant with her sister, which ultimately became a catalyst for her desire to see “more women in hospitality.”
While in London, Shah also volunteered at the Center for Better Health, an organization focusing on introducing people suffering from mental health issues back into the workplace.
It was there that she took on a project for artisan baking and learnt new techniques, eventually training other participants in the program.
Armed with a new-found experience, she joined forces with Cheema — her long-time friend and now business partner — to set up Go Flour.
Today, the organization prides itself on being the only bakery in Lahore to make artisan bread that is “free of additives and enhancers,” while “championing the cause for women’s empowerment.”
“Many, many women have come and gone. A lot of them for shorter stints as, unfortunately, they have family (childcare/in-laws) or transport issues. But some have gone on to open their businesses, one started a canteen at a college here in Lahore and another, a former trainee, started her online baking business,” Shah said.
It is something Bukhari, too, aspires to do one day.
“I have gained so much confidence and independence and make my own money now. Next, I hope to open a small bakery some day soon,” she said.