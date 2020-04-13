You are here

Traditional Japanese seal system hampers telework for some

A consumer chooses a ‘Hanko’ or personal seal in Tokyo. (AFP/File)
AFP

  • Japanese authorities this week declared a state of emergency in seven regions, including the capital, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying people should reduce their social contact by 70-80 percent to curb the spread of the virus
TOKYO: Some Japanese office workers are facing a small, but insurmountable hurdle to staying home under the state of emergency declared in parts of the country over the virus: Personal signature stamps.
A reliance on paper filing systems in parts of Japan’s business world is forcing employees to go into work to put their unique seal on documents.
To do this they use tiny traditional stamps known as hanko or inkan — tools that date back centuries, but are still popular nationwide.
Usually cylindrical with a surface no larger than a fingernail, the tiny stamps are used with red ink to sign contracts, approve proposals and verify who has viewed what.
“I need to physically be in the office because I need to submit paper documents and stamp them,” Mizuho, who works at an IT firm in Tokyo, told AFP.
Even though her company is tech-savvy in other ways, hanko are still the norm there, said Mizuho, who asked to be identified by her first name only.
“We use Microsoft software as a communication tool ... but I cannot work from home as long as the paper and hanko culture exists,” she said.
She worries that her firm isn’t taking the pandemic seriously — despite an employee in their building contracting the virus. “I feel unspoken pressure to be in the office,” she added.
Most Japanese adults have a personal seal, carved with their name in kanji characters, and used in place of a signature to authenticate documents in every aspect of life — from opening a bank account, or acknowledging receipt of registered mail.
Some major companies, including big banks, have begun phasing out their use.

But they remain popular, along with other practices seen as outdated in other major economies, including the use of fax machines and a focus on paper rather than digital documents.
A recent survey by the Japan Association for Chief Financial Officers (JACFO) showed 40 percent of companies that introduced telework said workers ended up going to the office, primarily because they had to handle paper documents and stamp things with hanko.
“There is a conservative culture where companies don’t want to change how they work,” said Hiroshi Yaguchi of JACFO.
Although the number of companies that digitise documents is increasing, more of them should follow suit and introduce web conferences to allow telework, he said.
Japanese authorities this week declared a state of emergency in seven regions, including the capital, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying people should reduce their social contact by 70-80 percent to curb the spread of the virus.

 

OPEC+ oil producers to cut output by 9.7m barrels
Business & Economy
Pressure mounts on Mexico to agree oil cut deal

OPEC+ oil producers to cut output by 9.7m barrels

Updated 13 April 2020
Frank Kane

OPEC+ oil producers to cut output by 9.7m barrels

  • OPEC+ states led by Saudi Arabia, Russia move to restore stability
  • Trump thanks King Salman, Vladimir Putin for 'great deal'
Updated 13 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Big oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Sunday to cut output by 9.7 million barrels a day as energy markets grapple with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest oil deal in history was clinched after three days of hard bargaining, two “virtual” meetings by video conference and a special meeting of G20 energy ministers.

 

The tipping point was a compromise by OPEC+ — the alliance of OPEC members and non-OPEC producers — to accommodate Mexico, which had resisted pressure to cut output by 400,000 barrels a day. US President Donald Trump intervened to ease through the special Mexico terms, under which it will reduce output by much less than other OPEC+ members.  

Trump thanked King Salman and President Vladimir Putin for a "great" deal.

"The big Oil Deal with OPEC Plus is done," he said. "This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States."

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who chaired the meeting, said the cuts would amount to 12.5 million barrels per day, because of higher output in April from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

"I am honored to be a party of this historic moment and historic agreement," Prince Abdulaziz told Reuters.

The UAE's energy minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said the Emirates is committed to reducing its oli production from the current level of 4.1 million barrels a day.

The production cuts will take about 10 percent of global oil output off the market from May 1. Global demand for crude is down by at least 20 percent.

On Tuesday, Saudi Aramco will release its “official selling prices” for crude in May, a key indicator of how the Kingdom thinks the market will go. 

Aramco agreed to cut output by 23 percent under the OPEC+ deal, and delegates at the virtual conference said there could be further reductions — about 3.5 million barrels — from other big producers such as the US, Canada and Norway, whose output is in decline because of the pandemic.

After the agreement was reached, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The whole world needs it. That’s because the global economy will be on the brink of uncontrolled chaos in prices, on energy supplies, unless there is such a deal.”

Leonid Fedun, head of one of Russia’s big oil companies Lukoil, said he expected the oil price to remain in the $30-$40 range after the deal. Nigeria’s energy minister, Emmanuel Kachikwu, said he hoped for a rise of at least $15 on oil’s closing price last week of $32.

Oil producers will be waiting anxiously to see how news of the cuts is received by crude markets when they open after a Western holiday weekend and the prolonged OPEC+ and G20 talks.

Matt Stanley, oil broker at Starfuels in Dubai, said: “Whatever way the 10 million barrel cut is finally agreed, it is not enough to balance the markets.”

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ Russia Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Despite OPEC+ drama, oil markets uncertain on ‘historic’ deal

