Rising unemployment threatens China’s poverty targets

A worker checks rolls of steel at the port in Wuhan, on the Yangtze river, in China’s central Hubei province on Sunday. (AFP)
  • China has little in the way of social security benefits and workers who lose their jobs have an inadequate safety net, meaning mass unemployment often brings a fear of unrest
BEIJING: Although China is claiming success in its battle against the coronavirus, millions have lost their jobs in the economic fallout, throwing into jeopardy an ambitious target to eradicate poverty this year.
Beijing has been working to fire up the economy again after bringing it to a near standstill to curb the spread of COVID-19, but many firms have had a bumpy restart and workers are bearing the brunt of the pain.
Despite being a country of skyscrapers and high-tech innovations, China still has millions of people on meager incomes.
About 5.5 million rural Chinese live in poverty, defined by the government as surviving on less than 2,300 yuan ($326) a year.
A slowing economy puts pressure on a key Communist Party goal to become a “moderately prosperous society” by the end of 2020, an ambition in place long before the virus emerged.
It also threatens a long-held tacit agreement between people and party that freedoms can be sacrificed in return for economic progress, an understanding that largely forms the basis of the government’s legitimacy in the absence of elections.
China has little in the way of social security benefits and workers who lose their jobs have an inadequate safety net, meaning mass unemployment often brings a fear of unrest.
Official statistics show jobless numbers have soared, with roughly 5 million more people out of work between December and February.
Data firm Caixin said its services purchasing managers’ index, a key indicator of activity in the services sector, showed companies cut staff at the quickest pace on record in March.
Hu Fangdi, 23, lost her job as a saleswoman at an airport retail store two weeks ago and has had no luck finding a new role.
“No one was buying things during the outbreak and the company laid us off,” she told AFP.
Lily Han, who lost her sales job at a tech firm last month, said she needs a new job within two months just to make ends meet.
The 24-year-old has applied for over 300 positions but has come up empty handed.

A consumer chooses a ‘Hanko’ or personal seal in Tokyo. (AFP/File)
  • Japanese authorities this week declared a state of emergency in seven regions, including the capital, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying people should reduce their social contact by 70-80 percent to curb the spread of the virus
TOKYO: Some Japanese office workers are facing a small, but insurmountable hurdle to staying home under the state of emergency declared in parts of the country over the virus: Personal signature stamps.
A reliance on paper filing systems in parts of Japan’s business world is forcing employees to go into work to put their unique seal on documents.
To do this they use tiny traditional stamps known as hanko or inkan — tools that date back centuries, but are still popular nationwide.
Usually cylindrical with a surface no larger than a fingernail, the tiny stamps are used with red ink to sign contracts, approve proposals and verify who has viewed what.
“I need to physically be in the office because I need to submit paper documents and stamp them,” Mizuho, who works at an IT firm in Tokyo, told AFP.
Even though her company is tech-savvy in other ways, hanko are still the norm there, said Mizuho, who asked to be identified by her first name only.
“We use Microsoft software as a communication tool ... but I cannot work from home as long as the paper and hanko culture exists,” she said.
She worries that her firm isn’t taking the pandemic seriously — despite an employee in their building contracting the virus. “I feel unspoken pressure to be in the office,” she added.
Most Japanese adults have a personal seal, carved with their name in kanji characters, and used in place of a signature to authenticate documents in every aspect of life — from opening a bank account, or acknowledging receipt of registered mail.
Some major companies, including big banks, have begun phasing out their use.

But they remain popular, along with other practices seen as outdated in other major economies, including the use of fax machines and a focus on paper rather than digital documents.
A recent survey by the Japan Association for Chief Financial Officers (JACFO) showed 40 percent of companies that introduced telework said workers ended up going to the office, primarily because they had to handle paper documents and stamp things with hanko.
“There is a conservative culture where companies don’t want to change how they work,” said Hiroshi Yaguchi of JACFO.
Although the number of companies that digitise documents is increasing, more of them should follow suit and introduce web conferences to allow telework, he said.
Japanese authorities this week declared a state of emergency in seven regions, including the capital, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying people should reduce their social contact by 70-80 percent to curb the spread of the virus.

 

