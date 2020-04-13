You are here

World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in South Asia

A worker sprays disinfectant on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus as a precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus at a bus depot in New Delhi. (AFP)
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India and other South Asian countries are likely to record their worst growth performance in four decades this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the World Bank said on Sunday.

The South Asian region, comprising eight countries, is likely to show economic growth of 1.8 percent to 2.8 percent this year, the World Bank said in its South Asia Economic Focus report, well down from the 6.3 percent it projected six months ago.
India’s economy, the region’s biggest, is expected to grow 1.5 percent to 2.8 percent in the fiscal year that started on April 1. The World Bank has estimated it will grow 4.8 percent to 5 percent in the fiscal year that ended on March 31.
“The green shoots of a rebound that were observable at the end of 2019 have been overtaken by the negative impacts of the global crisis,” the World Bank report said.
Other than India, the World Bank forecast that Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh will also see sharp falls in economic growth.
Three other countries — Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Maldives — are expected to fall into recession, the World Bank said in the report, which was based on country-level data available as of April 7.
Measures taken to counter the coronavirus have disrupted supply chains across South Asia, which has recorded more than 13,000 cases so far — still lower than many parts of the world.

India’s lockdown of 1.3 billion people has also left millions out of work, disrupted big and small businesses and forced an exodus of migrant workers from the cities to their homes in villages.
In the event of prolonged and broad national lockdowns, the report warned of a worst-case scenario in which the entire region would experience an economic contraction this year.
To minimize short-term economic pain, the Bank called for countries in the region to announce more fiscal and monetary steps to support unemployed migrant workers, as well as debt relief for businesses and individuals.
India has so far unveiled a $23 billion economic plan to offer direct cash transfers to millions of poor people hit by its lockdown. In neighboring Pakistan, the government has announced a $6 billion plan to support the economy.
“The priority for all South Asian governments is to contain the virus spread and protect their people, especially the poorest who face considerable worse health and economic outcomes,” said senior World Bank official Hartwig Schafer.

Rising unemployment threatens China’s poverty targets

A worker checks rolls of steel at the port in Wuhan, on the Yangtze river, in China’s central Hubei province on Sunday. (AFP)
BEIJING: Although China is claiming success in its battle against the coronavirus, millions have lost their jobs in the economic fallout, throwing into jeopardy an ambitious target to eradicate poverty this year.
Beijing has been working to fire up the economy again after bringing it to a near standstill to curb the spread of COVID-19, but many firms have had a bumpy restart and workers are bearing the brunt of the pain.
Despite being a country of skyscrapers and high-tech innovations, China still has millions of people on meager incomes.
About 5.5 million rural Chinese live in poverty, defined by the government as surviving on less than 2,300 yuan ($326) a year.
A slowing economy puts pressure on a key Communist Party goal to become a “moderately prosperous society” by the end of 2020, an ambition in place long before the virus emerged.
It also threatens a long-held tacit agreement between people and party that freedoms can be sacrificed in return for economic progress, an understanding that largely forms the basis of the government’s legitimacy in the absence of elections.
China has little in the way of social security benefits and workers who lose their jobs have an inadequate safety net, meaning mass unemployment often brings a fear of unrest.
Official statistics show jobless numbers have soared, with roughly 5 million more people out of work between December and February.
Data firm Caixin said its services purchasing managers’ index, a key indicator of activity in the services sector, showed companies cut staff at the quickest pace on record in March.
Hu Fangdi, 23, lost her job as a saleswoman at an airport retail store two weeks ago and has had no luck finding a new role.
“No one was buying things during the outbreak and the company laid us off,” she told AFP.
Lily Han, who lost her sales job at a tech firm last month, said she needs a new job within two months just to make ends meet.
The 24-year-old has applied for over 300 positions but has come up empty handed.

