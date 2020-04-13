You are here

Erdogan aide ‘urged judges to free Iranian drugs lord’

Turkish politician Burhan Kuzu. (Twitter photo)
  • Founder member of ruling AKP indicted on charges of judicial interference in case of man suspected of murder
ISANBUL: A senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been indicted on charges of judicial interference in an attempt to secure the release from custody of a convicted Iranian drug lord.

Prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for Burhan Kuzu, a founding member of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), and a leading member of the board that advises the president on legal matters.

Kuzu is accused of trying to use undue influence on behalf of Naji Sharifi Zindashti, who was convicted in 2007 of possessing 75kg of heroin. Zindashti was released in August 2010, but detained again in April 2018 on suspicion of murder, instigating murder and membership of the outlawed Gulenist organization.

Kuzu is said to have called prosecutors and judges and told them that Zindashti’s release would be beneficial for Turkish-Iranian relations, and he was freed six months later. The prosecutor’s office opposed his release and issued an arrest warrant, but Zindashti had fled.

Kuzu initially denied ever meeting the Iranian, but was forced to admit that he had after the publication of a photograph of them together with Zindashti in a restaurant. He said Zindashti had presented himself as a businessman seeking Turkish citizenship.

Kuzu admitted calling a judge to discuss the case, but said that as a constitutional law professor he had always defended the freedom of the judiciary. 

“I called the judge in question and conveyed to him that no evidence was found against Zindashti,” he said.

Oya Ozarslan, a lawyer and board member of Transparency International, told Arab News that Kuzu had no legal authority to contact the judge.

“Expert witnesses who technically are not defined as a party to the case are not authorized to call the judges directly,” she said. “Kuzu’s calling the judge … does not have any legal ground.”

Israel tightens quarantine in Jerusalem to halt virus spread

Israeli police check a driver at a roadblock on a main road in Jerusalem. (Reuters)
Updated 13 April 2020
AP

Israel tightens quarantine in Jerusalem to halt virus spread

  • The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, who recover within a few weeks
Updated 13 April 2020
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli government approved a tight quarantine of several areas of Jerusalem on Sunday, including the historic Old City, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city’s most susceptible neighborhoods.
A ministerial committee approved the shutting down of movement in and out of several predominantly ultra-Orthodox areas of the city in order to contain the disease that has already resulted in over 100 deaths in Israel and almost 6,000 around the Middle East, about three quarters of which come from Iran.
The measure faced resistance from ultra-Orthodox ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government who rejected singling out their constituency.
Israel’s Health Ministry has documented over 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and over 100 deaths. Roughly a fifth of all cases in Israel are in Jerusalem, the ministry said.
A large percentage of the COVID-19 cases are in the country’s largely insular ultra-Orthodox community, which for weeks did not adhere to government orders to maintain social distancing.
The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, who recover within a few weeks.
But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness or death, particularly in elderly patients or those with underlying health problems.

BACKGROUND

• Israel’s Health Ministry has documented over 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and over 100 deaths.

• Roughly a fifth of all cases in Israel are in Jerusalem, the ministry said.

Starting on Sunday, residents of four areas of Jerusalem would not be permitted to leave their neighborhoods for provisioning, and could only move to other areas for essential work and medical care.
Meanwhile, Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin turned down a request from Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz for a two-week extension to form a new coalition government.
The announcement by Rivlin means that Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have a midnight deadline on Monday night to reach a power-sharing deal. If they fail, the country could be forced into a fourth consecutive election in just over a year.
Gantz asked Rivlin for the extension on Saturday night, claiming he was close to a deal with Netanyahu.
But in his response, Rivlin said the extension would not be possible under the “current circumstances.”
Gantz last month was given the task of forming a government after a narrow majority of MPs said they backed him to become prime minister.

