You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices, virus and instability put Algeria on edge, say experts

Oil prices, virus and instability put Algeria on edge, say experts

Workers prepare personal protection equipment, consisting of face masks and body suits to help combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, in Algiers. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2c7d2

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Oil prices, virus and instability put Algeria on edge, say experts

  • The government decided to slash public spending in March, after oil prices dipped to $22.50
  • It as cut the state budget by 30 percent, without touching civil servants’ wages
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS:  Algeria faces economic and social turmoil if crude prices continue to collapse, experts have warned, with the oil-dependent country reeling from a year of popular protests, political turmoil and now, coronavirus.

The North African country is an example of how hydrocarbon economies are likely to face unrest if oil prices remain at near two-decade lows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPEC announced that major producers had proposed to cut output between May and June by 10 million barrels per day.

Even if a deal is reached, Algeria will not be out of the woods, oil expert Nazim Zouioueche told official news agency APS, as any impact would be “temporary” due to the worldwide pandemic.

In Algeria, the price collapse has destroyed revenue projections, with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune acknowledging the “vulnerability” of the country’s oil-dependent economy.

Algeria “is on the edge of a financial abyss,” according to Luis Martinez, North Africa specialist at France’s Sciences Po University.

The government decided to slash public spending in March, after oil prices dipped to $22.50.

The country’s 2020 budget had been based on an oil price of $50 per barrel, with growth of around 1.8 percent.

Algiers announced a 30 percent cut to the state budget, without touching civil servants’ wages, and a reduction in its enormous imports bill.

State oil giant Sonatrach is to halve operating and capital expenditure, from $14 billion to $7 billion, in order to preserve foreign currency reserves.

But former Sonatrach CEO Abdelmadjid Attar said in principle, the company “shouldn’t have to reduce hydrocarbon production” as the cuts would affect other operations.

Meanwhile, Algeria’s foreign reserves dropped to under $60 billion at the end of March, compared to almost $80 billion at the end of 2018 and over $97 billion at the end of 2017.

Some economists are concerned those could quickly run out.

Economist Ahmed Dahmani warns of multiple dangers: a rapid draining of foreign exchange reserves, a worsening budget deficit and balance of payments, a sharp devaluation of the dinar and an inflationary surge, leading to economic recession and mass unemployment.

“The government has no choice but to broaden the tax base, to resort to public debt and negotiate loans,” Martinez said. “With the remaining foreign reserves, that should allow it to hold on until 2021. But after that?“

Others worry that Algeria will struggle to diversify its economy away from oil and attract investors.

Economics expert Aderrahmane Mebtoul expressed doubt the country could recover capital that has already left, and said Algeria’s “bureaucracy, fossilized financial system and corruption” would keep foreign direct investment away.

With the coronavirus disrupting economies worldwide, the pandemic could provide a scapegoat for the government.

Topics: Coronavirus Algeria

Related

Middle-East
Tunisia government given special powers to handle coronavirus crisis
Middle-East
Morocco draws on IMF credit line to support virus hit economy

Islamic finance industry charts high-tech future

Updated 4 min 30 sec ago
AFP

Islamic finance industry charts high-tech future

  • Based on the concept of shared profit and loss, the sector has in its relatively short existence grown to be worth $2.1tn
Updated 4 min 30 sec ago
AFP

 

DUBAI: “Is it halal to buy shares in Tesla?” a young Muslim would-be investor asks on Twitter.

Islamic finance — an amalgamation of Shariah law and modern banking — has become a $2 trillion business over the past two decades, covering everything from bonds to buying cars.

But it’s not easy for observant Muslims to decide whether or not an investment is halal (religiously permissible). Yet new technology is helping.

Tesla, the American electric car pioneer, for example, is considered 96 percent Shariah compliant, according to the Zoya mobile application.

The app screens US-listed stocks based on criteria issued by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions, one of several bodies that set Islamic finance standards.

Islamic funds are banned from investing in companies associated with tobacco, alcohol, pork or gambling. Earning interest is also banned as “usury.”

US-based Wahed Invest, an online halal platform, uses those criteria to help tens of thousands of people invest “ethically.”

Islamic bankers are hoping that modern platforms will open the industry up to young investors, and that its innately ethical credentials will prove to be another draw.

Mehdi Benslimane, Global Expansion Strategist at Wahed Invest, said the guidelines in religious texts boil down to two conditions.

“A business must have a real economic impact, not just a specu- lative one. And it must have a positive contribution to the world,” he told AFP.

According to the ratings agency Standard & Poor’s, the Islamic finance industry has in its relatively short existence grown to be worth $2.1 trillion.

In projections made before the coronavirus outbreak, it predicted the sector would “continue to expand slowly” in 2020.

Financial technology, or fintech, could help the industry grow by “facilitating easier and faster transactions,” it said in its Islamic Finance Outlook 2020 Edition.

The meltdown the coronavirus pandemic has caused in other parts of the economy has prompted fears of a collapse in the sector. Dubai Islamic Bank has already delayed a planned issue of Shariah-compat- ible bonds, according to Emirati media reports.

Yet Islamic finance — based on the concept of shared profit and loss, thus minimizing risk for banks — has fans well beyond the Muslim world.

For example, the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank in November signed an agreement with Japan’s mammoth pension fund to support the development of sustainable Shariah-compliant products.

And the Responsible Finance & Investment (RFI) Foundation, a think tank, has talked up their ability to respond to the latest crash, due to the fact they are anchored in the real economy.

It also suggests that profits on investments in industries such as protective medical equipment could be donated to charities, helping tackle the coronavirus crisis without breaking the Islamic ban on interest payments.

But the sector’s current slow-moving nature may hobble its ability to respond to crises.

The emphasis has been on growing the market rather than making it more efficient, said Mohammed Al-Sehli, CEO of Wethaq Capital, a Dubai-based fintech firm.

The sector must focus more on innovation after “suffering from lack of innovation, standardization and automation of processes,” he told AFP.

 

Topics: Islamic finance Tesla halal Dubai Islamic Bank Islamic Development Bank finance technology

Related

Business & Economy
Sharia fintech: Startups race to tap Indonesia growth by aligning with Islam
Saudi Arabia
Islamic finance ‘key to Saudi Arabia’s economy’
Business & Economy
Islamic banking can help boost SMEs
Business & Economy
After downturn, Islamic finance eyes profits, fintech

Latest updates

Sweden counts on individual behavior to win coronavirus fight. It’s a risky strategy
Islamic finance industry charts high-tech future
African Union appoints ex-Credit Suisse boss as envoy for virus support
Oil prices, virus and instability put Algeria on edge, say experts
Erdogan aide ‘urged judges to free Iranian drugs lord’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.