African Union appoints ex-Credit Suisse boss as envoy for virus support

French-Ivorian Tidjane Thiam gives his last press conference as Credit Suisse CEO during the annual results of the Swiss banking on February 13, 2020 in Zurich. (AFP)
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
AP

  • Tidjane Thiam left Credit Suisse in February this year after a scandal over the surveillance of another executive
  • He is one of several prominent Africans who has called for a standstill on debt to private creditors amid the outbreak of coronavirus
Reuters AP

JOHANNESBURG: The African Union (AU) has appointed former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam and several other dignitaries as a special envoys to solicit international support to help the continent deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The envoy team, which was named by the AU chairman, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, also includes former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former South African Finance Minister Trevor Manuel, and Donald Kaberuka, former president and chairman of the African Development Bank.

Manuel is now chairman of insurer Old Mutual. Ivory Coast-born banker Thiam left Credit Suisse in February this year after a scandal over the surveillance of another executive.

The envoys will be tasked with “soliciting rapid and concrete support” pledged by the G20, the EU and other financial institutions, the AU said in a statement.

“These institutions need to support African economies that are facing serious economic challenges with a comprehensive stimulus package for Africa, including deferred debt and interest payments,” Ramaphosa was quoted as saying.

Thiam is one of several prominent Africans who has called for a standstill on debt to private creditors amid the outbreak of coronavirus, which threatens many African economies already facing headwinds from factors such as plummeting oil prices.

In just two years from 2015 to 2017, African external debt payments doubled from an average of 5.9 percent of government revenue to 11.8 percent. At 32 percent, the proportion of debt owed to private lenders is almost equal to the 35 percent owed to multilateral institutions.

Private creditors include Thiam’s former employer Credit Suisse, which is currently fighting Mozambique in court over a $622 million loan. 

Elsewhere in the region, Air France confirmed that it had to postpone a flight from the Republic of Congo after the jet was damaged on Sunday by a bullet fired by a gendarme.

The incident happened at the airport in Pointe Noire, the country’s second largest city, said Air France in a statement. An Airbus A330 was damaged and was unable to make a flight repatriating French citizens because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

The flight was postponed for 24 hours so that a replacement airplane can arrive to carry out the flight, said the airline.

The gendarme who fired a shot that pierced the sheet metal of the plane, was arrested and it being held in custody, according to an airport official who insisted on anonymity because of lack of authorization to speak about the incident.

Islamic finance industry charts high-tech future

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Islamic finance industry charts high-tech future

  • Based on the concept of shared profit and loss, the sector has in its relatively short existence grown to be worth $2.1tn
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

 

DUBAI: “Is it halal to buy shares in Tesla?” a young Muslim would-be investor asks on Twitter.

Islamic finance — an amalgamation of Shariah law and modern banking — has become a $2 trillion business over the past two decades, covering everything from bonds to buying cars.

But it’s not easy for observant Muslims to decide whether or not an investment is halal (religiously permissible). Yet new technology is helping.

Tesla, the American electric car pioneer, for example, is considered 96 percent Shariah compliant, according to the Zoya mobile application.

The app screens US-listed stocks based on criteria issued by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions, one of several bodies that set Islamic finance standards.

Islamic funds are banned from investing in companies associated with tobacco, alcohol, pork or gambling. Earning interest is also banned as “usury.”

US-based Wahed Invest, an online halal platform, uses those criteria to help tens of thousands of people invest “ethically.”

Islamic bankers are hoping that modern platforms will open the industry up to young investors, and that its innately ethical credentials will prove to be another draw.

Mehdi Benslimane, Global Expansion Strategist at Wahed Invest, said the guidelines in religious texts boil down to two conditions.

“A business must have a real economic impact, not just a specu- lative one. And it must have a positive contribution to the world,” he told AFP.

According to the ratings agency Standard & Poor’s, the Islamic finance industry has in its relatively short existence grown to be worth $2.1 trillion.

In projections made before the coronavirus outbreak, it predicted the sector would “continue to expand slowly” in 2020.

Financial technology, or fintech, could help the industry grow by “facilitating easier and faster transactions,” it said in its Islamic Finance Outlook 2020 Edition.

The meltdown the coronavirus pandemic has caused in other parts of the economy has prompted fears of a collapse in the sector. Dubai Islamic Bank has already delayed a planned issue of Shariah-compat- ible bonds, according to Emirati media reports.

Yet Islamic finance — based on the concept of shared profit and loss, thus minimizing risk for banks — has fans well beyond the Muslim world.

For example, the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank in November signed an agreement with Japan’s mammoth pension fund to support the development of sustainable Shariah-compliant products.

And the Responsible Finance & Investment (RFI) Foundation, a think tank, has talked up their ability to respond to the latest crash, due to the fact they are anchored in the real economy.

It also suggests that profits on investments in industries such as protective medical equipment could be donated to charities, helping tackle the coronavirus crisis without breaking the Islamic ban on interest payments.

But the sector’s current slow-moving nature may hobble its ability to respond to crises.

The emphasis has been on growing the market rather than making it more efficient, said Mohammed Al-Sehli, CEO of Wethaq Capital, a Dubai-based fintech firm.

The sector must focus more on innovation after “suffering from lack of innovation, standardization and automation of processes,” he told AFP.

 

