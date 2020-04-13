You are here

  • Home
  • Amazon stops accepting new online grocery customers amid surging demand

Amazon stops accepting new online grocery customers amid surging demand

Over 50 Amazon fulfillment centers and several Whole Foods stores had confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to multiple reports. (The Citizens’ Voice via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/76tmt

Updated 13 April 2020
Reuters

Amazon stops accepting new online grocery customers amid surging demand

  • Amazon to relegate all new online grocery customers to a wait list starting Monday
  • Currently, Amazon runs 487 Whole Foods stores in the United States
Updated 13 April 2020
Reuters

Amazon will begin to put new grocery delivery customers on a wait list and curtail shopping hours at some Whole Foods stores to prioritize orders from existing customers buying food online during the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Sunday.
Many shoppers recently seeking to purchase groceries from the Seattle-based e-commerce company found they could not place orders due to a lack of available delivery slots. Amazon said it would have to relegate all new online grocery customers to a wait list starting Monday while working on adding capacity each week.
In recent weeks, it increased the number of Whole Foods stores offering grocery pickup to more than 150 locations, up from 80 previously.
Amazon also plans to shorten some Whole Foods stores’ hours for the public so its employees can more quickly fulfill online grocery orders, the company said.
The moves illustrates how the world’s largest online retailer, which showed its ambition to enter the grocery industry by acquiring Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in August 2017, is now leveraging its presence both online and in physical stores to handle high demand from consumers who are stuck eating at home, with many restaurant dining rooms closed to the public.
Amazon offers grocery delivery services Amazon Fresh and Amazon Prime Now from its own warehouses and Whole Foods stores. It typically touts ultra-fast delivery within hours, with shoppers able to choose a delivery window. Last month, Amazon temporarily suspended the Prime Pantry delivery service, which sells non-perishable groceries.
Amazon said its online grocery order capacity has increased by more than 60% during the outbreak. Some netizens who said they used Amazon Prime, its $119-a-year subscription service for US shoppers, have nevertheless complained on social media about the scarcity of delivery windows.
The company said it is hiring more workers to expand capacity and that it plans to launch a new feature that will help customers secure a virtual “place in line” to distribute the delivery windows on a first come, first served basis. It also offered higher pay to encourage its warehouse workers to work for its grocery delivery service.
Currently, Amazon runs 487 Whole Foods stores in the United States. These stores have been limiting the number of customers allowed at once, and Amazon has said it conducts daily employee temperature checks and sends masks and gloves to protect workers.
The first store of Amazon’s much-anticipated new grocery chain, which is scheduled to open this year in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, has been temporarily transitioned into a warehouse for online orders, the company said.
Still, some employees at Whole Foods and Amazon warehouses have protested the company is not doing enough to protect them, in demonstrations that gained attention from lawmakers and unions. Over 50 Amazon fulfillment centers and several Whole Foods stores had confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to multiple reports.
“We still expect the combination of restricted capacity due to social distancing and customer demand will continue to make finding available delivery windows challenging for customers,” Stephenie Landry, vice president of Grocery at Amazon, wrote in a blogpost. “If you are able to do so safely, we kindly encourage our customers who can to shop in-person.”

Topics: retail Coronavirus Amazon

Related

Business & Economy
Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers
Business & Economy
Amazon chief Bezos to invest $1bn in digitizing small businesses in India

Egypt second quarter GDP growth to exceed 1%, deputy minister says

Updated 35 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt second quarter GDP growth to exceed 1%, deputy minister says

  • Global coronavirus outbreak has brought tourism sector in Egypt to a virtual halt
Updated 35 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s economic growth is expected to exceed 1 percent in the second of quarter of 2020, the country’s deputy minister of planning said on Monday.
The country also lowered anticipated tourism revenues, one of its major sources of foreign currency, to 11 billion Egyptian pounds ($701 million) from 16 billion Egyptian pounds for the 2019-2020 financial year, which runs from July to June, due to the coronavirus crisis.
Tourism had been recovering gradually from political turmoil after the uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak in early 2011, enjoying record-high revenue in 2019.
The global coronavirus outbreak has since brought the sector in Egypt to a virtual halt.
The Arab world’s most populous country has enforced a nightly curfew, banned large public gatherings and closed schools and universities in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
As of Sunday, Egypt’s health ministry had registered 2,065 cases of the new coronavirus including 159 deaths.

Topics: economy Coronavirus Egypt

Related

Middle-East
Son of Egyptian coronavirus victim doctor recalls terror of mob attack
Business & Economy
Egypt’s urban consumer inflation falls to 5.1% in March

Latest updates

You step-by-step guide to maintaining perfect eyebrows at home
Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah oversees departure of Iraqi pilgrims back home
‘Love Wedding Repeat:’ Plot crumbles despite impressive cast
Dubai-based label L’Afshar donates purse proceeds to COVID-19 relief efforts
Egypt second quarter GDP growth to exceed 1%, deputy minister says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.