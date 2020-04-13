You are here

  • Home
  • UAE football clubs allowed to cut players’ salaries by up to 40%

UAE football clubs allowed to cut players’ salaries by up to 40%

Al-Wahda’s midfielder Mohammed Abdulbasit, center left, is marked by Al-Ittihad midfielder Khaled Al-Sumairi, center right, during a match in this March 11, 2019 file photo. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v67gd

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

UAE football clubs allowed to cut players’ salaries by up to 40%

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Football clubs in the UAE given the go signal to temporarily cut, up to a maximum 40 percent, the monthly salaries of their players and coaches due to the shortened professional tournament season.

The proposal to reduce the monthly wages of players, provided they shall not be less than Dh15,000 after the deductions, was announced by Mohamed Abdullah Hazzam Al-Dhaheri, the Secretary-General of the UAE Football Association, during a virtual board meeting presided by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi, who is the group’s chairman.

The salaries of players and coaches in the First Division league, the second tier of the Emirati football after the UAE Pro League – also known as the Arabian Gulf League, are also affected with clubs also allowed to deduct a maximum of 40 percent provided the adjusted wages were not lower than Dh10,000.

The football association likewise extended all player contracts and moved transfer windows to allow the season on hold due to coronavirus to be completed.

This allows players’ expiring contracts to be extended beyond the end of June, in conformity with FIFA’s new guidelines, a report from state news agency WAM said.

Transfer deals due to be completed this summer will be delayed until the next season actually does start, it added.

The health comes first and foremost and that the safety of players and community members is always the most important, Al-Nuaimi said during the meeting, where they also decided to hold a follow-up meeting to elaborate the association’s decisions to club representatives.

Topics: UAE football Coronavirus

Related

Sport
UAE footballers will think twice about next trip to barbers after third player is fined this year for his haircut
Sport
UAE vs. Saudi Arabia friendly gives both chance to press reset button ahead of World Cup qualifiers

40 years later, vote to skip Moscow Games still ‘horrible’

Former American track star Edwin Moses believes If there was any silver lining to the 1980 boycott, it was the recalibration of the Olympic model. (Files./AP)
Updated 13 April 2020
AP

40 years later, vote to skip Moscow Games still ‘horrible’

  • The US Olympic Committee rubber-stamped Carter’s decision 40 years ago Sunday — April 12, 1980
Updated 13 April 2020
AP

DENVER: By the time the news filtered to him, Edwin Moses had already left a promising engineering job to focus on a full-time career on the track. He was lucky. He already had an Olympic gold medal hanging on his wall. Hundreds of other American athletes would never get their chance.
They were part of the 1980 US Olympic team — the team that never made it to the Moscow Games after President Jimmy Carter spearheaded a now-infamous first-of-its-kind decision to boycott the Olympics.
The full board of the US Olympic Committee rubber-stamped Carter’s decision 40 years ago Sunday — April 12, 1980.
“I’d walked away from my career to get ready for the 1980 Olympics, and all was moot,” Moses told The Associated Press by phone. “So, it was horrible. For me, and for everyone.”
Moses said by the time the USOC’s unwieldy delegation of nearly 2,400 people met at the Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on a Saturday morning in April, with Vice President Walter Mondale in attendance, it was all but a done deal that the US team would not be traveling to Moscow.
Carter had begun the push in late 1979, with the Soviet Union pressing a military campaign into Afghanistan.
In his 2010 memoir, Carter called it “one of my most difficult decisions.” Maybe more telling, as former USOC spokesman Mike Moran wrote in a recap of the events leading to the boycott, was an exchange the late 1984 Olympic champion wrestler Jeff Blatnick had with Carter on a plane many years later.
“I go, ‘President Carter, I have met you before, I am an Olympian,’” Moran said in his retelling of Blatnick’s story. “He looks at me and says, ‘Were you on the 1980 hockey team?’ I say, ‘No sir, I’m a wrestler, on the summer team.’ He says, ‘Oh, that was a bad decision, I’m sorry.’”
Forty years later, there is virtually no debate about that conclusion. And the lingering irony of this year’s Games postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic isn’t lost on Moses.

FASTFACT

President Jimmy Carter had begun the boycott push in late 1979, with the Soviet Union pressing a military campaign into Afghanistan.

“As an athlete, you lose one of your cat’s nine lives,” he said.
There will be a handful of could’ve-been 2020 Olympians who will not make it to 2021, because of age, injury or a changed qualifying procedure.
Of the 466 US athletes who had qualified for Moscow in 1980, 219 would never get to another Olympics, Moran wrote.
Most of those who did would compete in 1984 against a less-than-full field. The Soviets and a number of Eastern Bloc countries boycotted the Los Angeles Games in a tit-for-tat retribution to the US move four years earlier.
Moses romped to a victory at the LA Coliseum in 1984, and he almost certainly would have won had the Soviets been there, too. He was the world-record holder and in the middle of a string of 107 straight victories in finals at 400 meters.
If there was any silver lining to the 1980 boycott, Moses believes it was the recalibration of the Olympic model.
During the years of the Moscow and Los Angeles boycotts and massive red ink from Montreal in 1976, the forces that had compelled Moses to quit his job — a profession unrelated to track and field — to retain his amateur status as an Olympian were exposed as unfair and unrealistic. The 1984 Games marked the beginning of the Olympics as a money-making venture and the beginning of the end of the strict rules regarding amateurism that put many Americans at a distinct disadvantage.
All good for those who were able to take advantage of it.
Many from that 1980 team, however, saw their Olympic careers shuttered without ever competing on the biggest stage.
“Nothing was ever done to celebrate the team, and a lot of those members aren’t around anymore,” Moses said. “We made the ultimate sacrifice in a sports world that no one was asked to do — and it was completely involuntary.”

Topics: MOSCOW GAMES

Related

Sport
Stirling Moss — gifted driver and British sporting icon
Sport
Mandatory test for coronavirus required for all players before English season resumes

Latest updates

Baby Talk: What to do when your child refuses to share with others?
‘Rice ATM’ feeds Vietnam’s poor amid coronavirus lockdown
Screen scene: New films, series to stream this week
Russia reports new record daily rise of coronavirus cases
UAE football clubs allowed to cut players’ salaries by up to 40%

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.