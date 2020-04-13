You are here

Egypt second quarter GDP growth to exceed 1%, deputy minister says

The global coronavirus outbreak has brought tourism sector in Egypt, one of its major sources of foreign currency, to a virtual halt. (AFP)
Updated 13 April 2020
Reuters

Egypt second quarter GDP growth to exceed 1%, deputy minister says

  • Global coronavirus outbreak has brought tourism sector in Egypt to a virtual halt
Updated 13 April 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s economic growth is expected to exceed 1 percent in the second of quarter of 2020, the country’s deputy minister of planning said on Monday.
The country also lowered anticipated tourism revenues, one of its major sources of foreign currency, to 11 billion Egyptian pounds ($701 million) from 16 billion Egyptian pounds for the 2019-2020 financial year, which runs from July to June, due to the coronavirus crisis.
Tourism had been recovering gradually from political turmoil after the uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak in early 2011, enjoying record-high revenue in 2019.
The global coronavirus outbreak has since brought the sector in Egypt to a virtual halt.
The Arab world’s most populous country has enforced a nightly curfew, banned large public gatherings and closed schools and universities in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
As of Sunday, Egypt’s health ministry had registered 2,065 cases of the new coronavirus including 159 deaths.

Topics: economy Coronavirus Egypt

Saudi Arabia’s Ports Authority signs its biggest deal with SGP worth $1.9bn

Updated 13 April 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Ports Authority signs its biggest deal with SGP worth $1.9bn

  • SGP will build, operate and transfer the container terminals on a 30-year contract
  • The project will increase the capacity at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam by more than 120 percent
Updated 13 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) said on Monday it had signed an agreement worth more than $1.9 billion with Saudi Global Ports (SGP) to build and operate container terminals at a port in Dammam.
SGP will build, operate and transfer the container terminals on a 30-year contract. The project will increase the capacity at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam by more than 120 percent to reach 7.5 million containers and add more than 4,000 jobs in the ports and logistical sectors, the Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser said.
“We are witnessing today one of the most important achievements of the Saudi Vision 2030 in the field of maritime transport and a historic moment for the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, the eastern gate of the Kingdom,” said Chairman of SGP, Abdullah Al-Zamil.


 
The SGP chairman said operating new container and expansion stations in King Abdulaziz Port will contribute to accelerating the pace of operations, boost trade and generate economic diversification comparable to the oil and gas sector.
Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and the Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan – who was present during the signing done over video call – said that ports play a crucial role in ensuring the flow of goods and the continuity of the work of global supply chains. The minister added that this matter becomes more important in light of the new coronavirus crisis, which requires the transportation of food, medical supplies and many basic supplies.

“Singapore has a close working relationship with many companies in the eastern province including Saudi Aramco,” Khaw Boon Wan said.

Topics: Saudi transport

