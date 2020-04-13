Egypt second quarter GDP growth to exceed 1%, deputy minister says

Saudi Arabia’s Ports Authority signs its biggest deal with SGP worth $1.9bn

DUBAI: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) said on Monday it had signed an agreement worth more than $1.9 billion with Saudi Global Ports (SGP) to build and operate container terminals at a port in Dammam.

SGP will build, operate and transfer the container terminals on a 30-year contract. The project will increase the capacity at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam by more than 120 percent to reach 7.5 million containers and add more than 4,000 jobs in the ports and logistical sectors, the Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser said.

“We are witnessing today one of the most important achievements of the Saudi Vision 2030 in the field of maritime transport and a historic moment for the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, the eastern gate of the Kingdom,” said Chairman of SGP, Abdullah Al-Zamil.





The SGP chairman said operating new container and expansion stations in King Abdulaziz Port will contribute to accelerating the pace of operations, boost trade and generate economic diversification comparable to the oil and gas sector.

Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and the Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan – who was present during the signing done over video call – said that ports play a crucial role in ensuring the flow of goods and the continuity of the work of global supply chains. The minister added that this matter becomes more important in light of the new coronavirus crisis, which requires the transportation of food, medical supplies and many basic supplies.

“Singapore has a close working relationship with many companies in the eastern province including Saudi Aramco,” Khaw Boon Wan said.