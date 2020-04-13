You are here

Jordan’s King Abdullah discusses support for students, laborers during COVID-19 crisis

The Jordanian king urged stakeholders in the education sector to enhance remote learning infrastructure and content for university students. (File/AFP)
Jordan’s King Abdullah II discussed with government officials ways to support students and laborers during the coronavirus crisis, state news agency Petra reported on Sunday.
The Jordanian king urged stakeholders in the education sector to enhance remote learning infrastructure and content for university students, and to ensure easy access through reliable telecom network coverage.
The discussions came during a National Policies Council (NPC) meeting chaired by the king and attended by his son Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Feisal bin Al-Hussein, adviser to the king.
The king also urged the government to work on meeting the basic needs of daily laborers during the crisis caused by coronavirus.
Jordan announced eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the total number of infections to 389, of which 181 active cases still receiving treatment at hospitals, Minister of Health Saed Jabir said.
The minister said 24 cases have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 201. The death tally remains at seven.

Topics: Coronavirus

DUBAI: An Iranian cleric has accused the US of using the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as a tool to target Iran, Persian media Radio Farda reported on Monday.
Cleric Ali Shirazi, who is affiliated with the country’s Quds Force, called on Iranians to boycott the UN agency, which provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.
In a note carried by Iranian news agency Tasnim, Shirazi singled out a fourth-grade textbook referencing UNICEF activities, and slammed authorities who allowed for its publication.
The enemies of Islam are pursuing their own aims through international and public educational institutions,” the hardliner stressed.
Shirazi, who was appointed by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the US “aims at turning the Islamic lifestyle into a western way of life,” and uses topics such as human rights advocacy or women’s rights as an excuse.

Topics: UNICEF Iran

