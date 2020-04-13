You are here

Nadal, Murray confirmed in virtual tennis event

In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, Andy Murray of Britain hits a shot against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men's singles quarterfinal match in the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing. (AP)
  Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are among 12 players confirmed to play in the virtual Madrid Open tennis tournament
Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are among 12 players confirmed to play in the virtual Madrid Open tennis tournament this month.
David Goffin, John Isner, Karen Khachanov, Eugenie Bouchard, Kristina Mladenovic and Kiki Bertens will also participate from their homes in the April 27-30 online competition that is expected to be broadcast live on TV and social media channels.
Khachanov says “this initiative is interesting and it will bring back some competition in our sport. I’m looking forward to challenge my fellow players and show my skills to the tennis fans around the world.”
There will be 150,000 euros ($164,000) distributed in prize money for each of the men’s and women’s events. The winners then decide how much they want to donate to tennis players who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to play.
Another 50,000 euros ($55,000) will be donated to reduce the social impact of the pandemic.
Each draw is expected to have 16 players competing.
The Madrid Open was one of more than 30 professional tournaments canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It had been scheduled for May 1-10.

Topics: Rafael Nadal Andy Murray Coronavirus tennis

UAE football clubs allowed to cut players’ salaries by up to 40%

Updated 13 April 2020
Arab News

UAE football clubs allowed to cut players’ salaries by up to 40%

Updated 13 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Football clubs in the UAE given the go signal to temporarily cut, up to a maximum 40 percent, the monthly salaries of their players and coaches due to the shortened professional tournament season.

The proposal to reduce the monthly wages of players, provided they shall not be less than Dh15,000 after the deductions, was announced by Mohamed Abdullah Hazzam Al-Dhaheri, the Secretary-General of the UAE Football Association, during a virtual board meeting presided by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi, who is the group’s chairman.

The salaries of players and coaches in the First Division league, the second tier of the Emirati football after the UAE Pro League – also known as the Arabian Gulf League, are also affected with clubs also allowed to deduct a maximum of 40 percent provided the adjusted wages were not lower than Dh10,000.

The football association likewise extended all player contracts and moved transfer windows to allow the season on hold due to coronavirus to be completed.

This allows players’ expiring contracts to be extended beyond the end of June, in conformity with FIFA’s new guidelines, a report from state news agency WAM said.

Transfer deals due to be completed this summer will be delayed until the next season actually does start, it added.

The health comes first and foremost and that the safety of players and community members is always the most important, Al-Nuaimi said during the meeting, where they also decided to hold a follow-up meeting to elaborate the association’s decisions to club representatives.

Topics: UAE football Coronavirus

