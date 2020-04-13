You are here

100,000 people willing to volunteer in Saudi Arabia's fight against COVID-19

Volunteer applications have been received from professionally licensed health cadres, students specialized in the health field, retired health personnel, and people and organizations experienced in providing a range of support services. (Shutterstock)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • Droves of Saudis express pride at joining program to serve their country during national health crisis
JEDDAH: The Saudi health minister has praised the “noble” and “great” offers of support from more than 100,000 volunteers to help in the Kingdom’s frontline battle against the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
An army of health specialists and ordinary members of the public have expressed interest in providing health care and support services as part of the country’s efforts to stop the spread of the virus.
In a tweet highlighting the Saudi Health Ministry’s launch of an online platform to receive applications from volunteers wanting to assist in tackling the outbreak, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said: “Volunteering is a noble act and a great behavior that supports efforts to combat the epidemic. 
“Thanks to every volunteer who has devoted their time and effort to serving our dear homeland.” The online platform has so far received 100,000 applications.

Dr. Safar Battar, director general of the ministry’s health volunteering center, said people could offer their services in either health or general volunteering.  “On the health volunteering side, we target all medical specialties of physicians, pharmacists, specialists and technicians, as well as students of medical colleges.
“We also have volunteering opportunities for workers in epidemic investigation and health awareness, as well as those qualified to do inspections in neighborhoods where virus cases are recorded,” Battar added. He pointed out that the ministry was also accepting medical practitioners to help in emergency departments and intensive care units, should the need arise.
More than 8,000 medical and support services volunteers are already in the field, and Battar said: “These volunteers have successfully completed the necessary training programs supervised by the Commission for Health Specialties. The other category of volunteers will attend training courses before we can call them to take part in the needed service.”
The volunteer platform is a national window approved by the ministry to allow people to offer their services in the health sector in partnership with different government agencies. Volunteers can register through the Nafaz service using their Absher accounts to log in and will then receive the necessary basic training.
Volunteer applications have been received from professionally licensed health cadres, students specialized in the health field, retired health personnel, and people and organizations experienced in providing a range of support services.

HOW TO APPLY

Steps to register for volunteer training programs:

https://volunteer.srca.org.sa/ • Complete the basic-information application form.

• Next, an email confirmation message containing a link to online courses will be sent out.

• Applicants can then attend online courses and take exams.

• On successful completion, they will be ready to take part in volunteering initiatives.

Several government bodies are cooperating with the Ministry of Health to ensure the success of the initiative, including the ministries of education, human resources and social development, finance, media, and communication and information technology, along with other bodies such as the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, and the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association.
Abdullah Al-Mutawa, a Dammam-based senior nursing student, told Arab News that he had completed a training course and was now ready to join the volunteers.
“I attended seven online courses about the nature of COVID-19 and where it came from, a protection awareness course, a course on how to deal with positive cases and people around them, another on virus tracing, one on how to psychologically deal with infected people, and a psychological training course on how health practitioners should serenely deal with all cases.
“Another course was on the proper way of wearing and disposing of personal protective equipment.

“It is an opportunity to show how much we love our country, and I am really excited to have been given this chance to join the volunteer work heroes in helping to protect people living in Saudi Arabia from the pandemic,” Al-Mutawa said.
Medical student Dalal Al-Harbi, from Qassim region, said the world was going through tough times and that she had wanted to show her loyalty to her country through volunteering.
“All the skills and knowledge I have learned are now at the service of my beloved country to return some of the many favors it has bestowed upon us,” she added.
Al-Harbi, who is also a health volunteer working with different organizations, said she was prepared to undertake any task. “Volunteer work is truly a pleasure and only those who have experienced unpaid help know how interesting and joyful it is.
“In fact, another chance has come, and this time, it is for my country, and I will do my best to show the world who we Saudis are. Above all else, it is intended to be for the sake of Allah.”

JEDDAH: Almost SR1 billion ($266 million) has been pledged by ministries, companies and individuals toward the Kingdom’s fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the Saudi health minister revealed on Monday.

Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah highlighted the contributions which had boosted the Ministry of Health’s funds being used to tackle the health crisis in the country.

“The energy sector under the leadership of the Ministry of Energy has contributed with over SR500 million, Saudi banks have contributed with almost SR160 million and many companies have contributed greatly for this cause,” the minister said.

He noted that more cases of COVID-19 had been reported due to poor labor conditions and called for companies and supervising bodies to “apply the highest precautionary measures.” He added that overcrowding in districts and neighborhoods that had not adhered to instructions on social distancing had also contributed to a rise in virus infections.

“We call on all residents, and residents of these neighborhoods, to commit to staying in their homes and implementing the highest preventive actions to ensure their safety and the safety of their families and loved ones,” said Al-Rabiah.

Speaking during the daily press conference on COVID-19, ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly warned that infection rates would continue to rise if people failed to follow safety guidelines.

“It is confirmed that such areas need to take extreme caution, but that does not mean the other districts are immune to contracting the disease. We are all responsible, and the necessary actions are being taken in the most susceptible places.”

A total of 472 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, meaning 4,934 people in Saudi Arabia had now contracted the disease, almost double the number from April 6 (2,605). There were 4,064 active cases, 59 of them critical.

Al-Aly announced 44 new recovered cases taking the total number of recoveries to 805 while six new deaths had been reported, raising the death toll to 65.

The latest people to die were a 51-year-old Saudi man in Makkah, a 95-year-old Saudi man in Al-Qatif, plus three residents in Madinah and one in Jeddah aged between 42 and 67.

