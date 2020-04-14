You are here

Woods gets emotional talking about Masters win and kids

I don’t remember screaming. I don’t remember putting my arms up. It was one of those blackout moments, says Tiger Woods (AP)
AP

  • The Masters over, Tiger Woods slipped on the green jacket again on the second Sunday in April.
AP

He just wasn’t at Augusta National this year.

Woods got emotional Sunday after CBS re-aired his victory last year. In a video production from earlier in the week, Woods joined network host Jim Nantz to provide commentary during the final round, the first time in his 15 major victories that he came from behind to win.

CBS re-aired last year’s final round Sunday because the Masters has been postponed until November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the 16th hole, Woods rejoined Nantz on the video screen after his final putt, changing into his green jacket.

His best commentary was talking about the celebration with his two children, his mother, girlfriend and most loyal supporters. Woods had a lump in his throat at one point said, “Now you’re getting me choked up.”

CBS last year quickly put together back-to-back images of Woods hugging his late father, Earl, after his record-setting victory in 1997 when he was 21, and then the embrace with his son, Charlie.

Woods said the embrace with his mother, Tida, was just as special.

“To have mom still there ... people remember the hug with my dad, but my mom is here 22 years later with the same hug,” Woods said. “Special for all of us.”

Woods said he didn’t remember some parts of the celebration, just as thrusting both arms in the air and constantly screaming as the gallery chanted his name.

That wouldn’t be the first time. When he won at Bay Hill in 2008, he slammed his cap to the ground and later said he didn’t realize he had done that.

Watching the end of the Masters from his Florida home, Woods told Nantz, “I don’t remember screaming. I don’t remember putting my arms up. It was one of those blackout moments ... I do remember my eyes coming back down and seeing people in front of me. As far as me celebrating? I don’t remember that part.”

He recalls thinking he needed to find Francesco Molinari and Tony Finau and their caddies, and then he was trying to find his own caddie, Joe LaCava.

“I finally found Joey and said, ‘We did it!’” Woods said.

Nadal, Murray confirmed in virtual tennis event

Updated 13 April 2020
AP

Nadal, Murray confirmed in virtual tennis event

  • Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are among 12 players confirmed to play in the virtual Madrid Open tennis tournament
Updated 13 April 2020
AP

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are among 12 players confirmed to play in the virtual Madrid Open tennis tournament this month.
David Goffin, John Isner, Karen Khachanov, Eugenie Bouchard, Kristina Mladenovic and Kiki Bertens will also participate from their homes in the April 27-30 online competition that is expected to be broadcast live on TV and social media channels.
Khachanov says “this initiative is interesting and it will bring back some competition in our sport. I’m looking forward to challenge my fellow players and show my skills to the tennis fans around the world.”
There will be 150,000 euros ($164,000) distributed in prize money for each of the men’s and women’s events. The winners then decide how much they want to donate to tennis players who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to play.
Another 50,000 euros ($55,000) will be donated to reduce the social impact of the pandemic.
Each draw is expected to have 16 players competing.
The Madrid Open was one of more than 30 professional tournaments canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It had been scheduled for May 1-10.

