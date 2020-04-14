You are here

More than 13,000 overseas workers return to the Philippines

Arriving passengers walk past a thermal camera at Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). (AFP)
Ellie Aben

  • Latest group of workers arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila and included crew from cruise ships stranded in Miami and Barbados
  • They were greeted by representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI)
MANILA: More than 13,000 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) returned to the Philippines on Monday after the country initiated a process to repatriate its citizens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

The latest group of workers arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila and included crew from cruise ships stranded in Miami and Barbados.

They were greeted by representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ), the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and local agencies.

The BOQ conducted mandatory health checks before briefing the OFWs on the precautions to take.

The DFA said some of the workers have been allowed to observe a 14-day quarantine at home, while others will be moved to a designated quarantine facility.

“The DFA ensures the safe and successful repatriation of Filipinos in distress through close coordination and cooperation with its partner agencies — the Department of Health, the BI, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Transportation — through a government approach, and the vital support of the private sector,” the DFA said in a statement.

The government repatriating a group of OFWs from Kuwait last week who benefited from the ongoing amnesty program initiated by the Kuwaiti government to further control the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, the Philippine Consul General to Kuwait Mohd. Noordin Pendosina N. Lomondot said that the month-long amnesty program “shows not only the Kuwaiti government’s seriousness in fighting the COVID-19, but also the Kuwaiti spirit of generosity to its more than three million expatriates during these trying times.”

Meanwhile, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said her department has secured a total of 11,549 hotel rooms to accommodate some of the OFWs during quarantine.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government urged local government units to enforce anti-discrimination and anti-harassment laws to protect frontline health workers as well as returning OFWs.

This comes amid reports of harassment and discrimination experienced by some frontline workers — including health professionals, police, military, essential services personnel, social workers and repatriated OFWs — who were refused basic services such as public transport and entry into supermarkets or grocery stores, or being evicted from their lodgings.

Macron announces France lockdown extension until May 11

Macron announces France lockdown extension until May 11

  • Emmanuel Macron said that after May 11 schools and nurseries would open because in some rural areas children have no access to online teaching
  • President added that testing will be limited to those who show symptoms and that seniors and others at high risk will have prioirity for testing
PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France’s lockdown will be extended to Monday, May 11.

He said that after May 11 schools and nurseries would open because in some rural areas children have no access to online teaching. Universities, however, will remain closed.

Macron said that bars, restaurants, cinemas and other places which host large gatherings will remain closed until mid-July.

Borders with non-European countries will remain closed after May 11 until further notice.

Macron said that that no celebrations would be held until mid-July.

He said that wearing masks as lockdown is gradually lifted will not be compulsory and that masks would be available.

The president added that testing will be limited to those who show symptoms and that seniors and others at high risk will have prioirity for testing.

Macron admitted that France lacked masks and respirators but said that the problem was being solved by local production and substantial imports. He said that he had requested an extension of government aid to employees of companies and private enterprises. He said the government would announce a detailed plan for the lifting of lockdown before May 11.

