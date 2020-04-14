You are here

  • Home
  • ADB triples coronavirus rescue package to $20bn

ADB triples coronavirus rescue package to $20bn

A resident in Manila uses an improvised face shield to protect him from the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4xyd3

Updated 14 April 2020
Reuters

ADB triples coronavirus rescue package to $20bn

Updated 14 April 2020
Reuters

MANILA: The Asian Development Bank is tripling the amount of quick-disbursing loans available to developing member countries in Asia to $20 billion to help them battle the economic and health effects of the coronavirus pandemic, its president said.

President Masatsugu Asakawa said the ADB was adding $13.5 billion to the initial $6.5 billion package it announced last month because the economic impact of the pandemic is expected to be more severe than previously thought. “It is clear that the scope and scale of this crisis require greater efforts,” Asakawa said in an interview.

The increase will allow the Manila-based lender to provide $2 billion to the private sector to support liquidity-starved small and medium enterprises, help companies cope with supply chain disruptions and rejuvenate trade financing, he said.

To ensure faster delivery of support, Asakawa said the ADB would streamline its processes and make its lending terms “much more flexible.”

Growth in developing Asian economies, already slowing, is set to weaken even more sharply this year due to the coronavirus pandemic before bouncing back strongly next year, the ADB said in its Asian Development Outlook report on April 3.

Its baseline forecast called for growth in developing Asia, a group of 45 economies that includes China and India, to slow to 2.2 percent in 2020 from a previous forecast of 5.2 percent, which would be the weakest in more than two decades.

BACKGROUND

Growth in developing Asian economies, already slowing, is set to weaken even more sharply this year due to the coronavirus pandemic before bouncing back strongly next year, the Asian Development Bank said in its report on April 3.

To try to halt the spread of COVID-19, governments around the world have implemented draconian containment measures from halting travel to strict stay-at-home orders, hammering the global economy.

The ADB now expects the global gross domestic product to shrink between 2.3 percent to 4.8 percent, higher than it estimated last month.

Asakawa said it was important to avoid the crisis evolving into a currency and financial crisis.

“Fiscal policy, monetary policy and this kind of policy coordination among ourselves are very much needed for us to survive this very severe and unprecedented challenge,” he said.

More than 1.8 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 113,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally. 

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

Related

Special
Middle-East
How are Egyptians dealing with the coronavirus?
World
Nobody will die from coronavirus in Belarus, says president

Online payments in Saudi Arabia up 400%

Updated 13 April 2020
Fahad Al Zahrani

Online payments in Saudi Arabia up 400%

  • There were 7.3 million online payments
Updated 13 April 2020
Fahad Al Zahrani

RIYADH: Online payments in the Kingdom jumped by more than 400 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported — an indication of a significant shift toward online shopping in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

The number of online payments reached 7.3 million, valued at SR1.79 billion ($475.81 million).

More than 2.7 million Mada cards were used for online payments in March — a 15 percent increase from February.

The number of payment transactions using point of sale (POS) machines increased in the first quarter by 67 percent year-on-year, reaching 543 million.

“The measures taken by the government — whether in health, economics or banking, especially encouraging electronic payments — have definitely helped in reducing the negative impact of coronavirus on the country and its people, including businesses,” economist and financial analyst Talat Hafiz told Arab News.

The trend of increased online shopping will continue even after the crisis ends, he said. More than 60 percent of Saudis are under 30 years old, “which means that society is more geared toward electronic dealings in general and electronic banking specifically,” he added.

Last month, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) instructed banks to enable customers to increase their purchase limits through POS reliable channels from SR100 to SR300.

SAMA also instructed that all money transfers be made in riyals between banks operating in the Kingdom via the Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express (SARIE) system free of charge.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia aims to achieve e-payment target of 70%
Saudi Arabia
Saudi electronic payment system ‘mada’ excels in use of Apple Pay

Latest updates

UAE confirms 398 new coronavirus cases
Confirmed virus cases 2 million worldwide; few new hot spots
Emirates Post launches new operations hub at DXB
STC, Mobily roll out eSIM services in KSA
RAKEZ unveils package for entrepreneurs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.