Despite pandemic disruptions, UN carries on — by videoconference

UN diplomats have multiplied the use of high-tech solutions to conduct informal briefings. (Supplied)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

  • Few in its 3,000-member workforce have tested positive for the disease
NEW YORK: The usually buttoned-down world of the UN is having an unruly April as it copes with the global coronavirus pandemic in a city that is suffering terribly from it.

The UN Security Council’s president is stuck in the Caribbean. Closed-door meetings of ambassadors have been upheaved by news leaks. Videoconferences have been disrupted by unintended guest appearances.

So far, the UN appears to have been largely spared the epidemic raging in New York, the epicenter of the disease in the US.

Few in its 3,000-member workforce have tested positive for the disease, perhaps because it implemented working-from-home measures earlier than the rest of the city.

To keep working in such exceptional circumstances, however, calls for exceptional measures — and, like most other organizations, the UN has experienced a few hiccups along the way.

The presidency of the 15-country Security Council rotates each month in alphabetical order. After China in March, it has been the turn of the Dominican Republic in April.

But Dominican ambassador Jose Singer is in Santo Domingo, stranded due to border closures.

Thanks to videoconferencing he has been able to conduct discussions — but, according to one ambassador, endured some teasing when he showed up one day wearing his “local outfit.”

Although they are normally quick to denounce news leaks of their conversations, Security Council ambassadors surprised journalists with how porous their first session on the COVID-19 pandemic became.

No sooner had the “strictly closed door” meeting begun Thursday than one country’s mission posted a screen shot of the participants on Twitter.

Others followed with excerpts of speeches, some going so far as to email Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ speech to AFP before the session had ended.

“There is more transparency behind closed doors,” quipped one UN official.

The diplomats have taken to videoconferences with abandon.

“We see poorly; the sound isn’t terrible,” but “it forces us to be brief,” said one ambassador. 

“We do WhatsApp and videos. It’s a pain,” but “it gets the job done.”

The UN diplomats also have multiplied the use of Zoom to conduct informal briefings.

These too can be revealing. Diplomats have shown up on screen in their bedrooms. In one case, a diplomat mistakenly replaced himself on screen with a giant image of his wife.

Despite stay-at-home measures and orders closing schools, museums and theaters in New York, the UN headquarters remains open.

But it was emptied of its huge workforce in mid-March when most began working from home.

Before the pandemic, more than 11,000 people would enter the UN on a typical day. Now, no more than 140 do, according to UN figures.

Guterres initially came in every day to work at his office. Now, he wears a mask and this month began splitting his time between the office and his residence, a house with a garden on the East River.

‘Friends’ reunion delayed as pandemic shuts down Hollywood productions

Updated 14 April 2020
AFP

‘Friends’ reunion delayed as pandemic shuts down Hollywood productions

Updated 14 April 2020
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The much-anticipated “Friends” reunion has been delayed and will not be available at the launch of HBO Max, the new streaming platform said, as the global coronavirus pandemic shuts down productions across Hollywood.

News of the unscripted special had delighted fans of the beloved US sitcom, which remains wildly popular even among viewers too young to remember its original run, which ended in 2004.

Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have signed up to return to the comedy’s original soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot outside Los Angeles. But a spokesman said the special will not be available for HBO Max’s May launch as planned, adding that it will be coming to the streaming platform “soon.”

Production has not yet taken place due to the coronavirus lockdown, part of measures put in place for billions around the globe to break transmission of the virus which has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide.

A remote or virtual reunion was not considered due to the significance of the original soundstage, according to Variety.

Each actor is expected to receive $2.5 million for taking part in the special, it reported.

WarnerMedia’s Sean Kisker this week confirmed the May launch of HBO Max itself, which will cost $14.99 a month, remains “still very much on” schedule.

The “Friends” back catalog is a key selling point for the new streaming platform as it enters a fiercely competitive marketplace alongside Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+.

Unveiling the special in February, Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max, said the show about a close-knit group of friends living in New York City had captivated “viewers generation after generation.”

“It taps into an era when friends — and audiences — gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans,” he said.

Aniston’s Instagram post in February teasing the special drew nearly 4.8 million likes in three hours.

“Friends” was among the most-watched shows on Netflix until all 10 seasons of the show were reclaimed last year by WarnerMedia, which owns HBO Max.

Seen on US television from 1994 to 2004, it won dozens of awards and garnered global celebrity for Aniston and her co-stars.

Topics: Friends Coronavirus

