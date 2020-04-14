Investcorp raises $275m for private equity vehicle

You are here

Mohammed Alardhi, executive chairman of Investcorp.
Investcorp, a global alternative investments manager, has announced the first closing at $275 million, of its Asia food brands private equity platform, which is jointly owned and managed by Investcorp, China Resources, one of the world’s largest owners and distributors of food brands in Greater China and Fung Strategic Holdings Limited, a member of Fung Investments, the private investment arm of the families of Victor and William Fung.  
The investment platform primarily focuses on capturing the growth and market opportunities in Asia’s highly fragmented food sector. Together, the partners aim to invest in the branded condiments, packaged foods and healthy snacks sectors.
Mohammed Alardhi, executive chairman of Investcorp, said: “We are encouraged by the growth factors that we see in the food brand sector in Asia, which we believe offers attractive and defensive qualities in the current environment with consumers increasingly seeking access to trusted quality food products.”
We appreciate the support from our existing joint venture partners as we continue to progress this attractive platform.”  
In the past several months, Investcorp has seen strong interest in platforms of this type given the food sector’s traditionally defensive and resilient qualities especially in the current market landscape. With 120 million Chinese households set to become middle class consumers over the next decade, China provides “once in a generation” surge in domestic consumption growth.

Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has stepped up its efforts in responding to the global COVID-19 crisis by furthering research for the benefit of society. The foundation’s research arm, Dubai Future Research, has launched a series of reports titled “Life after COVID-19” that focuses on the most important areas of people’s lives and enables them to identify the opportunities that lie ahead, while setting out some short and longer-term implications.
In just over three months, the number of cases of the novel coronavirus has soared to more than a million worldwide and as the pandemic continues to unfold, the UAE government has put in place a series of measures designed to reduce and contain it from spreading further.
The foundation, in its commitment to supporting the UAE’s efforts to combat COVID-19, has made a decision to deliver reports and analysis of the disruption caused by the virus and offer insights about the future of key sectors, including workspace, education and commerce. Additionally, the entity aims to ensure that organizations, government officials and members of community have access to this important resource to better anticipate, navigate and proactively react toward the future.

COVID-19 presents an opportunity for governments in the Arab world and across the globe to disrupt and accelerate its efforts in providing suitable regulations, guidelines and platforms to adapt to the foreseen changes. The reports, in addition to aiding the UAE government with suggestions and implementation of certain regulations and policies, will also provide both short- and long-term solutions that can be adopted by public and private sector organizations in Dubai and the world.
The series of research papers will continue to be issued at regular intervals until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Accompanying these insights, DFF will create platforms and online discussions to provide more insights and opportunities to interact with experts.
Launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Future Foundation was established back in 2016 to play a pivotal role in shaping the future. Through collectively imagining, inspiring and designing Dubai’s future and in collaboration with the government and private entities, the foundation seeks to position Dubai as the leading city of the future.

