Administrators of UAE’s NMC Health revamp company’s board

NMC Health, one of the UAE’s largest medical providers, earlier said it has a debt burden of at least $6.6 billion. (NMC Health Facebook)
Reuters

  • Previous board members, including executive chairman Faisal Belhoul have been removed
  • Move comes after London’s High Court on Thursday placed NMC Health into administration
DUBAI: The administrators of troubled hospital operator NMC Health have announced a new board for the London-listed company that brings in four new non-executive directors with international restructuring experience.
Previous board members, including executive chairman Faisal Belhoul have been removed, the administrators said in a statement.
The move came after London’s High Court on Thursday placed NMC Health into administration, on the application of one of its biggest lenders, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB).
Michael Brenden Davis remains as interim chief executive officer and chief operating officer, but does not sit on the company’s board, the administrators from Alvarez & Marsal said.
“We formed a new board with extensive restructuring experience to ensure more robust standards of governance in NMC Health,” said Richard Fleming, joint administrator of NMC Health in a statement
“The board has already met to begin the detailed work necessary to create the governance platform in the Group supporting real stability for NMC’s operating businesses.”

SHANGHAI: Apple shipped roughly 2.5 million iPhones in China in March, a slight rebound after one of its worst months in the country ever, according to government data published on Friday.
Smartphone companies are hoping for a strong recovery in demand in China, where the deadly coronavirus is subsiding, just as it spreads overseas and looks set to trigger a global recession.
Mobile phone shipments in China in March totaled 21 million units, according to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a government think tank.
That was a more than three-fold increase from February, yet still down roughly 20 percent compared with March 2019.
Chinese retailers largely resumed operations by early March, with brick-and-mortar outlets re-opening and e-commerce logistics getting back in gear after the virus and tough containment measures brought much of the economy to a standstill in the first two months.
Apple shipped roughly 500,000 phones in China in February, according to the CAICT.
Many smartphone makers are now hoping that sales in China can cushion declines in overseas markets in coming months.
In its quarterly earnings call, the then-CFO of Xiaomi Corp. said that the Chinese market had recovered to roughly 80 percent of its normal levels.
The company later wrote a letter to the government of India, one of its largest markets, requesting that it consider smartphones an essential commodity and therefore exempt from shipping restrictions.
Earlier this month several Chinese online retailers slashed prices on iPhone 11 models. Apple has let third-party sellers in China offer discounts in the past in order to spur demand.
The company announces its quarterly earnings results on April 30.

