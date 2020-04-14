US Navy Ship Mercy offer takes pressure off LA hospital system during coronavirus crisis

You are here

The US Navy hospital ship, the USNS Mercy has docked in the Port of Los Angeles, and will be giving the LA County healthcare system some much needed help. (Screenshot)
Updated 14 April 2020
Raffi Boghosian

  • Ship has docked in Los Angeles and will be giving the LA County healthcare system some much needed help
LOS ANGELES: The Navy hospital ship, the USNS Mercy has docked in the Port of Los Angeles, and will be giving the LA County healthcare system some much needed help in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arab News joined Lieutenant Joseph Pfaff, a Navy spokesperson and part of the ship's land-based support team, to find out more.

“The mission of the USNS Mercy is to support the city and county of Los Angeles, the state of California in the COVID-19 relief efforts,” Pfaff said. “She brings with her a capability and capacity that will allow a pressure release of non-COVID patients to be brought on board the ship which gives the civilian hospitals more opportunity to focus on COVID positive patients.”

The ship has all the capabilities of a normal hospital with 15 patient wards, multiple operating suites and radiological equipment. Should the need arise, the Mercy can treat up to 1,000 patients. Pfaff informed us that in the approximately two weeks since the ship first docked, The USNS Mercy has treated more than 40 patients, and currently, there are 18 patients on board.

Because the Mercy will only be treating non-COVID patients, strict safety precautions are being kept to prevent the virus from spreading onto the ship.

“In order for us to maintain a COVID-free bubble to the best extent possible, the military facility treatment crew members are not allowed to leave the ship,” said the Lieutenant. “In a similar fashion, those of us that are supporting the Mercy mission from the shore or not allowed to go on the ship.”

However despite their efforts, the Navy has confirmed that two military treatment facility crew members have tested positive for COVID. Said crew members have been removed from the ship and isolated at a Navy installation. Lt. Pfaff assured Arab News that the situation was being addressed.

“There was a contact investigation conducted to determine who may have come in close proximity to those positive COVID members. Those crewmembers were also removed from the ship. No patients at any time came in contact with the COVID positive crewmembers.”

An inquiry has been launched into how the crew members came in contact with the virus. Nothing has been confirmed so far. 

117 million children face measles risk

A Syrian refugee helps a child put on a face mask in Al-Wazzani, Lebanon. (Reuters)
Updated 15 min 30 sec ago
AFP

117 million children face measles risk

  • In 2018, 140,000 measles deaths, mostly among children and babies, were recorded — most were preventable, meaning that the countries they occurred in had a vaccination program
Updated 15 min 30 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Around 117 million children worldwide risk contracting measles because dozens of countries are curtailing their vaccination programs as they battle COVID-19, the UN warned Tuesday.
Currently 24 countries, including several already dealing with large measles outbreaks, have suspended widespread vaccinations, the World Health Organization and the UN’s children’s fund UNICEF said.
An additional 13 countries have had their vaccination programs interrupted due to COVID-19.
In a joint statement, the Measles and Rubella Initiative (M&RI) said it was vital that immunization capacity was retained during and after the current pandemic.
“Together, more than 117 million children ... could be impacted by the suspension of scheduled immunization activities,” it said.
“The M&RI supports the need to protect communities and health workers from COVID-19 through a pause of mass campaigns, where risks of the disease are high.”
“However, this should not mean that children permanently miss out.”
Measles, a highly contagious disease, affects around 20 million people every year, the majority of whom are aged under five.

BACKGROUND

• Measles, a highly contagious disease, affects around 20 million people every year, the majority of whom are aged under five.

Despite a cheap and readily available vaccine, measles cases have surged in recent years, largely in part to what the WHO terms “vaccine hesitancy.”
In 2018, 140,000 measles deaths, mostly among children and babies, were recorded — most were preventable, meaning that the countries they occurred in had a vaccination program.
Of the two dozen countries to have officially suspended measles vaccine programs — ostensibly to protect health workers and prioritize COVID-19 response — several have seen worrying rises in measles cases in recent years. In particular, Bangladesh, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Nigeria, Ukraine and Kazakhstan are all battling large outbreaks.
DR Congo alone has had 6,000 measles deaths in its current epidemic.
The country last week also recorded a new case of Ebola — just days before the UN was due to announce an end to that outbreak.

Topics: Coronavirus

