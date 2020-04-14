US Navy Ship Mercy offer takes pressure off LA hospital system during coronavirus crisis

LOS ANGELES: The Navy hospital ship, the USNS Mercy has docked in the Port of Los Angeles, and will be giving the LA County healthcare system some much needed help in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arab News joined Lieutenant Joseph Pfaff, a Navy spokesperson and part of the ship's land-based support team, to find out more.

“The mission of the USNS Mercy is to support the city and county of Los Angeles, the state of California in the COVID-19 relief efforts,” Pfaff said. “She brings with her a capability and capacity that will allow a pressure release of non-COVID patients to be brought on board the ship which gives the civilian hospitals more opportunity to focus on COVID positive patients.”

The ship has all the capabilities of a normal hospital with 15 patient wards, multiple operating suites and radiological equipment. Should the need arise, the Mercy can treat up to 1,000 patients. Pfaff informed us that in the approximately two weeks since the ship first docked, The USNS Mercy has treated more than 40 patients, and currently, there are 18 patients on board.

Because the Mercy will only be treating non-COVID patients, strict safety precautions are being kept to prevent the virus from spreading onto the ship.

“In order for us to maintain a COVID-free bubble to the best extent possible, the military facility treatment crew members are not allowed to leave the ship,” said the Lieutenant. “In a similar fashion, those of us that are supporting the Mercy mission from the shore or not allowed to go on the ship.”

However despite their efforts, the Navy has confirmed that two military treatment facility crew members have tested positive for COVID. Said crew members have been removed from the ship and isolated at a Navy installation. Lt. Pfaff assured Arab News that the situation was being addressed.

“There was a contact investigation conducted to determine who may have come in close proximity to those positive COVID members. Those crewmembers were also removed from the ship. No patients at any time came in contact with the COVID positive crewmembers.”

An inquiry has been launched into how the crew members came in contact with the virus. Nothing has been confirmed so far.